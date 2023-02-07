ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

CultureMap Houston

Dallas Tex-Mex staple makes big Houston return near River Oaks District

One of Dallas’s most popular Tex-Mex restaurants is returning to the Houston area. Mi Cocina has claimed the former Seasons 52 location near River Oaks District (4410 Westheimer Rd.) for a new restaurant that will open this fall. A Dallas staple for more than 30 years, Mi Cocina is known for its upscale Tex-Mex fare and the Mambo Taxi, a frozen margarita with a swirl of sangria. Signature items include the brisket tacos, Mama’s tacos, and the Rico salad that’s topped with sliced chicken fajitas. The Houston location will be the company’s 24th outpost, joining locations across Dallas-Fort Worth and...
HOUSTON, TX
tourcounsel.com

PlazAmericas | Shopping mall in Houston, Texas

PlazAmericas, formerly known as Sharpstown Mall and earlier Sharpstown Center, is a shopping mall located in the Sharpstown development in Greater Sharpstown, Houston, Texas. The mall is located on the northwest corner of Interstate 69/U.S. Route 59 and Bellaire Boulevard. This is the third mall to be built in Houston after Gulfgate Mall opened in 1956 and Meyerland Plaza in 1957, but the first fully air-conditioned mall in Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
Andrew77

Top 5 Houston Suburbs

Houston, the fourth-largest city in the US, is renowned for its multicultural background and different neighborhoods. Given this and its strong economy and affordable way of life, Houston is a top choice for families and people searching for a new home. If you are looking into moving this 2023, we have curated some of the top Houston suburbs to live in!
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Can dogs ride in the bed of a truck in Texas? It depends

HOUSTON (KIAH) – In many states, it’s illegal to have a dog riding in the bed of a truck, but is Texas one of them?. Though there are restrictions on people riding in the back of a pickup, the state of Texas does not prohibit animals from riding in truck beds.
TEXAS STATE
Eater

The Most Romantic Restaurants in Houston

Say what you will about the corny candy hearts, the candlelight dinners, and the “Be mine” love notes tucked in oversized bouquets — Valentine’s Day is a great excuse to spend a romantic meal with your significant other, but so is any other day of the year.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

SHARING OUR STORIES | Lee P. Brown

Houston (KIAH) – Lee P. Brown served as the first African-American mayor of the city of Houston. He was first elected in 1997, going on to serve three terms. The Oklahoma native received a B.A. in criminology from Fresno State University in 1960 and then earned his masters from San Jose State University in criminology. He began his career as a police officer in San Jose, California in 1960. In 1974, Brown was named Sheriff of Multnomah County, Oregon, and in 1976, director of the Department of Justice Services. In 1978, Brown became the first African American commissioner of police for Atlanta, Georgia. And in In 1982, he became the first African American chief of police for the city of Houston, Texas.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

The History Behind "Galentine's Day"

Houston (KIAH)- Galentine’s Day has become a popular tradition, celebrated by women across the country the day before Valentine’s Day. But, how did it come to be?. “Galentine’s Day” is the name of an episode from the TV Show Parks and Recreations. Main character Leslie Knope throws her annual Galentine’s Day party on the day before Valentine’s Day and celebrates it with all her female friends. In the episode, she says, “Every February 13, my lady friends and I leave our husbands and our boyfriends at home, and we just come and kick it, breakfast-style. Ladies celebrating ladies.”
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Video: HPD says same three guys robbed four Houston-area smoke shops the same day

HOUSTON — Houston police released video on Friday showing what they say are the three same guys robbing four different smoke shops on the same day. The robberies happened in Houston and around Harris County on Feb. 7. In each of the robberies, the suspects came in, pulled out their guns, and demanded money from the register. They also took merchandise from the store shelves.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Catch the exclusive Gold Beads, win amazing prizes at Mardi Gras! Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas (KIAH) – Organizers of the 112th Mardi Gras! Galveston are giving a few lucky parade goers a chance to win some extraordinary prizes. Exclusive Golden Mardi Gras beads will be thrown out during parades on the first Friday, February 10 at the George P. Mitchell Mardi Gras Parade at 7 p.m., and again at parades on Saturday, February 11, and Friday, February 17.
GALVESTON, TX
US105

Beware! This Texas City Is The #1 Dangerous City In The State

Texas is and will always be home for me. There are not a lot of bad things you can say about the great state of Texas that I haven’t heard already. Maybe it’s just me being biased because I am a Texan, but when terrible events happen here, I just want people to remember that we are the Second largest state in the United States, with a population of 28.7 million people across 261,797 mi.². There's going to be a lot of crimes that take place here unfortunately, but that’s like any other state.
TEXAS STATE

