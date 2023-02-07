Read full article on original website
This Small California City Was Just Named One of the Coolest Places to Live in AmericaTravel MavenMerced, CA
After the storm in California, this unemployment aid comes after the stormUSA DiarioCalifornia State
Did the Stanislaus family court overlook abusive behavior when granting father full custody?Robert J HansenModesto, CA
Good Sports: Father, son duo coaching basketball at Merced College
In the North Valley, basketball is a family affair. That is something Merced College knows well.
What happened to the University of the Pacific’s football team?
(KTXL) — The University of the Pacific honored one of its own when Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll received an honorary doctorate degree in May 2022. “This really goes deep because of the years and the background and how much happened when we were here,” Carroll told FOX40 in a previous interview. Carroll isn’t the […]
KCRA.com
Multiple Stanislaus County homes to be demolished to make way for expressway
MODESTO, Calif. — In a unanimous vote Tuesday, the Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors moved to acquire eminent domain over three properties north of the city of Modesto to make way for a new 18-mile expressway. The expressway, dubbed the North County Corridor Project, would bypass the cities of...
KCRA.com
More than 150 years later the hunt for gold is still on in NorCal. Winter storms bring a new fever
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The recent heavy rains in the Sacramento Valley created flooding in many of the streams and rivers. It also pushed gold from the mountains down into the valley, leading to a bit of a gold rush. Nestled along the south fork of the American River is...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Major Injuries Reported in Motorcycle Accident on East Keyes Road
On February 6, 2023, authorities in Stanislaus County reported a major injury motorcycle crash near the Keyes area. The collision was reported at approximately 3:15 p.m. on Mountain View Road and East Keyes Road. The incident involved a green motorcycle and a white Scion TC, according to the California Highway Patrol.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Car Accident on Northbound I-5 and Eighth Street in Stockton Area
Authorities in Stockton recently reported an auto collision with injuries on northbound I-5 at the Eighth Street offramp. The traffic crash occurred on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, shortly after 12:40 p.m. and involved three vehicles, the California Highway Patrol reported. Details on the Auto Collision on I-5 and Eighth Street...
mymotherlode.com
A Scare As Shots Ring Out In Sonora And Residents Call 911
Sonora, CA – Sonora residents report hearing multiple shots ring out along Lyons Bald Mountain Road Thursday evening, resulting in two arrests. The calls started coming in regarding the gunfire around 6:30 p.m. to Tuolumne County Sheriff’s dispatch, with some reporting “seeing someone shooting out of a vehicle while driving,” according to sheriff’s spokesperson Ashley Boujikian. While searching the area, the deputy noticed a couple near a vehicle on nearby Scattergood Road.
Two California Suburbs Named Among Top 3 'Safest Cities In America'
Money Geek put together a list of the safest cities across the country.
mymotherlode.com
Sonora High Shooting Suspect Found Guilty Of First-Degree Murder
Sonora, CA — A Tuolumne County jury found Joshua Rodriguez, the triggerman in the Sonora High School parking lot shooting, guilty as charged on Thursday afternoon. The Tuolumne County jury of nine women and three men deliberated for about ten hours across two days before returning to the courtroom with their decision. They found 22-year-old Rodriguez of Tuolumne guilty of first-degree murder for the shooting death of 17-year-old Eric Aguiar of Sonora. As earlier reported here, when Aguiar was shot to death in his vehicle on September 16, 2020, there were also three other people in the vehicle. Rodriguez was arrested in Centerville, Utah, by police, who reported he was found hiding out in the backyard of a residence on September 26, 2020, as detailed here.
Motor officer injured in collision along Highway 99
(KTXL) — A motor officer has been hospitalized after a collision along Highway 99 near Ripon, according to the California Highway Patrol. – Video above: Mental Health Toll on Law Enforcement The collision was reported around 8:36 a.m. on northbound Highway 99 near the Jack Tone Road offramp, the CHP said. The CHP said that […]
mercedcountytimes.com
Reliving the ’50s through historical photos of Merced
Some old car fanciers, myself included, are Lost in the Fifties as the pundits say. In the vintage vehicle realm, the “Good Old Days” start about 1949 and stretch through the early 1970s period. In going through my pile of automotive calendars recently, I came across a real...
centralvalleytv.net
Two Injured in Downtown Assault
MODESTO – Police closed off a section of Tenth Street early Saturday Morning after a report of a stabbing that sent two victims to hospitals. The incident occurred shortly after midnight at a nightclub near Tenth and J Streets. People leaving the area on foot who wished to remain unidentified said they were inside of the Rancho Fresco Cantina when they noticed what appeared to be a fight break out.
sanbenito.com
Police investigate two shootings in Hollister
Hollister Police are investigating two shootings reported near the city’s downtown in recent days—including one that resulted in injuries to a victim. About 10:30pm Feb. 1, Hollister Police officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 100 block of McCray Street, according to the Hollister Police Department.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Injuries Reported in Three-Vehicle Accident on I-580 in Livermore
Officials in Livermore reported a three-vehicle crash with injuries on westbound I-580 on the morning of Wednesday, February 8, 2023. The traffic collision occurred around 9:40 a.m. and involved a white Ford Explorer, a black Ford Taurus, and another vehicle. Details on the Three-Vehicle Crash on Westbound I-580 in Livermore.
Pedestrian dies in early-morning hit-and-run in Modesto
(KTXL) — A 68-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run collision in Modesto on Wednesday morning, according to the Modesto Police Department. – Video above: Fire damages decades old Arden-Arcade restaurant At 6:53 a.m., officers responded to Yosemite Boulevard at Santa Ana Avenue and found Ronald Swindle, 68, of Modesto dead at the scene. Swindle […]
This Small California City Was Just Named One of the Coolest Places to Live in America
From San Diego to San Fransisco, California is home to some of the most exciting big cities in the country. But anyone who’s enjoyed a quiet afternoon walking through a charming downtown or frequenting a mellow farmers' market on the weekend knows that California's smaller cities are, in their own way, just as appealing.
WATCH: Suspect tags car with Sharpie at Stockton intersection
STOCKTON — A brazen act of vandalism was caught on camera.Stopped at an intersection, a suspect got out of their car and boldly began tagging the hood of the vehicle behind them with the driver and passenger still inside. Cell phone video recorded the response from the victim's vehicle as the suspect took out a Sharpie and started writing degrading curse words on their car.Cello Arcia was in the passenger seat of the car targeted. His mom was the driver, and both watched the suspect's bizarre behavior."Honestly, at first I was kind of terrified," Arcia said. "What was going through your head,...
Salinas couple arrested after high-speed chase
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said a man and woman were arrested after a chase ensued in the streets of Salinas. Alexis Villafuerte, 23, and Carolina Anaya, 23, were arrested a taken to Monterey County Jail. Police said Villafuerte was driving too fast and ran a stop sign. When an officer told him to stop The post Salinas couple arrested after high-speed chase appeared first on KION546.
