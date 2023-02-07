ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Comments / 14

Related
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia authorities search for fleeing driver

UPDATE (3:56 p.m., Feb. 11): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says the pursuit in Cabin Creek began over a failure to stop. According to the KCSO, deputies lost sight of the vehicle — an older model, beat-up Ford F-150 — around Ohley. The KCSO says it will update our team if deputies locate the […]
CABIN CREEK, WV
WSAZ

Police investigating hit-n-run involving school bus

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police in Mingo County are investigating a hit-and-run involving a school bus along Breeden Creek Road. Mingo County Superintendent Johnny Branch said a bus driver was leaving their home to do their afternoon run when the crash happened on Thursday. “While he was en route...
MINGO COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Woman arrested for weapons violations

PIKETON, Ohio (WSAZ) -A woman has been arrested in Pike County for weapons violations. The Southern Ohio Organized and Major Crimes Task Force arrested Peggy Lansing,53 on a charge of having a weapon under disability. While serving a narcotics-related search warrant in the 1300 block of Smokey Hollow Road in...
PIKETON, OH
wchsnetwork.com

Kanawha City armed robbery under investigation

Kanawha County deputies are trying to locate a man involved in an apparent holdup overnight at a local gambling establishment. Metro 911 got a call just before midnight from Ivy’s in Kanawha City. The caller claimed a man had come into the establishment armed with a gun, but then quickly took off. It was unclear if the suspect got any money in the incident.
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Couple arrested for firing shots that hit homes; 27 guns recovered

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A couple deputies say were high on meth are facing charges after they fired several shots from their home that hit other nearby structures. According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, just after 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 911 dispatchers received a call about gun shots being fired near Lang Slocum in Wheelersburg, Ohio.
WHEELERSBURG, OH
sciotopost.com

Scioto County – Large Amounts of Drugs, Cash, And Guns Recovered in Drug Bust

Ohio Attorney General David Yost, Pike County Sheriff Tracy Evans, Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, Pike County Prosecutor Michael Davis, Scioto County Prosecutor Shane Tieman, Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer and New Boston Police Chief Carl Compton announce that on. Friday, February 10, 2023, the Southern Ohio Organized and Major...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
Metro News

Suspect holds up video gaming parlor

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County deputies are trying to locate a man involved in an apparent holdup overnight at a local gambling establishment. Metro 911 got a call just before midnight from Ivy’s in Kanawha City. The caller claimed a man had come into the establishment armed with a gun, but then quickly took off. It was unclear if the suspect got any money in the incident.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
thelevisalazer.com

BROWN STEALING FROM BROWN’S LAWRENCE GRAND JURY CHARGES

LOUISA, Ky. — A Lawrence County grand jury issued six indictments on February 9. Of note is Will Brown being charged with theft by deception. He allegedly issued fuel receipts that didn’t reflect monetary refunds that he received with the intent to defraud Brown’s Food Service of approximately $11,628.31.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Pair arrested after alleged shootout

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man and a woman were arrested after an incident that involved several shots fired, including one that went into a neighbor’s home and involved an underage boy, Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman said. The sheriff said the incident happened just after 10:30 p.m....
WHEELERSBURG, OH
lootpress.com

Tudor’s employee cusses customer out, threatens to shoot up restaurant

BOONE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Tudor’s Biscuit World employee is facing terroristic charges after she cussed a customer out and threatened to shoot up the restaurant. On February 7, 2023, police responded to Tudor’s Biscuit World in Danville after an employee, Tiffany Rae Hill, had threatened to retrieve a gun from her vehicle and shoot up the restaurant. The threats occurred after Hill was brought to the manager’s office to discuss an incident where she had cussed out a customer she thought was stealing.
DANVILLE, WV
WSAZ

Body of missing contractor recovered from ICL facility

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The body of a contractor reported missing exactly a week ago from the ICL facility in Gallipolis Ferry has been recovered, the Point Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department Chief confirms. According to Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller, the contractor fell into a pond at the...
GALLIPOLIS FERRY, WV
WSAZ

Hometown Hero | Melissa Booton

When Michael Pedneau lost his class ring on a visit to West Virginia nearly 50 years ago he never thought he'd see it again until he received an interesting call from a Kanawha County deputy after a search warrant last week. Domestic violence victim pushes to change W.Va. divorce law.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy