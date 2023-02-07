ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Look: Dak Prescott Reluctantly Reveals His Super Bowl Pick

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has some strong ties to the Philadelphia Eagles. Prescott played with Eagles stars Fletcher Cox and Darius Slay at Mississippi State, where his quarterbacks coach was Brian Johnson, who currently holds the same role with Philadelphia. Nevertheless, because of ...
DALLAS, TX
Kurt Warner Reveals His Super Bowl Pick

After making an appearance on ESPN's First Take this Friday morning, Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner unveiled his prediction for Super Bowl LVII.  Warner thinks the Eagles will do just enough to defeat the Chiefs this Sunday.    "I believe Philadelphia is the better ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
George Kittle Names Only Way Eagles Can Beat Chiefs

49ers tight end George Kittle knows a thing or two about the teams playing in this year's Super Bowl.  Earlier this season, the Chiefs blew out the 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Patrick Mahomes had over 400 passing yards and three touchdowns.  Then, in the NFC Championship, the 49ers suffered ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing Ohio State News

A disturbing claim was made during this week's trial involving former Ohio State football players Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint. Back in February of 2020, Ripe and Wint were accused of raping a then-19-year-old woman. After these allegations surfaced, they were dismissed from Ohio State's team. ...
COLUMBUS, OH
NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews, Patrick Mahomes Photo

Chiefs fans should be on the lookout for a one-on-one interview featuring Erin Andrews and Patrick Mahomes this weekend.  On Wednesday, Andrews shared a photo of her next to Mahomes on Instagram along with the caption: "Days like this NEVER get old!"  Andrews and Mahomes posed for a ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NFL World Saddened By The Jay Glazer Announcement

The football world is sending its love and prayers to beloved NFL insider Jay Glazer today. On Thursday night, Glazer announced his dog Alma passed away. "This is the hardest post I’ve ever had to do but this morning I lost my beloved Alma, a dog I rescued from a shelter 11 years ago but as it ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Look: NFL World Reacts To Gisele Bundchen's Decision

Gisele Bundchen made a surprising decision earlier this month. The ex-wife of former NFL quarterback Tom Brady reportedly helped her recently divorced husband make his retirement decision.  Bundchen is the one who pushed for the divorce from Brady back in the fall. Brady and his ex-wife ...
FLORIDA STATE
C.J. Stroud Has Unfortunate Admission About Ohio State Fans

CJ Stroud will go down as one of the best quarterbacks in Ohio State Buckeyes history. In his two years in Columbus, Stroud threw for over 8,000 yards and 85 touchdowns. Fans will surely remark him as a beloved Buckeye, but he says the fan base had an unusual way of reaching out to him last season. ...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBA World Reacts To James Harden's Announcement

The Nets Big 3 era ended about as fast as it came together. With Brooklyn officially closing the chapter on the Kyrie Irving-Kevin Durant experiment, James Harden offered his thoughts on the situation this weekend. Saying via ESPN's Nick Friedell: I don't look like the crazy one. I don't look like ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Von Miller Reveals His Super Bowl Prediction

Injuries kept Buffalo Bills pass rusher and two-time Super Bowl champion Von Miller from helping his team in their playoff run this year. But he's still excited for Super Bowl LVII and is ready to make his pick. During the Von Miller Cast for Bleacher Report's Super Bowl Live coverage, Miller ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
1 Quarterback Believed To Have Inside Edge At Alabama

Ty Simpson reportedly has an "inside track" to become the Alabama Crimson Tide's starting quarterback in 2023. Simpson, a sophomore quarterback in Tuscaloosa, is heading into an offseason QB battle against junior signal caller Jalen Milroe. While the two quarterback options are considered ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
'Finalist' For Notre Dame Offensive Coordinator Has Emerged

A top finalist for the Notre Dame offensive coordinator job has emerged. Utah OC Andy Ludwig is reportedly arriving in South Bend "soon" for a visit with the Fighting Irish program, per college football insider Heather Dinich. He's not yet been offered the position, but it's reportedly a "strong ...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Sports World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Honest Husband Admission

On Saturday afternoon, Fox sideline reporter Erin Andrews had an honest admission about her husband, former NHL player Jarrett Stoll. On the latest episode of Calm Down with Erin and Charissa, Andrews revealed that Stoll has an entire drawer in the fridge dedicated to candy bars. No, really. "My ...
SEATTLE, WA
