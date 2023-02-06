Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Capital Murder Suspect Turns Gun on Himself During Police ChaseBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
Alabama witness says disc-shaped object looked like lit-up hula-hoopRoger MarshBirmingham, AL
Alabama Groundhogs, Hornet's Nests, and Wooly Bears, Oh My! We're Off To Predict The Weather!April KillianAlabama State
Gentrification in Birmingham: The impact of urban renewal on low-income communitiesEdy ZooBirmingham, AL
Do You Have Any Chickens? 2 Reasons I Need Chickens Now, Share Your ThoughtsThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Huskies’ season ends in first round of area tournament with loss to Spain Park
By Johnny Sanders, Sports Editor BIRMINGHAM – The Hewitt Trussville Husky boys basketball team has seen peaks and valleys during this basketball season and Wednesday night was definitely a valley. In a season where the Huskies have proven that they can play with some of the best teams in the state, they have also failed, […]
Springville dominates St. Clair to advance to area finals
By Johnny Sanders, Sports Editor SPRINGVILLE – The Springville Tigers hosted the Saint Clair County Saints on Tuesday night in the first round of the 5A Area 11 tournament with a shot at the finals hanging in the balance. A competitive game in the first quarter turned into a blowout win for the host team, […]
Mounties advance to area championship game and 6A playoffs
By John Goolsby, For the Tribune Irondale – The Lady Mounties (21-5) punched their ticket to the 6A playoffs with a 48-28 win over Woodlawn in the Area 10 tournament last night. Shades Valley got off to a fast start and jumped out to a 14-7 lead at the end of the first quarter. Behind […]
Area players sign to play at the next level on National Signing Day
By Johnny Sanders, Sports Editor TRUSSVILLE – Back in December, many players in our area signed their letters of intent in what was considered the “early” signing period. Wednesday, February 1 was National Signing Day 2023 and for many high school seniors, it was a day they will never forget. Signing to play at the […]
Moody boys avenge previous 3 losses, beat Leeds to advance to area championship
By Johnny Sanders, Sports Editor SPRINGVILLE – All year, Leeds has had Moody’s number on the basketball court, beating them the last 3 times these teams have met. Moody looked to avenge the loss on Tuesday night in 5A Area 11 tournament action at Springville High School. The first half of the game was a […]
Joy Tyner named The Trussville Tribune Person of the Year
From Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Cahaba Elementary School principal Joy Tyner has been named The Trussville Tribune Person of the Year for 2022. The award presentation came Tuesday at the Toast of the Town event hosted by the Trussville Area Chamber of Commerce. The annual event also recognizes the recipients of the prestigious Gatekeeper […]
Body of missing kayaker found in Bayview Lake, Adamsville
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – The body of a kayaker who was reported missing last week was discovered by members of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team on Sunday, Feb. 5, around 3 p.m. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was notified on Jan. 30, 2023, of a person who had gone missing […]
Leeds-Moody Area Kids Acting Class heads into new semester: A Turn of the Page Through American Classics
By Crystal McGough, Associate Editor LEEDS – The Leeds-Moody Area Kids Acting Class kicked off a new educational semester on Jan. 10, with a special focus on American classic literature. “Our spring semesters are education-based,” Director Victoria Boyce said. “In this case, it’s American literature based, so we’re doing poems from Robert Frost, Edgar Allen […]
Latest Jefferson County Health Department food scores
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Department of Health regularly inspects establishments in Jefferson County where food is prepared or sold for human consumption. Two types of inspections, scored and alternative (non-scored), are performed throughout the year. This information is presented by the Tribune in the spirit of public safety. These inspection […]
2nd death results from Hueytown residential fire
From The Tribune staff reports HUEYTOWN – A second person has died after a house in Hueytown caught fire on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Wanda Thompson Tucker, 84, succumbed to her injuries and died at UAB Hospital on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 6:45 p.m. According to Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates, the Hueytown […]
Center Point man shot, killed over weekend
From The Tribune staff reports CENTER POINT – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of an assault Sunday at the 10 block of Shadowood Circle NE, Birmingham, where they found a man who had been shot. Phillip Edward Lankford, 59, of Center Point, was pronounced dead on the scene at 9:26 a.m., Feb. […]
Coroner identifies pedestrian struck, killed by Chrysler sedan on Wednesday
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has positively identified a pedestrian that was struck by a Chrysler 300 sedan at 19th Street at Avenue I, Ensley, early Wednesday morning at approximately 4:28 a.m. Miraunda Michelle Williams, 44, of Birmingham, was pronounced dead on the scene after being struck by […]
UPDATE: Coroner identifies man who died in multi-vehicle wreck on Pinson Valley Parkway
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of a 33-year-old man who died Monday in a multi-vehicle wreck involving a semi-truck on Pinson Valley Parkway at Winewood Road, Birmingham. According to Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates, David Quinel Bishop, of Birmingham, was an occupant of a […]
ACTA Theatre presents John Patrick’s ‘The Curious Savage’
By Crystal McGough, Associate Editor TRUSSVILLE – “The Curious Savage” by John Patrick open this Friday, Feb. 10, at ACTA Theatre in Trussville. This heart-warming drama, directed by Angie McGowan, is set in the 1950s, taking place in the living room of a Massachusetts sanatorium called The Cloisters. “The Curious Savage is a really, really […]
Trussville Orthopedic Surgeon makes medical history with mixed reality and Big Data
By Terry Schrimscher, For the Tribune TRUSSVILLE – Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Marc Rothermich etched his name in medical history January 20 when he became the first surgeon to use Microsoft HoloLens goggles to visualize a hologram MRI during sports medicine surgery. “The technology that’s built in is, I can have a patient’s MRI pulled up […]
UPDATE: Coroner identifies human remains found in Birmingham
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office released the identification today of decomposing skeletal remains that were discovered at the 8400 block of 7th Avenue South in Birmingham on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates identified the decedent as 38-year-old Jeramy Dean Hallmon, who resided in the […]
UPDATE: Woman killed in Birmingham Tuesday night found to have been pregnant
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – Autopsy results found that Corieonna Shantrice Hines, 24, of Birmingham, was pregnant when she was shot and killed Tuesday night, Jan. 31, around 10:20 p.m. The Birmingham Police Department responded to a reported assault at 100 block of 9th Avenue West, Birmingham, where they found Hines, who was […]
Coronor’s Office seeks help locating family of deceased inmate
From The Tribune staff reports BESSEMER – The Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office is requesting assistance from the public in locating the family of 61-year-old Michael Thomas Medders, who was found unresponsive in his cell at William Donaldson Correctional Facility on Sunday. Medders was found by a fellow inmate at 8:42 p.m. and pronounced dead […]
William Donaldson Correctional Facility inmate dies in infirmary
From The Tribune staff reports BESSEMER – Michael Wayne Perry, 62, was found unresponsive in the William Donaldson Correctional Facility infirmary on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Perry, an inmate serving a life sentence for robbery and murder from a 1979 conviction out of Montgomery County, was declared dead […]
Center Point City Council votes to demolish properties, unveils new brush pickup plan
By Loyd McIntosh, For The Tribune CENTER POINT — The Center Point City Council continued its aggressive campaign against dilapidated and hazardous structures during its bi-weekly city council meeting, Thursday, Feb. 3. The council opened the meeting with a public hearing on four properties cited for neglect and for creating a dangerous environment in the […]
