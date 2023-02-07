ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carscoops

New Toyota Century SUV Could Debut This August, Based On The Highlander

The Century SUV illustrations in this article are speculative and not affiliated with or endorsed by Toyota. The Century is Toyota’s flagship sedan and it starts at an eye-watering ¥20,080,000 ($151,412) in Japan. While the limo is undeniably cool, many consumers want crossovers instead of sedans. Toyota has reportedly heard that message loud and clear as a Century SUV is reportedly in the works.
allthatsinteresting.com

Inside The History Of Villa Leopolda, One Of The Most Expensive Properties In History

Situated on the French Riviera and once owned by the king of Belgium, Villa La Leopolda is estimated to be worth $750 million today. The French Riviera is one of the most affluent and glamorous areas on Earth. Its waters are frequently decorated with yachts. Its shores are lined with coastal villages and towns that have welcomed some of the wealthiest and most influential aristocrats, artists, and entrepreneurs for decades.
CAR AND DRIVER

2024 BMW X5 and X6 Facelift Brings Extra Power, Better Efficiency

BMW has updated the X5 and X6 for the 2024 model year, with narrower headlights and redesigned front bumpers on both SUVs. A new turbocharged inline-six boosts the base 40i models to 375 horsepower and 398 pound-feet of torque, and, along with the M60i's 4.4-liter V-8, BMW adds a 48-volt hybrid system.
US News and World Report

Gigapresses - the Giant Die Casts Reshaping Car Manufacturing

TRAVAGLIATO, Italy (Reuters) - By replacing around 60 welded components with a single module, gigantic aluminium die casting machines made by the likes of Tesla supplier IDRA Group are helping carmakers to simplify manufacturing and cut costs by up to 40% in some areas. Tesla has pioneered the use of...
lifetrixcorner.com

Leather Handbags and Women – A Lasting Combination

Leather handbags are an essential accessory for women and a vital component of their fashion and style. They are not only practical but also add a touch of class and elegance to any outfit. Whether you prefer a classic design or a trendy piece, a leather handbag is a perfect addition to complete any look.
BBC

Turkey earthquake: Anger as buildings meant to withstand tremors crumbled

The sight of newly constructed apartments collapsing in the earthquakes that hit Turkey has sparked anger. The BBC examined three new buildings, turned to rubble, to find out what they reveal about building safety. Two major earthquakes - measuring 7.8 and 7.5 on the magnitude scale - flattened buildings of...
woltersworld.com

10 Shocks to Expect When Visiting The Shetland Islands

Hey there, fellow travelers! Today, we’re talking about visiting the Shetland Islands of Scotland. If you’ve watched the Shetland TV series, it’s not full of murders and crazy crimes. But if you’re visiting the Shetland Islands for the first time, there are some shocks you should expect!

