Oklahoma Gov. Stitt gets standing ovation calling for bill that 'bans all gender transition surgeries'

By Aubrie Spady, Kyle Morris
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago
Mnimar
4d ago

I hear some people who've undergone these surgeries are starting to sue their parents and doctors because they were underage when the surgeries were performed. I hope they receive justice in the courts for this as well as millions of dollars in damages.

Gary West
3d ago

Thank you Governor Stitt for showing the country that Oklahoma will not tolerate these heinous procedures being performed on our children.

D W
4d ago

This is a result of when morally minded men and women speak up. We are to protect children and widows. I'm applauding👏👏👏

