Look: Chiefs Owner's Daughter Is Ready For The Super Bowl
On Sunday, the Chiefs will face the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. Both teams enter this game with 14-3 records. Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, is clearly ready for the big game to begin. Earlier this Friday, Hunt posted a photo of herself wearing Chiefs gear on ...
Look: Dak Prescott Reluctantly Reveals His Super Bowl Pick
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has some strong ties to the Philadelphia Eagles. Prescott played with Eagles stars Fletcher Cox and Darius Slay at Mississippi State, where his quarterbacks coach was Brian Johnson, who currently holds the same role with Philadelphia. Nevertheless, because of ...
Kurt Warner Reveals His Super Bowl Pick
After making an appearance on ESPN's First Take this Friday morning, Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner unveiled his prediction for Super Bowl LVII. Warner thinks the Eagles will do just enough to defeat the Chiefs this Sunday. "I believe Philadelphia is the better ...
Witness of the Alleged Michael Irvin Incident Attempts to Clear the Air
Prominent NFL media personality and Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin filed a $100 million defamation lawsuit this week against Marriott... The post Witness of the Alleged Michael Irvin Incident Attempts to Clear the Air appeared first on Outsider.
Look: This Super Bowl Stat Is Bad News For Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
Super Bowl LVII is basically a pick 'em between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. But one stat suggests that Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs may be destined for defeat. At the NFL Honors on Thursday, Mahomes was awarded the NFL MVP award. While it's an exceptional accomplishment, ...
George Kittle Names Only Way Eagles Can Beat Chiefs
49ers tight end George Kittle knows a thing or two about the teams playing in this year's Super Bowl. Earlier this season, the Chiefs blew out the 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Patrick Mahomes had over 400 passing yards and three touchdowns. Then, in the NFC Championship, the 49ers suffered ...
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing Ohio State News
A disturbing claim was made during this week's trial involving former Ohio State football players Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint. Back in February of 2020, Ripe and Wint were accused of raping a then-19-year-old woman. After these allegations surfaced, they were dismissed from Ohio State's team. ...
NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews, Patrick Mahomes Photo
Chiefs fans should be on the lookout for a one-on-one interview featuring Erin Andrews and Patrick Mahomes this weekend. On Wednesday, Andrews shared a photo of her next to Mahomes on Instagram along with the caption: "Days like this NEVER get old!" Andrews and Mahomes posed for a ...
Football World Reacts To Brian Kelly's Daughter's Announcement
The football world was shocked by a report suggesting LSU head coach Brian Kelly filed for divorce from his wife. WBRZ News reported that Kelly and his wife Francisca were headed for divorce after 28 years of marriage and three children together. The report quickly went viral, catching ...
NFL World Saddened By The Jay Glazer Announcement
The football world is sending its love and prayers to beloved NFL insider Jay Glazer today. On Thursday night, Glazer announced his dog Alma passed away. "This is the hardest post I’ve ever had to do but this morning I lost my beloved Alma, a dog I rescued from a shelter 11 years ago but as it ...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Gisele Bundchen's Decision
Gisele Bundchen made a surprising decision earlier this month. The ex-wife of former NFL quarterback Tom Brady reportedly helped her recently divorced husband make his retirement decision. Bundchen is the one who pushed for the divorce from Brady back in the fall. Brady and his ex-wife ...
C.J. Stroud Has Unfortunate Admission About Ohio State Fans
CJ Stroud will go down as one of the best quarterbacks in Ohio State Buckeyes history. In his two years in Columbus, Stroud threw for over 8,000 yards and 85 touchdowns. Fans will surely remark him as a beloved Buckeye, but he says the fan base had an unusual way of reaching out to him last season. ...
Look: Alabama Football Settles The Heated Jalen Hurts Debate
It's an argument on the lips of many a college football fan going into Super Bowl LVII. Is Jalen Hurts an Alabama product or Oklahoma? On Saturday, the Sooners tweeted that "It's not about where you came from, it's about where you're going" while congratulating Hurts on his terrific season. ...
NBA World Reacts To James Harden's Announcement
The Nets Big 3 era ended about as fast as it came together. With Brooklyn officially closing the chapter on the Kyrie Irving-Kevin Durant experiment, James Harden offered his thoughts on the situation this weekend. Saying via ESPN's Nick Friedell: I don't look like the crazy one. I don't look like ...
Von Miller Reveals His Super Bowl Prediction
Injuries kept Buffalo Bills pass rusher and two-time Super Bowl champion Von Miller from helping his team in their playoff run this year. But he's still excited for Super Bowl LVII and is ready to make his pick. During the Von Miller Cast for Bleacher Report's Super Bowl Live coverage, Miller ...
Look: Andy Reid Takes Hilarious Shot At JuJu Smith-Schuster
If there's one thing you can say about Andy Reid, it's that he's done things in his own way. Reid has had a lot of humorous sound bites over the years as a coach in the NFL, but this may be among one of his best. In a compilation of his best moments as coach of both the Eagles and Chiefs, Reid is ...
1 Quarterback Believed To Have Inside Edge At Alabama
Ty Simpson reportedly has an "inside track" to become the Alabama Crimson Tide's starting quarterback in 2023. Simpson, a sophomore quarterback in Tuscaloosa, is heading into an offseason QB battle against junior signal caller Jalen Milroe. While the two quarterback options are considered ...
'Finalist' For Notre Dame Offensive Coordinator Has Emerged
A top finalist for the Notre Dame offensive coordinator job has emerged. Utah OC Andy Ludwig is reportedly arriving in South Bend "soon" for a visit with the Fighting Irish program, per college football insider Heather Dinich. He's not yet been offered the position, but it's reportedly a "strong ...
Report: Charles Barkley 'In Negotiations' For Major New Job
NBA legend Charles Barkley could have his own news-oriented primetime show, according to a report from Dylan Byers. Christ Licht, the chairman and C.E.O. of CNN, is reportedly in negotiations with Barkley. If Barkley and CNN agree to a deal at some point in the future, he'll be ...
Sports World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Honest Husband Admission
On Saturday afternoon, Fox sideline reporter Erin Andrews had an honest admission about her husband, former NHL player Jarrett Stoll. On the latest episode of Calm Down with Erin and Charissa, Andrews revealed that Stoll has an entire drawer in the fridge dedicated to candy bars. No, really. "My ...
