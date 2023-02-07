Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
More and More Insiders Blowing the Whistle on Biden’s Top-Secret Document ScandalThe Veracity ReportBoston, MA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Check Out This Foam Eating Box That Just Arrived At Bridgewater State UniversityDianna CarneyBridgewater, MA
Taco John’s Set to Open First Location In LawrenceMadocLawrence, MA
This Massive Flea Market in Massachusetts is a Must-VisitJoe MertensGrafton, MA
Related
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Fire Department promotes Robert Mourao to permanent District Fire Chief
“The New Bedford Fire Department is proud to announce the promotion of Acting District Chief Robert Mourao to permanent District Fire Chief. The City Council confirmed his appointment and he was sworn in by City Clerk Dennis Farias. District Chief Mourao’s wife, Lynn, was on hand to pin his new badge.
newbedfordguide.com
PACE, Inc. is Hiring for a Community Health Worker in Greater New Bedford
PACE is looking for candidates with the following qualifications and skills to educate and support families of lead poisoned children:. · High School Diploma or GED. · Bi-lingual in Spanish required. · Prior community advocacy and outreach experience with an interest in working and advocating for families; home...
newbedfordguide.com
Wareham Police Department announce passing of K-9 “Rolf” who served for 8 years
“The members of the Wareham Department of Natural Resources wish to extend our deepest condolences to Officer Michael Phinney and his family as they laid to rest his partner, Retired Wareham Police Department K-9 Officer Rolf today. Rolf tirelessly protected & served the Town of Wareham as K-9 for the...
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts officials investigating fatal Plymouth fire following life alert activation
“An early-morning fire claimed one occupant’s life and injured two others, said Plymouth Fire Chief Neil J. Foley, Plymouth Police Chief Dana Flynn, State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey, and Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz. “On behalf of the Plymouth Fire Department, I want to express our...
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts State Police investigating bridge strike on Rt. 18 New Bedford
“At approximately, 12:15pm Massachusetts State Police and New Bedford Police responded to reports of an accident on Rt. 18. Upon arrival, officials found that a construction tractor-trailer transporting heavy machinery had struck the bridge on Rt. 18 obstructing traffic for anyone wishing to travel East on Rt. 6 and cross the New Bedford-Fairhaven Bridge.
newbedfordguide.com
Acushnet, Rochester Fire Departments respond to rollover accident, 1 med-flighted by helicopter
“The Rochester Fire Department responded mutual aid to the Town of Acushnet for a motor vehicle crash Friday afternoon. The passenger was transported to R.I. Trauma Center by Boston Med Flight helicopter and the driver was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital Trauma Center both with serious injuries. Rochester Fire...
newbedfordguide.com
49-year old New Bedford career criminal, house breaker, sentenced to prison
“A 49-year-old career criminal who broke into two separate New Bedford homes in late 2019 and early 2020 was sentenced to serve up to seven-and-a-half years in state prison last Friday in Fall River Superior Court, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced. Kevin Souto pleaded guilty to...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford good samaritan races to aid of injured man after car accident
“New Bedford Guide can you share this post of appreciation for this young lady? She didn’t hesitate for a second to park her car on the side of the road to help me and my neighbor assist the gentleman that came off the road in his car and ended up hitting the unit where my mom lives.
Comments / 0