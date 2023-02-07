ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
Ars Technica

Here’s why Europe is abandoning plans to fly aboard China’s space station

Nearly six years ago the European Space Agency surprised its longtime spaceflight partners at NASA, as well as diplomatic officials at the White House, with an announcement that some of its astronauts were training alongside Chinese astronauts. The goal was to send European astronauts to China's Tiangong space station by 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
msn.com

Quarterhorse, the Air Force’s Next Hypersonic Aircraft, Has Taken an Epic Leap

Hypersonic flight (speeds faster than Mach 5) is the perceived future of human aviation. In order to achieve that vision, engineers need to develop hybrid engines capable of handling subsonic, supersonic, and hypersonic speeds. Aviation company Hermeus successfully demonstrated mode transition between turbojet and ramjet engines for the Air Force’s...
BGR.com

SpaceX just launched a massive communications satellite into orbit

Late Monday evening, SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket carrying a massive 10,000-pound satellite into orbit. The Amazonas Nexus was delivered to a geostationary transfer orbit just 36 minutes after liftoff, where it began its long journey to a stable geostationary orbit. SpaceX’s launch of the Amazonas Nexus satellite will...
Vice

Secretly-Launched Russian Satellite with Unknown Purpose Breaking Up in Orbit, US Says

A mysterious Russian satellite of unknown purpose is breaking up in low-Earth orbit, US officials confirmed this week. Back in 2013 and 2014, Russia launched several satellites into space. One of these was an object that space watchers designated as Cosmos 2499. No one knows exactly what Cosmos 2499 is, but it was launched along with communication satellites. It wasn’t on the launch manifest and was thought to be debris until it started maneuvering in orbit. Speculation at the time proposed that it was possibly a spy satellite, or an experimental anti-satellite weapon.
Ars Technica

Mysterious Russian satellites are now breaking apart in low-Earth orbit

On Christmas Day, 2013, the relatively small Russian Rokot rocket launched from the Plesetsk site in the northern part of the country. The mission carried three small military communications satellites, but observers noted that the mission appeared to eject a fourth object into orbit. A few months later Russia confirmed...
The Independent

‘Strange’ Russian satellite blows up into cloud of debris – report

A division of the US space force has confirmed that a “strange” Russian satellite blew up last month, creating a cloud of debris that added to the junk already cluttering space.The 18th Space Defense Squadron tweeted on Tuesday that the Russian satellite Cosmos 2499 blew up on 4 January at an altitude of about 1170km, adding that the space force division is tracking 85 associated pieces of the debris.US satellite trackers had reportedly catalogued the Russian satellite as a piece of debris initially after it was launched in 2014 but later labelled it as the payload Cosmos 2499.Earlier news...
sciencealert.com

An Experimental Russian Satellite Is Breaking Up in Orbit Leaving a Trail of Debris

A Russian KOSMOS 2499 satellite broke up last month – for a second time – according to the Space Force's 18th Space Defense Squadron. In a recent tweet, the Space Force said they are currently tracking 85 individual pieces of debris at an altitude of 1,169 km (726 miles). The breakup occurred on January 4, 2023, but the reason for the disintegration remains unknown.
scitechdaily.com

NASA’s Interstellar Mapping and Acceleration Probe Completes Critical Design Review

NASA’s Interstellar Mapping and Acceleration Probe (IMAP) mission held a critical design review (CDR) last week with a NASA Standing Review Board (SRB). This mission-level review was the culmination of individual CDRs conducted for all the instruments and subsystems. While there are still challenges ahead to face as a team, the review board is confident that IMAP has a plan to succeed.
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy