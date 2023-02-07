ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ, Del. beaches some of the most sought-after vacation destinations in the world, says booking site

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Who needs the Greek Isles when there’s Sea Isle City, New Jersey?

The shore town landed on a list of the 10 most popular summer destinations in the world.

The vacation rental marketplace HomeToGo ranked searches by travelers in the U.S. for prospective vacation getaways. It found a 154% jump over last summer in the search demand for Sea Isle City properties, landing the city at No. 10 on the rundown.

Beaches in Sussex County, Delaware, including Bethany, Rehoboth and Lewes, also make the list at No. 7.

According to HomeToGo, the average nightly rental cost per person is $116.90 at the Delaware beaches and $158.64 at Sea Isle City.

Some European destinations also made the cut: The island of Crete, Greece came in at No. 2, and Normandy, France at No. 9.

At the top of the ranking is Topsail Beach, North Carolina.

