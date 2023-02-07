ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton, MA

PACE, Inc. is Hiring for a Community Health Worker in Greater New Bedford

PACE is looking for candidates with the following qualifications and skills to educate and support families of lead poisoned children:. · High School Diploma or GED. · Bi-lingual in Spanish required. · Prior community advocacy and outreach experience with an interest in working and advocating for families; home...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Massachusetts State Police investigating bridge strike on Rt. 18 New Bedford

“At approximately, 12:15pm Massachusetts State Police and New Bedford Police responded to reports of an accident on Rt. 18. Upon arrival, officials found that a construction tractor-trailer transporting heavy machinery had struck the bridge on Rt. 18 obstructing traffic for anyone wishing to travel East on Rt. 6 and cross the New Bedford-Fairhaven Bridge.
NEW BEDFORD, MA

