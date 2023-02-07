Read full article on original website
Tesla’s road to U.S.-funded EV charging means giving up its biggest advantage
Tesla’s road to $7.5 billion in government subsidies that would help it expand electric vehicle charging means giving up its biggest strength: an exclusive charging network for its owners. Tesla will have to expand its charging infrastructure to include the Combined Charging System, or CCS, connectors, which are utilized...
Tesla bumps Model Y Performance price up $500 in the U.S.
Tesla has bumped the price of the Model Y Performance up by $500 in the United States, the second time in one week that the automaker has increased prices on its premier version of the all-electric crossover. Tesla Model Y Performance trims are now priced at $58,490, up $500 from...
Tesla Semi Megacharger operation expands for PepsiCo.
Tesla Semi Megacharging will expand for PepsiCo. at its Fresno, California, bottling and distribution center. Permits show PepsiCo. is planning to add eight Tesla Semi Megachargers at the facility to support the company’s use of the automaker’s all-electric Class 8 truck. PepsiCo. is the parent company of Frito-Lay,...
Tesla Model Y with 4680 batteries just got more expensive
Tesla Model Y All-Wheel-Drive configurations, which equip the company’s 4680 battery cell, received a $500 price increase late Friday. The Tesla Model Y All-Wheel-Drive is a specific trim level of the all-electric crossover that is only built at Gigafactory Texas and only available in limited amounts. Tesla lists the vehicle in its “Existing Inventory,” and it is not available for order through the traditional Online Design Studio.
