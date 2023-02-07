Key wins by freshmen Mike Napolitano and Trey Tallmadge send Brick Memorial back to Central Jersey Group 4 final

Read full article on original website
Nettie's House of Spaghetti in Tinton Falls Has a New Policy: 'Children Under 10 Will No Longer Be Permitted to Dine'Zack LoveTinton Falls, NJ
Four teenagers are being investigated for assaulting a girl who later killed herself.GodwinBerkeley Township, NJ
Outrage Persists and Students Stage Walkout After Bullied Teen Classmate Commits SuicideAnthony JamesBerkeley Township, NJ
Red Lobster to Reopen Long-Closed LocationJoel EisenbergEast Brunswick, NJ
Major discount retail chain opening new store in New JerseyKristen WaltersOld Bridge Township, NJ
HS WRESTLING: Recap Phillipsburg advances to Group 5 State Final with win over Howell
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ –Phillipsburg wrestling moves on to a rematch with Southern for the State Group 5 final after 'pinning and winning' against Howell 47-23 February 10, 2023 at Phillipsburg High School. The Stateliners are continuing with coach Gentzle’s wish for the season, “Have Fun and Get Better”. Better indeed as the Liners continue to get better on the mat and even with six seconds left in a bout, they keep on working to win. First six bouts, six pins. Starting out strong at 106, Massimo Gonzalez and Dawson McWilliams started the pace with pins. Howell responded with back-to-back falls from the Ortega brothers. With...
Jersey Mike’s Wrestling Scoreboard: NJSIAA Team Tournament State Finals
1-Delbarton vs. 2-St. Joseph (Montvale)
Boys Basketball – Raritan’s Shore Conference Tournament Run Continues After Quarterfinal Rout
MIDDLETOWN -- The Raritan boys basketball team made its mark this season even before its Shore Conference Tournament quarterfinal game against Central Regional Saturday by winning 18 of its first 19 games and routinely finding ways to win one of those close games -- one of which was a one-point, triple-overtime victory over Saturday's opponent back in early January.
Jackson Memorial turns the tables on Brick Memorial, claims Central Jersey Group 4 title
BRICK TOWNSHIP -- Doug Withstandley doesn't claim to possess any clairvoyant abilities, nor is he the type of person to make bombastic proclamations. But what Jackson Memorial accomplished on Wednesday night, its head coach saw coming 11 months ago. "Last March I was in school with the members of my...
Southern Regional rolls over Kingsway to win fifth straight South Jersey Group 5 title
Since establishing itself as the favorite in Group 5, Southern has done everything in its capacity to continue on the path toward another state championship. The Ocean County juggernaut took another step on Wednesday with a dominant performance in the sectional final. The top-seeded Rams won seven straight bouts from...
Xavier Ortega’s clutch victory helps Howell upend Hunterdon Central for NJSIAA Central Jersey Group 5 title
The biggest win of Xavier Ortega's career helped his team secure a state sectional championship on Wednesday night. Squaring off with Hunterdon Central's Anthony Rossi in a gigantic swing bout between returning state qualifiers, the Howell sophomore locked Rossi in a cradle for a five-point move in the first period that fueled a 6-5 victory at 120 pounds. Ortega's triumph ignited a four-bout winning streak for the Rebels, who left Flemington with a 34-33 victory over the top-ranked Red Devils to repeat as NJSIAA Central Jersey Group 5 sectional champions.
No. 10 Phillipsburg wrestling pounds No. 18 Howell, books trip to state final
Four postseason matches, four lopsided victories … and a rematch with Southern Regional, considered the best public high school wrestling program in New Jersey this winter. “Our goal as the week went on was to get better with each match so we’re at our best on Sunday, so we’ll see where we’re at in less than 48 hours,” Phillipsburg coach Brad Gentzle said after the Stateliners dismantled visiting Howell 47-23 in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Group 5 semifinals Friday night.
Upset Alert – Boys Basketball Knocks Off 6th Seed Union to Advance in the County Tournament
UNION, NJ – A big third quarter helped Roselle take the lead and eventually beat Union 78-73 in the first round of the Union County Tournament. The last time the Rams saw action in the quarterfinals of the County Tournament was during the 2012-2013 season when they were eliminated by Elizabeth. This team is looking to add their names to the history books if they can defeat 3rd seed Linden and advance to the semifinals. Isaiah Fuller led the team in scoring with 24 points. Tahdir Carson also had a big game with a double-double of 20 points and 14 assists. Elijah Harris...
Fairfield police officer is still a hit in baseball
Fairfield Police Officer Mike Guilfoyle has been recognized for his days playing professional baseball.
Hunterdon County teen to compete on American Ninja Warrior
Julia Intrabartolo, a 16-year-old from Hampton, has been selected to compete on “American Ninja Warrior.”. The NBC show features athletes from across the country as they tackle challenging obstacle courses and test their strength, endurance and determination.
Twisted Steaks: A Unique Cheesesteak & Burger Destination Now Open in New Egypt
Twisted Steaks, a food truck specializing in cheesesteaks on pretzels and burgers on pretzel knots, has gone brick-and-mortar with the opening of its restaurant at 55 Main Street in New Egypt in Ocean County.
Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Restaurant Ranked No. 2 in New Jersey for 2022
There are a ton of excellent restaurant options in South Jersey, but one Egg Harbor Township establishment stood out above the rest according to NJ.com's new list. The website ranked the 25 best restaurants in New Jersey for 2022, with only two South Jersey restaurants making the list. Coming in...
New Jersey Globe
Kanitra gets Monmouth line for Catalano’s Assembly seat
Point Pleasant Beach Mayor Paul Kanitra appears poised to run on the Monmouth County Republican organization line for an open State Assembly seat in the 10th legislative district after two other candidates failed to file enough signatures to compete at the GOP convention. Kanitra is seeking the open seat of...
Man sworn into N.J. office is no longer winner after recount
The results of a recount ordered in Monmouth County of four towns after a voting software problem that allowed some votes to be counted twice have yet to be completed. But in one local board of education race, a winner is no longer the winner, officials say. Months after the...
Brick Township burglary suspect captured, another still at-large
BRICK TOWNSHIP, NJ – Police in Wall Township have arrested one of two wanted burglary suspects in connection with a residential burglary in Wall. A search warrant was executed by members of the Wall Township Detective Bureau at a residence in Brick Township on Thursday, with the assistance of Brick Township Police. As a result of an investigation into a residential burglary that occurred in January in the south end of Wall Township, a search warrant was obtained for a Brick Township man. Ronald Reiser, 56, of Brick, was charged with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property. He The post Brick Township burglary suspect captured, another still at-large appeared first on Shore News Network.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Wondering about those loud booms in the Lakewood area?
Many residents were wondering about the loud booms being heard last night in Lakewood and Jackson. The booms were from training at the Joint Base. Low cloud cover helped to amplify the sound and travel a distance away from the base. Friday was designated a day for “moderate noise” on...
2nd councilperson from N.J. shot to death within a week
Two local politicians from New Jersey have been shot to death in the past week, officials said Wednesday evening. Russell D. Heller, a councilman in Milford, a small borough in Hunterdon County, was fatally shot outside the PSE&G Somerset Central Division Headquarters in Franklin by a former co-worker on Wednesday morning, officials said.
This New Jersey intersection is the worst in the entire country
New Jersey is known for a lot of great things, no question about it. Beaches, fantastic food, lots of great outdoor activities like hiking and camping, and of course the people who live here are the best. That being said, New Jersey has recently made the number one spot on...
The Seafood Restaurant Named Best in New Jersey May Surprise You
You don't have to go far to find the finest and freshest seafood in New Jersey. There are so many amazing restaurants serving up the very best, that's why the choice of best of the best was a little surprising. Personally, whenever I think of fresh seafood I immediately go...
Shooting on Paterson Street Sends Rahway Man to Hospital
PATERSON, NJ - A 24-year-old Rahway man who arrived at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center seeking treatment for a nonfatal gunshot wound in the early hours of Saturday was stuck by bullet while in the area of Carroll Street and Godwin Avenue, investigators have said. In a statement Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Acting Paterson Police Chief Bert Ribeiro said that the incident took place at approximately 2:57 a.m. The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact them on their tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or to contact the Paterson Police Ceasefire Unit at 973-321-1342.
