WSAV-TV
Inmate airlifted from Smith State Prison to Savannah hospital
WSAV-TV
New documents accuse retired Port Wentworth police chief of $66K in unauthorized purchases
WSAV-TV
Murdaugh Trial: Week 3 draws to a close
WJCL
Longtime educator in Savannah running for city council
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A longtime educator in the city of Savannah is throwing his hat into the political ring. Patrick Rossiter, who spent 39 years as an educator, coach and school principal announced Friday morning that he is running for the Alderman at Large Post 2 for city council.
WSAV-TV
Murdaugh murder trial: Day 14
WSAV-TV
BigLift Baffin ship carries giant cranes into Savannah
Richmond Hill homeowner and suspect of explosion had ‘some sort of relationship’
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference Thursday addressing a recent home explosion in Richmond Hill. Two men, Caleb Kinsey, 33, and Stephen Glosser, 36, have been arrested in connection with the Jan. 13 incident. “It was a deliberate act. It could have hurt or killed somebody,” said […]
WSAV-TV
Pay It Forward: Secret Saints Corporation
Retired Port Wentworth police chief was accused of financial misconduct
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) – New records shed light on the sudden retirement of Port Wentworth Police Chief Matthew Libby. The former chief said last week that he was forced to leave the post by the city. “This was a forced retirement it is not what I planned,” he told WSAV. In response to a […]
allongeorgia.com
GBI Arrests Smith State Prison Warden Brian Adams, Relieved of Post Immediately
The GBI has arrested Georgia Department of Corrections Warden Brian Dennis Adams, age 48, of Waycross, GA, and charged him with Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act (“Georgia RICO act”), Bribery, False Statements and Violation of Oath by Public Officer. Adams was terminated prior to his arrest on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 and is currently in the Tattnall County Jail. Adams is the former Warden at Smith State Prison in Glennville.
WSAV-TV
Meet this week's Perfect Pet - Rafiki!
Joe Boddiford elected chairman of Georgia Peanut Commission
TIFTON — Joe Boddiford, a peanut farmer from Sylvania, was elected chairman of the Georgia Peanut Commission during the organization’s February monthly board meeting. This is Boddiford’s second consecutive term serving as chairman. He previously served as chairman in 2000. “I look forward to working with Georgia...
3 charged in Savannah double shooting that killed 1
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Three people are now in custody in connection to a 2022 double shooting that killed one man. On the afternoon of Nov. 22, 2022, the Savannah Police Department (SPD) responded to the 500 block of Winwood Place where they found Mykel Price, 31, and Xavier Johnson, 27, injured. Price died as […]
WJCL
Video: Chatham County police recover submerged car from pond, driver explains how it happened
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — The Chatham County Police Department's Marine Patrol Dive Team helped recover a submerged car from a pond on Saturday morning. According to CCPD, the driver escaped the car unharmed. The driver told police she ended up in the pond on Al Henderson Boulevard very early...
Advocate
Cop Posts Antigay Message, Quits Force, Does Right-Wing Media Tour
On January 2, 19-year-old Port Wentworth, Ga., cop Jacob Kersey shared his opposition to LGBTQ+ rights on social media. “God designed marriage. Marriage refers to Christ and the church. That’s why there is no such thing as homosexual marriage,” Kersey wrote on Facebook. The next day, according...
GBI arrests Georgia Departments of Corrections Warden on RICO charges
GLENNVILLE, Ga. — The GBI arrested a Georgia Department of Corrections Warden on RICO charged on Wednesday. 48-year-old Brian Dennis Adams of Waycross is charged with Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act, Bribery, False Statements and Violation of Oath by Public Officer, according to a release.
UPDATE: New investigation in Bulloch Co. School District
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Tonight, we have learned there is yet another investigation happening in the Bulloch County School District. Earlier this week we showed you this video. In the video is seventh-grade social studies teacher Marc Rountree shoving a seventh-grade student into a set of lockers. Rountree has since been suspended for 60 […]
WSAV-TV
Honoring Black History: Daufuskie Island Foundation
The Daufuskie Island Foundation holds the oldest Gullah Geechee Festival in the U.S. The festival, known as Daufuskie Day, has been going on for 47 years and held the fourth Saturday in June. For many, it’s an opportunity for homecoming and reconnection.
Deadly sugar refinery explosion remembered 15 years later
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) — The investigation at this sugar refinery in the day, weeks, and months following that deadly night in 2008 found that management at this plant, at that time knew the dangers of the sugar dust. They had talked about it since the 50s but didn’t do enough to stop the explosion. […]
wtoc.com
Two arrested after home explosion in Richmond Hill
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people have been arrested after a home explosion in Richmond Hill in January. According to the Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner, 33-year-old Caleb Kinsey and 36-year-old Stephen Glosser have been arrested in connection with the explosion on Dremeries Lake Court in Richmond Hill.
