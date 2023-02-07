Read full article on original website
Owen-Withee Local Spelling Bee Winners
Congratulations to the winners of the Owen-Withee local spelling bee competition. Winners from 8th grade in Lily Kasmeirski and Avalon Cwikla. In 7th grade, winners Bailey Ladewig and Camden Anderson. Winners from 6th grade include Addy McClelland and Isabella Juzwiak. Winners from 5th grade include Evan Pfeffer and Reid Renderman.
UPDATED: NGL Sends 6 To Sectionals, 3 Regional Champs/NGL Regional Results
The Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal wrestling team will send 6 wrestlers from the Neillsville Regional to the Individual Sectional next Saturday at Amery including 3 Regional champs. The top two teams advance to the St. Croix Central Team Sectional on Tuesday.... NGL Regional Team Scores:. Team Scores. 1 Baldwin-Woodville 250.0. 2 Saint Croix...
Stratford Takes Edgar Regional Wrestling Title
Stratford advances to the Cadott Team Sectional after taking first at the Edgar Regional on Saturday. Top 4 individuals advance to the Edgar Individual Sectional next Saturday (2/18) 106. 1st Place - Blake Underwood of Marathon. 2nd Place - Derek Godard of Auburndale. 3rd Place - Colin Cournoyer of Stratford.
Pittsville Finishes 2nd At Aquinas Regional
Pittsville Finishes 2nd at Aquinas Regional and advances to the Team Sectional in Cashton on Tuesday. 1Aquinas 350.5, 2Pittsville 167.0, 3Blair-Taylor 139.0, 4Independence/Gilm. 138.0, 4Royall/Wonewoc-Cen. 138.0, 6Cashton 121.0, 7Whitehall 118.0, 8New Lisbon 86.0, 9Brookwood 77.5, 10Hillsboro 71.0, 11Cochrane-Foun. City 55.0, 12Granton 13.0, 13Coulee Christian 0.0. The top 4 individuals advance...
Black River Falls School Places Teacher On Leave
A Black River Falls teacher is on leave after a video posted to social media included racially insensitive and inappropriate comments. The comments were directed towards Native students. They are currently investigating this matter and will address the matter as appropriate. Please know that the statements made in the video in no way represent the views or beliefs of the SDBRF.
Marshfield Medical Center-Neillsville OR Department Sees Huge Advancements In Technology
Surgical services saw some of the biggest updates to their OR department when the new Marshfield Medical Center-Neillsville was built in May 2021. While not much has changed as far as cases go, there has been some huge advancements in technology. Some of the advanced technology in surgical services includes...
Marshfield Area United Way's United We Can Happening in March this Year
This year, United We Can will be held in March instead of May. Other than a different date, the 2023 United We Can has not changed. The event will continue to be virtual, with on-location construction and on-line voting. United We Can is a canned food sculpture competition; afterwards the food is donated to local food programs.
Owner of Wildwood Plaza Considering Donating Building for Marshfield Police Department
The owner of Wildwood Plaza approached the City of Marshfield about a potential donation of the building located at 2504 S. Central Avenue, which is commonly known as the 'Buffalo Building.'. Built-in 1996, the building is a 23,400 sq. ft. steel framed-masonry-clad office building with no tenant. The previous tenant...
Abbotsford Man Appears in Court for Stabbing that Occurred at Marathon County Tavern
(Karren Madden, Marshfield News Herald) An 18-year-old Abbotsford man made his initial appearance Tuesday on charges related to a Jan. 22 stabbing outside a Marathon County tavern. According to Karren Madden with the Marshfield News Herald, Leovigildo C. Hernandez faces a charge of attempted first-degree homicide with use of a...
