Springville, AL

The Trussville Tribune

Joy Tyner named The Trussville Tribune Person of the Year

From Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Cahaba Elementary School principal Joy Tyner has been named The Trussville Tribune Person of the Year for 2022. The award presentation came Tuesday at the Toast of the Town event hosted by the Trussville Area Chamber of Commerce. The annual event also recognizes the recipients of the prestigious Gatekeeper […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Leeds-Moody Area Kids Acting Class heads into new semester: A Turn of the Page Through American Classics

By Crystal McGough, Associate Editor LEEDS – The Leeds-Moody Area Kids Acting Class kicked off a new educational semester on Jan. 10, with a special focus on American classic literature. “Our spring semesters are education-based,” Director Victoria Boyce said. “In this case, it’s American literature based, so we’re doing poems from Robert Frost, Edgar Allen […]
LEEDS, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Latest Jefferson County Health Department food scores

From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Department of Health regularly inspects establishments in Jefferson County where food is prepared or sold for human consumption. Two types of inspections, scored and alternative (non-scored), are performed throughout the year. This information is presented by the Tribune in the spirit of public safety. These inspection […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

2nd death results from Hueytown residential fire

From The Tribune staff reports HUEYTOWN – A second person has died after a house in Hueytown caught fire on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Wanda Thompson Tucker, 84, succumbed to her injuries and died at UAB Hospital on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 6:45 p.m. According to Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates, the Hueytown […]
HUEYTOWN, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Center Point man shot, killed over weekend

From The Tribune staff reports CENTER POINT – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of an assault Sunday at the 10 block of Shadowood Circle NE, Birmingham, where they found a man who had been shot. Phillip Edward Lankford, 59, of Center Point, was pronounced dead on the scene at 9:26 a.m., Feb. […]
CENTER POINT, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Coroner identifies pedestrian struck, killed by Chrysler sedan on Wednesday

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has positively identified a pedestrian that was struck by a Chrysler 300 sedan at 19th Street at Avenue I, Ensley, early Wednesday morning at approximately 4:28 a.m. Miraunda Michelle Williams, 44, of Birmingham, was pronounced dead on the scene after being struck by […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

UPDATE: Coroner identifies man who died in multi-vehicle wreck on Pinson Valley Parkway

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of a 33-year-old man who died Monday in a multi-vehicle wreck involving a semi-truck on Pinson Valley Parkway at Winewood Road, Birmingham. According to Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates, David Quinel Bishop, of Birmingham, was an occupant of a […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

UPDATE: Coroner identifies human remains found in Birmingham

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office released the identification today of decomposing skeletal remains that were discovered at the 8400 block of 7th Avenue South in Birmingham on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates identified the decedent as 38-year-old Jeramy Dean Hallmon, who resided in the […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Coronor’s Office seeks help locating family of deceased inmate

From The Tribune staff reports BESSEMER – The Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office is requesting assistance from the public in locating the family of 61-year-old Michael Thomas Medders, who was found unresponsive in his cell at William Donaldson Correctional Facility on Sunday. Medders was found by a fellow inmate at 8:42 p.m. and pronounced dead […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

William Donaldson Correctional Facility inmate dies in infirmary

From The Tribune staff reports BESSEMER – Michael Wayne Perry, 62, was found unresponsive in the William Donaldson Correctional Facility infirmary on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Perry, an inmate serving a life sentence for robbery and murder from a 1979 conviction out of Montgomery County, was declared dead […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Center Point City Council votes to demolish properties, unveils new brush pickup plan

By Loyd McIntosh, For The Tribune CENTER POINT — The Center Point City Council continued its aggressive campaign against dilapidated and hazardous structures during its bi-weekly city council meeting, Thursday, Feb. 3. The council opened the meeting with a public hearing on four properties cited for neglect and for creating a dangerous environment in the […]
CENTER POINT, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Trussville, AL
The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

 http://trussvilletribune.com

