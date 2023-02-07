Read full article on original website
Tour Tyler Texas congratulates newly elected NAACP Tyler Chapter #6232 President Lisa WilliamsTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Tour Tyler Texas welcomes talented Sam Houston State University graduate and TV reporter Ashlyn Anderson to East TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Garden Valley Golf Club is one of East Texas's top 5 public courses acclaimed 18 Hole Course by GolfDayTour Tyler TexasGarden Valley, TX
300 Bags of Trash Collected This Year by Man on Mission to Clean Up JacksonvilleAsh JurbergJacksonville, TX
Gabriella Mass Davis (Wanda) is a Tylerite who loves music and singing.Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Chick-fil-A’s New Sandwich Has No Chicken in it, & I’m Conflicted
It's pretty big news that Chick-fil-A is moving one of their locations here in Tyler, TX, but this news is even bigger than that. “Guests told us they wanted to add more vegetables into their diets, and they wanted a plant-forward entrée that tasted uniquely Chick-fil-A,” said Leslie Neslage, the chain’s director of menu and packaging.
Troup's Cooper Reid making progress in rehab, expected to come home next week
TROUP, Texas — An East Texas high school football player is finally returning home to Troup after suffering a severe head injury last Fall. The Reid's family spokesperson Mandi Braswell, shared Cooper's update through a Facebook post. "This has been a whirlwind of a week. After meeting with Dr....
KLTV
Chick-Fil-A confirms they’re moving Broadway location
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A representative of the corporate office of Chick-Fil-A has confirmed the location at Broadway Crossing will be relocated. Though they would not say where the new location would be, the company has obtained a permit for 5943 South Broadway Ave., which is across the street and just south of the current location.
inforney.com
Unique general store in Tyler to hold ribbon cutting Friday
Pine & Rose Mercantile, which opened in June of last year, is set to hold its ribbon cutting on Friday in Tyler. Owner Caroline Gage, who shares a space with Cut Beef and Gotta Graze, said she is excited to open in that location. “I love visiting other towns and...
tourcounsel.com
Longview Mall | Shopping mall in Longview, Texas
Longview Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Longview, Texas. Opened in 1978, it features Dillard's, JCPenney, Dick's Sporting Goods, Conn's Home Plus, and HomeGoods as its anchor stores. The original anchors of Longview Mall were Sears, Bealls, J. C. Penney, Dillard's, H. J. Wilson Co. (later Service Merchandise), The...
Tyler resident finds blessing at East Texas Food Bank emergency distribution
TYLER, Texas — A lot of our neighbors are still recovering from the ice storm that left East Texas in the deep freeze -- and thousands without power. Thursday morning, folks who had to throw away food that went bad during those power outrages received some help. Volunteers at...
LIST: Super Bowl watch parties across East Texas
TYLER, Texas — Across East Texas, watch parties are being planned for Super Bowl Sunday. Restaurants and bars will be hosting watch parties with specials on drinks, food, music, games and many more activities all day long. Here's a list of Super Bowl watch parties:. Whitehouse:. Montez Creekside Kitchen:...
BUSINESS IS BOOMING: New businesses flocking to South Broadway Avenue in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — New businesses are flocking to South Broadway Avenue in Tyler. This is causing more traffic in an already busy part of town. “A lot of people think Broadway is very congested.. but hey, that’s Broadway,” said Stanley Cofer President of Tour Tyler Texas. The population of Tyler hit 100,000 in 2020, […]
MASTERING YOUR GARDEN: Attracting birds to your garden
TYLER, Texas — In this week's edition of Mastering Your Garden, the Smith County Master Gardeners tell us how to attract birds to your garden.
Susan Robinson Jewelry closing their doors after almost 40 years, Chick-fil-A to open in same location
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — After nearly four decades in business, Susan Robinson Fine Jewelry will be closing its doors and a new fast food chain will be opening in the same location, employees say. According to a press release, the owner will be retiring and all inventory will be discounted and sold. Once all their […]
‘Our #22 is coming home’: Troup senior football player Cooper Reid scheduled to come home next week
TROUP, Texas (KETK) — Troup High School senior Cooper Reid, who suffered a brain injury in a football game in September, is scheduled to go home from rehab on Feb. 15. Since the night of his injury, the East Texas community has rallied in support for Reid, keeping him in their thoughts and prayers. From […]
Students showcase their animals, ag projects at 15th annual Smith County Youth Expo in Bullard
BULLARD, Texas — Several students are showcasing their hard work, their animals and agriculture projects this week at the Smith County Youth Expo in Bullard ISD's FFA School Farm and Teaching Laboratory. This is the 15th year for the Smith County Youth Expo, an annual event where local FFA...
KLTV
Update: Missing 12-year-old Tyler girl has been located
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Police Department reports that Ariel Allen has been found unharmed and safe. On Feb. 11 at approximately 3:30 a.m., Tyler Police responded to a critical report of a missing child at a residence in the 2300 blk of Airline Drive. The caller advised that her daughter had walked away from the house at around 1:30 a.m., and they had not been able to locate her.
Woman’s body found at Clear Springs parking lot in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Police Department said that a woman’s body was found dead in the parking lot of Clear Springs restaurant on Saturday. According to officials, someone at the restaurant reported the body to Tyler PD around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday. After Tyler PD arrived on the scene they sent the body in […]
High Street bridge reopened in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — The bridge in the 500 block of South High Street in Longview has been reopened to traffic, the city announced. The bridge was closed between Nelson Street and Marion Drive due to a sinkhole that opened up on Feb. 1. Traffic was previously rerouted while repairs were being made.
Love to be afraid? Doc Wilkes House of Horrors plans special Valentine's Day event
LONGVIEW, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above aired on Oct. 2017. A romantic Valentine’s Day usually includes dinner and drinks, but this year, a local haunted house is adding frights to the menu. Doc Wilkes House of Horrors in Longview, which operates each Halloween season, is starting what...
Alba-Golden ISD bus crash puts six students, driver in hospital
RAINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Six students and a driver were taken to a Tyler hospital after a Alba-Golden ISD bus was involved in a head on crash on FM 17 Saturday morning, according Rains County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said, the bus was taking the students to a UIL academic meet when the crash happened […]
Several East Texas residents to be eligible for SNAP replacement benefits for food lost due to winter storm
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Health and Human Services Commission has received federal approval to allow SNAP recipients in several East Texas counties to apply for replacement benefits for food lost during the winter storm last week. Those needing to apply for SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) replacement should...
KTRE
East Texan becomes 4th generation restaurant owner with opening of Lindale eatery
Congressman Nathaniel Moran unmoved by Biden's SOTU, says 'American people know better'. “Despite the picture President Biden is attempting to paint, the American people know better. I am disappointed that President Biden did not address the real issues jeopardizing the safety of our communities and hurting the American people." Tyler...
CBS19
