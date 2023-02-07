Sunderland FA Cup tie an 'opportunity' for some fringe players, says Tony Mowbray

Tony Mowbray has hinted that he will make plenty of changes to the Sunderland team against Fulham.

Tony Mowbray has told Sunderland fans to expect some changes to the Sunderland line-up for the FA Cup replay against Fulham.

Sunderland are facing a packed fixture list this month with six games to play in the next two-and-a-half-weeks.

That’s going to test the depth of any squad, and Mowbray has hinted he sees the FA Cup replay as a real chance to give some fringe players a chance to impress - as well as get some rest into others.

"We'll have to make some decisions in terms of the selection of the team, with half an eye on a league match against Reading at home this weekend that we have to try and target to get the three points," Mowbray said.

"It's just about getting the balance - how much can you go to the well with the same group of players every match?

"We're in a period now where we potentially have a midweek game every week this month, with a squad where we will have a 15-year-old on the bench again and maybe a couple of 17-year-olds as well.

"It's stretching our squad, with the injuries we've got and some players who aren't eligible tomorrow night.

"We're a bit short for this game but it's a great opportunity for some of these youngsters to feel the atmosphere and show what we can do.

"What I would say is that the positive of me sitting here and talking about young the squad is, well they should all be fit, strong, powerful and able to run.

“I shouldn't have to worry about tired old legs and hopefully that remains the case. It's a young, athletic group and they should be robust."

