Tesla Model Y All-Wheel-Drive configurations, which equip the company’s 4680 battery cell, received a $500 price increase late Friday. The Tesla Model Y All-Wheel-Drive is a specific trim level of the all-electric crossover that is only built at Gigafactory Texas and only available in limited amounts. Tesla lists the vehicle in its “Existing Inventory,” and it is not available for order through the traditional Online Design Studio.

1 DAY AGO