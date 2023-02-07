Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
newbernnow.com
Stanley White Recreation Center, Public Comment among agenda items for upcoming New Bern BOA meeting – Feb 14
The Feb. 14 meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the Courtroom at City Hall located at 300 Pollock St. You can also watch live on the City of New Bern’s Facebook page or watch later on City 3 TV. 1. Meeting opened by Mayor Jeffrey T. Odham....
Complete renovation coming to Kinston park
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – A push for more revitalization means one Kinston park will soon see construction efforts begin. On Tuesday, it was announced that the N.C. Parks and Recreation Trust Fund had awarded the City of Kinston $500,000 with the intent of revitalizing the city’s Emma Webb Park. The City also agreed to match […]
Open enrollment to continue for Pitt County public schools
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Board of Education met this week to make an important vote. The board voted 6-2 to keep open enrollment going for two dozen public schools in Pitt County. Eastern Elementary School in Greenville will be the exception with open enrollment not taking place there. Pitt County officials said […]
neusenews.com
Another downtown business impacted by area vandalism
Another building was vandalized in downtown Kinston. Art 105, located next to the Arts Council on Blount Street had the glass to an exterior door smashed. “As things are set up right now, with the shape the city is in, unfortunately this is the cost of doing business downtown,” said Art 105 owner Brandon Potter. "We are the latest victim of vandalism that has gone unchecked in the city."
WITN
An Eastern Carolina man walks for 24 hours to raise money for cancer resources
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The old saying goes that you can’t really understand another person’s experience until you’ve walked a mile in their shoes. But for the second year, an Eastern Carolina man is walking for 24 hours for a good cause that affects many people across the east.
‘The whole state will benefit’: NC county’s court staff working through weekend to ready for $85 million system overhaul
As Johnston County Clerk of Court Michelle Ball puts it: "out with paper and in with electronics."
WITN
National forest plans prescribed burn in Craven Co
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Croatan National Forest is planning to conduct a nearly 1500-acre prescribed burn today. The burn is happening off Hope Rd, Pine Cliff Rd, and Ferry Rd in Craven County. It is located three miles East of Cherry Point, near the Cherry Branch Community. A...
WITN
UPDATE: Firefighters at Wayne Co. Salvage facility working through night to keep fire contained
DUDLEY, N.C. (WITN) - Firefighters continue to monitor and contain the burning of an Eastern Carolina industrial facility through the night after 17 fire departments were on the scene of the fire early Saturday morning. Officials say Wayne County 911 received a call at 1:27 A.M. about a large fire...
WNCT
Biscuitville celebrates grand opening of first Greenville location
The first of two Biscuitville locations in Greenville held its grand opening on Wednesday. Biscuitville celebrates grand opening of first Greenville …. The first of two Biscuitville locations in Greenville held its grand opening on Wednesday. North Carolina education officials look to change …. The North Carolina State Board of...
piratemedia1.com
ECU faculty discuss potential NC medical marijuana legalization
As the North Carolina legislature prepares to discuss and vote on the NC Compassionate Care Act, a bill that would legalize medical marijuana in the state if passed, East Carolina University faculty discuss the benefits the bill could bring to the state. The bill was submitted by Republican State Senator...
PCC announces death of VP of Academic Affairs and Student Services
WINTERVILLE, N.C. — The Pitt Community College campus community is grieving after being notified Thursday morning that Dr. Thomas E. Gould, executive vice president of Academic Affairs and Student Services, passed away unexpectedly earlier this week. After meeting with members of his President’s Leadership Team and employees who worked directly with Gould, PCC President […]
wcti12.com
Crime Stoppers looking for pricey paintings stolen from New Bern storage unit
NEW BERN, Craven County — Craven County Crime Stoppers is looking for help in finding some stolen property. On Nov. 12, 2022, a breaking and entering and larceny happened at Prime Storage in New Bern. Thomas Rimbey and Casey Salus are suspects in the crimes and law enforcement said...
Family forced to move over sewage issues, health concerns at home
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Swiateks have lived at Moss Creek Drive in Jacksonville for five years. Sewage issues they’ve been dealing with are bringing several problems to them, including illness. “Nausea, diarrhea, headaches, things like that. So I mean, we didn’t really think anything about it at the time. But like doing further research […]
WITN
Goldsboro police investigating death
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina police department is investigating a death. Goldsboro police say they responded to the 100 block of W. Oak St. around 9:05 a.m. Saturday to a report of an unresponsive person. Officers and Wayne County EMS arrived at the scene, where the person was pronounced dead.
WITN
Pitt County father is asking for the community’s help in the fight against bullying
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Bullying is an issue on the minds of many parents across the country. Pitt County father David Parrish says it needs to be dealt with after he says his 9-year-old son was attacked at Northwest Elementary school on Monday. “Some boys were trying to bully...
WITN
Experts warn against releasing balloons due to possible power outages
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We all love them, especially around Valentine’s Day: mylar balloons. Those are the metallic-looking ones often with designs. But, what can start as a thoughtful gift can cause a power outage if not disposed of properly. Greenville Utilities’ Communications Manager Steve Hawley encourages everyone to...
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Feb. 5. 6 & 7
Joan Lewis, 86, of Beaufort NC passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at home. A funeral service will be held at 2:00PM Saturday, February 11, 2023 at New Hope Baptist Church of Beaufort with Pastor Bobby Frisbee officiating. Burial will follow at Carteret Memorial Gardens in Beaufort. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 on Saturday at the church. In Lieu of flowers donations may be sent to: Coastal Pregnancy Center, 4050 Arendell St. Morehead City, NC.
WITN
Roanoke Rapids murder suspect turns himself in
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - A man wanted for murder in Roanoke Rapids has turned himself into the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office. 27-year-old Monquette Douglas was served with a warrant for the murder of Quameisha Branch. His first court appearance is Monday, Feb. 13. Roanoke Rapids Police Chief B.L....
WRAL
Dismissed Clerk of Court appeals to be reinstated
The former Franklin County Clerk of Court, who was removed from office by the court in 2020, is trying once again to get her job back. The former Franklin County Clerk of Court, who was removed from office by the court in 2020, is trying once again to get her job back.
wcti12.com
"Voice of the Pirates" Jeff Charles dead at 70
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — ECU's long time "Voice of the Pirates" Jeff Charles died Friday Feb. 10, 2023 while in New Orleans with the men's basketball team. ECU announced that Saturday's game at Tulane will not be played as originally scheduled due to Charles' death. Charles has been the...
Comments / 0