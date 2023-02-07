ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

Complete renovation coming to Kinston park

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – A push for more revitalization means one Kinston park will soon see construction efforts begin. On Tuesday, it was announced that the N.C. Parks and Recreation Trust Fund had awarded the City of Kinston $500,000 with the intent of revitalizing the city’s Emma Webb Park. The City also agreed to match […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Open enrollment to continue for Pitt County public schools

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Board of Education met this week to make an important vote. The board voted 6-2 to keep open enrollment going for two dozen public schools in Pitt County. Eastern Elementary School in Greenville will be the exception with open enrollment not taking place there. Pitt County officials said […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
neusenews.com

Another downtown business impacted by area vandalism

Another building was vandalized in downtown Kinston. Art 105, located next to the Arts Council on Blount Street had the glass to an exterior door smashed. “As things are set up right now, with the shape the city is in, unfortunately this is the cost of doing business downtown,” said Art 105 owner Brandon Potter. "We are the latest victim of vandalism that has gone unchecked in the city."
KINSTON, NC
WITN

National forest plans prescribed burn in Craven Co

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Croatan National Forest is planning to conduct a nearly 1500-acre prescribed burn today. The burn is happening off Hope Rd, Pine Cliff Rd, and Ferry Rd in Craven County. It is located three miles East of Cherry Point, near the Cherry Branch Community. A...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Biscuitville celebrates grand opening of first Greenville location

The first of two Biscuitville locations in Greenville held its grand opening on Wednesday. Biscuitville celebrates grand opening of first Greenville …. The first of two Biscuitville locations in Greenville held its grand opening on Wednesday. North Carolina education officials look to change …. The North Carolina State Board of...
GREENVILLE, NC
piratemedia1.com

ECU faculty discuss potential NC medical marijuana legalization

As the North Carolina legislature prepares to discuss and vote on the NC Compassionate Care Act, a bill that would legalize medical marijuana in the state if passed, East Carolina University faculty discuss the benefits the bill could bring to the state. The bill was submitted by Republican State Senator...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

PCC announces death of VP of Academic Affairs and Student Services

WINTERVILLE, N.C. — The Pitt Community College campus community is grieving after being notified Thursday morning that Dr. Thomas E. Gould, executive vice president of Academic Affairs and Student Services, passed away unexpectedly earlier this week.     After meeting with members of his President’s Leadership Team and employees who worked directly with Gould, PCC President […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Family forced to move over sewage issues, health concerns at home

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Swiateks have lived at Moss Creek Drive in Jacksonville for five years. Sewage issues they’ve been dealing with are bringing several problems to them, including illness. “Nausea, diarrhea, headaches, things like that. So I mean, we didn’t really think anything about it at the time. But like doing further research […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Goldsboro police investigating death

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina police department is investigating a death. Goldsboro police say they responded to the 100 block of W. Oak St. around 9:05 a.m. Saturday to a report of an unresponsive person. Officers and Wayne County EMS arrived at the scene, where the person was pronounced dead.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WITN

Experts warn against releasing balloons due to possible power outages

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We all love them, especially around Valentine’s Day: mylar balloons. Those are the metallic-looking ones often with designs. But, what can start as a thoughtful gift can cause a power outage if not disposed of properly. Greenville Utilities’ Communications Manager Steve Hawley encourages everyone to...
GREENVILLE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Feb. 5. 6 & 7

Joan Lewis, 86, of Beaufort NC passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at home. A funeral service will be held at 2:00PM Saturday, February 11, 2023 at New Hope Baptist Church of Beaufort with Pastor Bobby Frisbee officiating. Burial will follow at Carteret Memorial Gardens in Beaufort. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 on Saturday at the church. In Lieu of flowers donations may be sent to: Coastal Pregnancy Center, 4050 Arendell St. Morehead City, NC.
BEAUFORT, NC
WITN

Roanoke Rapids murder suspect turns himself in

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - A man wanted for murder in Roanoke Rapids has turned himself into the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office. 27-year-old Monquette Douglas was served with a warrant for the murder of Quameisha Branch. His first court appearance is Monday, Feb. 13. Roanoke Rapids Police Chief B.L....
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
WRAL

Dismissed Clerk of Court appeals to be reinstated

The former Franklin County Clerk of Court, who was removed from office by the court in 2020, is trying once again to get her job back. The former Franklin County Clerk of Court, who was removed from office by the court in 2020, is trying once again to get her job back.
wcti12.com

"Voice of the Pirates" Jeff Charles dead at 70

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — ECU's long time "Voice of the Pirates" Jeff Charles died Friday Feb. 10, 2023 while in New Orleans with the men's basketball team. ECU announced that Saturday's game at Tulane will not be played as originally scheduled due to Charles' death. Charles has been the...
GREENVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy