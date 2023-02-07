Read full article on original website
Related
A.V. Club
Jeremy Renner is "mobile" and "laughing," according to Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly
While promoting Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania, the latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, stars Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly have shared an update on Jeremy Renner after the fellow Avengers: Endgame actor was injured in a snow plow accident on New Year’s Day. Renner reportedly sustained “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries,” which he later confirmed to be “30 plus broken bones.” As he works to get back into fighting/Rennervating shape, the Hawkeye star has been supported by his fellow Marvel heroes.
A.V. Club
Dominique Fishback takes stanning to a deadly level in the teaser for Donald Glover's Swarm
In the age of the internet, the power of stan culture is immeasurable. They take on ticket conglomerates, get their favorite artists top status on Billboard charts, and in more sinister instances can utilize their military-like forces to attack whoever denounces their icon. That latter instance of unrelenting dedication is the center of Amazon Studios’ first eerie trailer for Swarm, starring Dominique Fishback (Judas And The Black Messiah) as a pop diva disciple whose loyalty takes a deadly turn.
Rickey Smiley may not have meant what everyone believes about his son Brandon being sacrificed
Did Rickey Smiley really say he sacrificed his son?. Last week Ricky Smiley the host of the Syndicated Rickey Smiley Show announced that his son Brandon Smiley 32 had passed away and the Internet is blowing up not with condolences but criticism. A statement Smiley made related to his son's death has everyone talking but perhaps his comments were taken out of context.
Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
A.V. Club
Showtime saves Neil Patrick Harris' Netflix series Uncoupled for a second season
Netflix and Showtime appear to have done some kind of bizarre dead show swap this weekend, trading series that each was done with, but which the other apparently saw continuing merit in. Not long after it was revealed that Netflix would be taking over custody of Andrew Scott’s upcoming Talented Mr. Ripley show (which had been in development at Showtime for years at this point), Deadline reports that Showtime has now picked up one of Netflix’s own discarded series: The Neil Patrick Harris break-up dramedy Uncoupled, which Netflix announced that it was canceling back in mid-January.
A.V. Club
Netflix harvests Andrew Scott's Talented Mr. Ripley show from Showtime's carcass
Patricia Highsmith’s Tom Ripley is one of crime literature’s great opportunist: A practiced con man and manipulator with a near-inhuman talent for sensing the weaknesses of others, and then exploiting them for his own gain. We can only hope he’d be mildly impressed by Netflix today, then, which appears to have stopped by to watch Showtime be absorbed into the fleshy bulk of streaming service Paramount+, and paused to briefly pluck Andrew Scott’s long-in-the-works Ripley show from its still-screaming carcass.
A.V. Club
Spider-Man Noir is getting his own television show
Not to be outdone by the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s ever-expanding roster of Disney+ shows or DC Studios’ new plan for film and television synergy, Sony is forging ahead with its own TV plans. Sony is the owner of Spider-Man and his friends and foes, otherwise known as the SSU (Sony Spider-Man Universe, apparently). But while the blockbuster Peter Parker continues to have one foot in the SSU and one in the MCU, a different version of Spider-Man is set to storm the small screen over at Prime Video.
A.V. Club
Steven Levitan declares Reboot completely dead after failing to find new home
There’s an old proverb that says that every person dies two deaths: Once, when they’re canceled by a streaming service, and then again when no other streaming service or network opts to pick them back up. (We’re paraphrasing, here.) And so it was for Hulu’s recently killed-off comedy series Reboot, which won’t be, per series creator Steven Levitan, who broke the news earlier this week on Twitter.
A.V. Club
Somebody I Used To Know
“You’re not gonna pull off some Julia Roberts/My Best Friend’s Wedding shit are you?” With that one line, Somebody I Used To Know both tips its hat to its most obvious inspiration and establishes enough winking distance to keep this latest Dave Franco/Alison Brie collaboration from feeling like a toned-down remake of that classic rom-com. Whereas that 1997 film brimmed with broad slapstick comedy as Roberts’ Jules attempted to foil a wedding (in order to bag the groom for herself), Franco’s 2023 twist aims for a more melancholy register.
A.V. Club
Colin Mochrie reminds everyone that Whose Line Is It Anyway? has actually been back for a while
Ah, Whose Line Is It Anyway?—you show your tweenage child the show once, and suddenly you’ve committed to a decade of attending their improv shows. Often credited with helping break improv comedy into mainstream consciousness, Whose Line had an original run from 1998 until 2007. After that reruns continued to air, with fans begging for more—which is strange to longtime star Colin Mochrie, because the show has been back since 2013.
A.V. Club
Joel and Ellie find new travel companions in a padded The Last Of Us
The loudest noise after last week’s The Last of Us remains the Kathleen controversy. Was casting Yellowjackets’ Melanie Lynskey as a FEDRA-busting rebel queen an outside-the-box brilliant choice or...kind of underwhelming? As written and performed, Kathleen is soft-spoken but iron-willed, cool yet impulsive, and willing to shoot an elderly collaborator, while outwardly appearing a bland soccer mom, minus the fatigues. The actor herself took to Twitter to defend her casting. Commentators traded barbs. Me? In my last recap, I found Wine Club Lord Humungus unconvincing.
A.V. Club
Zack Snyder apparently gave James Gunn the SnyderVerse seal of approval
Believe it or not, handing the keys to the DC kingdom didn’t end the perceived war between Zack Snyder fans and DC Studios—well, the one that exists in the imagination of Snyder’s most loyal followers. Now that DC has done the hard part of officially breaking away from the so-called SnyderVerse, the same fans who successfully campaigned Zack Snyder’s Justice League into existence want Warners to “Sell the Snyderverse to Netflix.” Aside from it being incredibly silly that Netflix is somehow the savior of orphaned media and not another bottom-line media company, these debates are happening without Snyder and the new head of DC Studios, James Gunn and Peter Safran, i.e. the two guys who would have some sway over such a sale.
A.V. Club
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon reunite in new Air trailer
Ever since Pennyworth: The Origins Of Batman’s Butler was unceremoniously axed over at HBO Max, we at The A.V. Club know just how much the world has been hankering for a new origin story to fill that gaping hole. Luckily, Amazon Studios is stepping up to the plate with an underdog story for the ages, which follows the rise of relatively unknown cultural entities Nike and Michael Jordan, from obscure actor duo Ben Affleck and Matt Damon.
A.V. Club
Rihanna offers a small new morsel about new music in pre-Super Bowl interview
It’s been seven long years since Anti, and nearly every day since then, fans have asked the same question: “Where is the album, Rihanna?” The query has become so ubiquitous that it’s a meme unto itself (one even Rihanna herself participates in). Yet the fact that she has come out of musical hibernation, first for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack and now for the upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show, suggests that there could be hope for that coveted ninth album after all.
A.V. Club
6 things you have to watch on TV this weekend
Welcome to the weekend edition of What’s On. Here are the big things happening on TV from Friday, February 10, to Sunday, February 12. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekly What’s On will publish on Sundays.]. 1. The Last Of Us avoids competing with football. HBO Max,...
A.V. Club
Ben Affleck apparently knew he was becoming a Grammy meme in real time
The meme cycle moves fast, but Bennifer moves faster—a skill we would imagine comes with the territory when you can’t even buy 4 measly Dunkin’ iced coffees and a whole box of munchkins without the internet eating it up. The latest and greatest Ben Affleck face came...
A.V. Club
Rupert Grint and Ben Aldridge talk coffins, ouija boards, and Dave Bautista in horror-themed Q&A
Rather than assemble two of the stars of Knock At The Cabin for a traditional interview, BuzzFeed UK decided to give its sit down with Rupert Grint and Ben Aldridge an appropriately Shyamalan-style twist, inviting the pair to play a few, horror-themed rounds of “would you rather?”. The premise...
A.V. Club
Fawlty Towers reboot not headed back to the BBC due to lack of "freedom"
Earlier this week, we reported that John Cleese was rebooting what is, in the aggregate, probably the second-most illustrious comedy project of his long and legendary comedy career: Fawlty Towers. (The first, of course, being his long-running commercial campaign on behalf of Schweppes Tonic Water.) Now Cleese has revealed that the series won’t be returning to its old home at the BBC, and will instead (aided, presumably, by the help of co-producer Rob Reiner) be shopped elsewhere. Also, the word “woke” gets worked in there, although to the credit of Cleese—who’s settled pretty comfortably into the “they don’t let you say things like they used to” portion of his elder comedy statesman status—only in response to other people bringing it up.
A.V. Club
What to watch if the Super Bowl isn't for you
Who doesn’t love a rebel? If you don’t want to join most of the country by tuning into the Super Bowl on February 12, or if you’re understandably watching only the 13-minute Rihanna halftime show (that’s unskippable, we’re afraid), then here are some alternate Sunday offerings and TV shows to catch up on if the Super Bowl isn’t for you.
A.V. Club
HBO suddenly remembers it hadn't canceled Avenue 5 yet
HBO announced today that it was canceling Avenue 5, its space-based comedy series starring Hugh Laurie and Josh Gad, after two seasons on the air. And we know what you’re thinking: Surely, HBO had already canceled Avenue 5, right? But no: You’re probably thinking of Showtime’s Moonbase 8, or Netflix’s Space Force, because Jesus Christ, were people anxious for some space-adjacent comedy shows back in 2020, we guess. (It may have been a reflection of our general desire to get off the planet from 2016 to 2019, honestly.)
Comments / 0