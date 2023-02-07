Key wins by freshmen Mike Napolitano and Trey Tallmadge send Brick Memorial back to Central Jersey Group 4 final

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ –Phillipsburg wrestling moves on to a rematch with Southern for the State Group 5 final after 'pinning and winning' against Howell 47-23 February 10, 2023 at Phillipsburg High School. The Stateliners are continuing with coach Gentzle’s wish for the season, “Have Fun and Get Better”. Better indeed as the Liners continue to get better on the mat and even with six seconds left in a bout, they keep on working to win. First six bouts, six pins. Starting out strong at 106, Massimo Gonzalez and Dawson McWilliams started the pace with pins. Howell responded with back-to-back falls from the Ortega brothers. With...

