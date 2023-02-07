Another building was vandalized in downtown Kinston. Art 105, located next to the Arts Council on Blount Street had the glass to an exterior door smashed. “As things are set up right now, with the shape the city is in, unfortunately this is the cost of doing business downtown,” said Art 105 owner Brandon Potter. "We are the latest victim of vandalism that has gone unchecked in the city."

KINSTON, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO