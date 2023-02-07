Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Huge" Eastern Diamondback Rattlesnakes Spotted in South Florida Police Officer's Front YardSara IrshadLee County, FL
Sanibel Captiva Beach Resorts Appoints New Co-Executive ChefOutlier BrandsSanibel, FL
Exciting New Beach Bar and Restaurant Made Out of Shipping Containers Opening in Fort Myers, FloridaM. L. FrenchFort Myers Beach, FL
Captiva Island Resort Appoints New Food and Beverage Operations ManagerOutlier BrandsSanibel, FL
Florida Man Sentenced To 20 Years To Life In Prison For Murdering NYC Woman In 2000Abdul GhaniNaples, FL
Related
Carscoops
New Toyota Century SUV Could Debut This August, Based On The Highlander
The Century SUV illustrations in this article are speculative and not affiliated with or endorsed by Toyota. The Century is Toyota’s flagship sedan and it starts at an eye-watering ¥20,080,000 ($151,412) in Japan. While the limo is undeniably cool, many consumers want crossovers instead of sedans. Toyota has reportedly heard that message loud and clear as a Century SUV is reportedly in the works.
allthatsinteresting.com
Inside The History Of Villa Leopolda, One Of The Most Expensive Properties In History
Situated on the French Riviera and once owned by the king of Belgium, Villa La Leopolda is estimated to be worth $750 million today. The French Riviera is one of the most affluent and glamorous areas on Earth. Its waters are frequently decorated with yachts. Its shores are lined with coastal villages and towns that have welcomed some of the wealthiest and most influential aristocrats, artists, and entrepreneurs for decades.
House that’s just 6.6 feet tall on sale for $84K
The house is 265 years old. The post House that’s just 6.6 feet tall on sale for $84K appeared first on Talker.
CAR AND DRIVER
2024 BMW X5 and X6 Facelift Brings Extra Power, Better Efficiency
BMW has updated the X5 and X6 for the 2024 model year, with narrower headlights and redesigned front bumpers on both SUVs. A new turbocharged inline-six boosts the base 40i models to 375 horsepower and 398 pound-feet of torque, and, along with the M60i's 4.4-liter V-8, BMW adds a 48-volt hybrid system.
US News and World Report
Gigapresses - the Giant Die Casts Reshaping Car Manufacturing
TRAVAGLIATO, Italy (Reuters) - By replacing around 60 welded components with a single module, gigantic aluminium die casting machines made by the likes of Tesla supplier IDRA Group are helping carmakers to simplify manufacturing and cut costs by up to 40% in some areas. Tesla has pioneered the use of...
conceptcarz.com
Carbon Fiber McLaren Trio Leads Final Entries For Broad Arrow's Inaugural Amelia Auction
• McLaren trifecta leads a lineup of desirable supercars on offer, which also includes a carbon series 2021 Ford GT, a Porsche 959 Komfort, a Porsche Carrera GT, and more. • Complete digital catalog for Broad Arrow's inaugural Amelia Auction, March 4 at the Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island now available here.
Palatial Georgian-Era Home in the Heart of Ireland Comes With a Bonus Castle
The 14,000-square-foot 18th-century house includes 300 acres and a rundown 16th-century citadel
lifetrixcorner.com
Leather Handbags and Women – A Lasting Combination
Leather handbags are an essential accessory for women and a vital component of their fashion and style. They are not only practical but also add a touch of class and elegance to any outfit. Whether you prefer a classic design or a trendy piece, a leather handbag is a perfect addition to complete any look.
BBC
Turkey earthquake: Anger as buildings meant to withstand tremors crumbled
The sight of newly constructed apartments collapsing in the earthquakes that hit Turkey has sparked anger. The BBC examined three new buildings, turned to rubble, to find out what they reveal about building safety. Two major earthquakes - measuring 7.8 and 7.5 on the magnitude scale - flattened buildings of...
woltersworld.com
10 Shocks to Expect When Visiting The Shetland Islands
Hey there, fellow travelers! Today, we’re talking about visiting the Shetland Islands of Scotland. If you’ve watched the Shetland TV series, it’s not full of murders and crazy crimes. But if you’re visiting the Shetland Islands for the first time, there are some shocks you should expect!
Comments / 0