Sunday's Super Bowl Will Have Fewer Crypto Ads

The neverending crypto winter and high-profile implosion of FTX last November have cast a pall over this year’s Super Bowl ads, with fewer crypto firms running ads during one of the country’s most high-profile sporting events.

With more than 112 million viewers last year, the Super Bowl was a prime moment to capitalize on the surging interest in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Crypto firms like FTX, Coinbase, Crypto.com and eToro exhausted millions of dollars on a crypto marketing blitz. Coinbase, one of the largest crypto exchanges in the U.S., lured in new customers by offering free Bitcoin rewards in a wildly popular ad featuring a bouncing QR code that crashed the company’s app.

However, with A-list celebrities like Larry David now in a legal quagmire for promoting FTX during the 2022 Super Bowl, the number of celebrity brand sponsorships in the crypto space has tapered off this year. Hollywood celebrities and prominent sports figures are reconsidering the legal exposure they want to take on by looking at the risks of trumpeting what they perceive as untested and potentially lawsuit-inviting crypto products. Not to mention the perils of aligning themselves with a digital asset company that might spontaneously go under.

And with commercials for the 2023 Super Bowl LVII costing anywhere from $6 to 7 million, it’s a major expense that no longer seems alluring.

“There’s zero representation in [the crypto ad] category on the day at all,” Mark Evans, Fox Sports’ executive vice president of ad sales, told the Associated Press about the disappearance of crypto ads in the 2023 Super Bowl season.

Part of it may have been catalyzed by the untimely bankruptcy of FTX last year. Evans said that crypto firms had been approaching them for commercials and some were even “booked and done.” But now they have vanished, as public distrust of crypto has grown.

Still, there are a few holdouts in the space: Limit Break, a Web3 firm, is spending on an ad campaign to promote its Dragon NFT collection, in the hopes that ordinary Americans gain a better understanding of gaming NFTs. Other crypto firms will lean harder into building trust after a punishing crypto season. Bitbuy, a Toronto-based crypto exchange, is releasing a minute-long ad featuring the NBA’s Rookie of the Year, Scottie Barnes. And TurboTax is seizing the moment to advertise its new services in crypto taxes with Jason Sudeikis.

With the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles duking it out this Sunday, February 12 in Arizona, it’s entirely possible that we might hear the same refrain from Binance chief Changpeng “CZ” Zhao this year: “It was not easy saying no to Super bowl ads, stadium naming rights, large sponsor deals a few months ago, but we did.”