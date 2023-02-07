Read full article on original website
Think threat of China's spy flights are bad? It's much worse than you think
That China thought it could fly a surveillance balloon into American air space is not good for America now, nor in the future.
After US shoots down object over Alaska, Republicans tell Biden: I told you so
Republican lawmakers shared their thoughts with Fox News Digital regarding the "object" that the Pentagon announced was shot down in territorial waters over Alaska.
Pompeo calls out 'deeply dangerous' accusation Trump Pentagon didn't notify WH of Chinese balloons
Former Secretary of State and ex-Kansas congressman Mike Pompeo sounded off Monday regarding the potential there have been three prior Chinese spycraft flyovers.
North Dakota mayor pledges to 'shut down' Chinese-owned corn mill, citing rise in geopolitical tensions
Mayor Brandon Bochenski of Grand Forks, North Dakota said he will stop the development of a Chinese-owned corn mill after U.S. Air Force declared it a national security risk.
Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled
In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
Opinion: Sarah Huckabee Sanders May Be the New Governor of Arkansas, But She's Still Devoid of the Truth
Arkansas Governor and former Trump Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivered the Republican response to the State of the Union address, and it was exactly what you'd expect from Trump's former mouthpiece.
How China planted an FBI mole who was discovered only after gutting the CIA's vast spy network
In the past decade, over a dozen Chinese agents recruited by the CIA have been killed or imprisoned. A spying suspect in the FBI may be to blame.
Armed civilian who shot at armed intruder on military base is spouse of highest-ranking Air Force NCO
Retired Army Sgt. Rahn Bass, whose wife is a senior NCO in the Air Force, was named as the man who scared off an armed intruder Monday at Joint Base Andrews,
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
Senators say 'very disturbing possibility' US manufacturing may have helped build Chinese surveillance balloon
Republican senators said there is a 'very disturbing' possibility that American companies helped to build the Chinese surveillance balloon following classified briefing with administration officials Thursday.
Business Insider
China says it's sending its junior air force pilots to keep an eye on increasing activity by US spy planes
Chinese fighter pilots fresh out of training college have been sent on combat-ready patrol missions along the country's southeast coast as the air force confronts a growing number of close-in spying flights by foreign planes, according to state media. Junior pilots have been sent on the patrols in the East...
Don't shoot at Chinese spy balloon, South Carolina sheriff warns: 'What goes up will come down'
The York County Sheriff's Department in South Carolina warned civilians not to shoot at the Chinese spy balloon as it was spotted overhead Saturday morning.
What’s inside China’s spy balloon? Former CIA director explains
Former CIA Director John Brennan and Richard Haas, president of the Council of Foreign Relations, join Meet the Press NOW to explain what is known of the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon flying over America, and analyze what motivations could be behind the act.Feb. 3, 2023.
Iran sending warships to Brazil to challenge the US
The US is monitoring Iran's warlike announcements that it deployed two military ships to Brazil and will establish a military presence in the Panama Canal. On Tuesday, the State Department said, "Iran's navy claims are known. Iran's military ambitions in the West are monitored."
msn.com
Half of the civilian population was killed or wounded in a drone bacteriological attack”…North Korea’s provocations during the year-end and New Year’s holidays “shook South Korea”, a horrifying report said.
North Korea’s provocations did not cease during the year-end and New Year holidays.22On New Year’s Eve in 2005, it launched three short-range ballistic missiles.23On New Year’s Day, North Korea fired three short-range ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan. Among these, there was one act in particular...
Chinese fleeing to US border 'perfect opportunity' to smuggle in communist agents: Gordon Chang
Gordon Chang says the surge of "desperate" Chinese citizens crossing into the U.S. is a "perfect opportunity" for the communist party to smuggle in its agents.
American mother who lived in China for 16 years says she misses Communist government 'co-parent'
An American designer who spent 16 years in Shanghai wrote an essay in the NYT highlighting the virtues of raising her children under the eye of the Chinese government.
iheart.com
Did China get the intelligence it wanted from the spy balloon?
It took the United States military a week to bring down a balloon. Not because we didn't have the capability as some have suggested, but because we had leadership that has been crippled by inaction for quite some time. Question 1: The spy balloon was spotted and became known to...
Harrison Ford: ‘I was raised Democrat’ and ‘my moral purpose was being a Democrat with the big D’
Movie star Harrison Ford reflected on his early life, telling an interviewer: "I was raised a Democrat" and "my moral purpose was being a Democrat."
Ready for World War 3? WHO Issues Warning to Stock Up on Meds For Radiological Emergencies
As the fighting in Ukraine intensifies, and Russia continues to make nuclear threats, the world seemingly inches ever closer to nuclear disaster. To that end, the World Health Organization (WHO) has now issued new guidance to stockpile medicines for radiological or nuclear emergencies.
