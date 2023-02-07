ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect arrested after man hit with large metal pipe, robbed in International District

By Colleen West
 4 days ago
A man was robbed of his cell phone after he was attacked near Seattle’s Chinatown-International District Monday morning.

Shortly after 8 a.m., police arrived at the scene in the 800 block of Maynard Avenue South, where a 35-year-old man said he had been walking when a man approached him from behind and hit him in the head with a large metal pipe, according to a post on the Seattle Police Blotter .

The victim fell to the ground and dropped his cell phone, which the attacker then picked up. Police said the suspect followed the victim as he ran away after the attack.

Employees at a nearby business helped the victim call 911 while they kept an eye on the suspect as he paced the area before heading east on South Plummer Street.

Workers at another business in the area gave police information about the suspect’s path of travel and confirmed his description.

During a search of the area, officers found a 41-year-old man in the 1000 block of Sixth Avenue South who matched the description of the suspect given by the victim and employees at nearby businesses.

Police said the victim’s cell phone was found in the suspect’s pocket.

The man was arrested for investigation of robbery and was later booked into the King County Jail.

Seattle Fire Department medics treated the victim at the scene.

terri marble
4d ago

I'm surprised the cops are showing up anywhere and doing their job when they sit in their cars on 3rd ave and just watch illegal drug smoking in bus stops and do nothing

Shane Cook
4d ago

Ban all metal pipes. They are now considered to be AP pipes (assault pipes) You are only allowed plastic pipes.

