ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAV-TV

Inmate airlifted from Smith State Prison to Savannah hospital

An inmate has been airlifted to a Savannah hospital for medical treatment. This is exclusive video of first responders transferring the patient to the medical helicopter. Inmate airlifted from Smith State Prison to Savannah …. An inmate has been airlifted to a Savannah hospital for medical treatment. This is exclusive...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Murdaugh Trial: Week 3 draws to a close

Three weeks of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial are now in the books as the prosecution attempts to connect Murdaugh to the killings of his wife and son. Three weeks of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial are now in the books as the prosecution attempts to connect Murdaugh to the killings of his wife and son.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Longtime educator in Savannah running for city council

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A longtime educator in the city of Savannah is throwing his hat into the political ring. Patrick Rossiter, who spent 39 years as an educator, coach and school principal announced Friday morning that he is running for the Alderman at Large Post 2 for city council.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Murdaugh murder trial: Day 14

The trial of disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh continued into the fourteenth day Thursday. Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife and son, Maggie and Paul, at their hunting property in June of 2021. Murdaugh murder trial: Day 14. The trial of disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh continued into the fourteenth day...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

BigLift Baffin ship carries giant cranes into Savannah

Thursday offered a chance for Savannah to see the BigLift Baffin vessel travel into the area. BigLift Baffin ship carries giant cranes into Savannah. Thursday offered a chance for Savannah to see the BigLift Baffin vessel travel into the area. Murdaugh Trial: Week 3 draws to a close. Three weeks...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Pay It Forward: Secret Saints Corporation

A new nonprofit in Savannah is doing everything it can to give back. A new nonprofit in Savannah is doing everything it can to give back. Severe Weather Preparedness Week Day 5: Flooding …. Severe Weather Preparedness Week Day 5: Flooding and Flash Flooding. Severe Weather Preparedness Week – Flooding...
SAVANNAH, GA
allongeorgia.com

GBI Arrests Smith State Prison Warden Brian Adams, Relieved of Post Immediately

The GBI has arrested Georgia Department of Corrections Warden Brian Dennis Adams, age 48, of Waycross, GA, and charged him with Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act (“Georgia RICO act”), Bribery, False Statements and Violation of Oath by Public Officer. Adams was terminated prior to his arrest on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 and is currently in the Tattnall County Jail. Adams is the former Warden at Smith State Prison in Glennville.
WAYCROSS, GA
WSAV-TV

Meet this week's Perfect Pet - Rafiki!

Three weeks of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial are now in the books as the prosecution attempts to connect Murdaugh to the killings of his wife and son. New documents accuse retired Port Wentworth police …. The city's administrator accused the now-retired chief of spending money he had no right...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

3 charged in Savannah double shooting that killed 1

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Three people are now in custody in connection to a 2022 double shooting that killed one man. On the afternoon of Nov. 22, 2022, the Savannah Police Department (SPD) responded to the 500 block of Winwood Place where they found Mykel Price, 31, and Xavier Johnson, 27, injured. Price died as […]
SAVANNAH, GA
13WMAZ

GBI arrests Georgia Departments of Corrections Warden on RICO charges

GLENNVILLE, Ga. — The GBI arrested a Georgia Department of Corrections Warden on RICO charged on Wednesday. 48-year-old Brian Dennis Adams of Waycross is charged with Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act, Bribery, False Statements and Violation of Oath by Public Officer, according to a release.
WAYCROSS, GA
WSAV News 3

UPDATE: New investigation in Bulloch Co. School District

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Tonight, we have learned there is yet another investigation happening in the Bulloch County School District. Earlier this week we showed you this video. In the video is seventh-grade social studies teacher Marc Rountree shoving a seventh-grade student into a set of lockers. Rountree has since been suspended for 60 […]
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
WSAV-TV

Honoring Black History: Daufuskie Island Foundation

The Daufuskie Island Foundation holds the oldest Gullah Geechee Festival in the U.S. The festival, known as Daufuskie Day, has been going on for 47 years and held the fourth Saturday in June. For many, it’s an opportunity for homecoming and reconnection.
DAUFUSKIE ISLAND, SC
wtoc.com

Two arrested after home explosion in Richmond Hill

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people have been arrested after a home explosion in Richmond Hill in January. According to the Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner, 33-year-old Caleb Kinsey and 36-year-old Stephen Glosser have been arrested in connection with the explosion on Dremeries Lake Court in Richmond Hill.
RICHMOND HILL, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy