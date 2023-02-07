Read full article on original website
Redbook
28 Creole Recipes For The Best Mardi Gras Ever
If we could teleport ourselves to New Orleans for Mardi Gras, you know we would. Between the beignets and the fun cocktails and the jambalaya, we could spend a whole week just eating through the city alone. Which is why we were determined to crack the code on some of our favorite Creole and Cajun Mardi Gras foods. No lie, one bite of our one-pot Cajun orzo with sausage recipe will have you feeling like you've been transported right to the French Quarter. These 28 creole Mardi Gras recipes are wayyyy cheaper than a flight down South and taste just as good, promise!
Mardi Gras Foods You Need To Try Before You Die
If you're looking for an excuse to celebrate great food, then Mardi Gras, the Tuesday in February that falls before Ash Wednesday, is perfect. What other holiday encourages outright indulgence to prepare for the period of abstinence that follows? Whether you adhere to the religious traditions of the celebration known affectionately around the world as Fat Tuesday or you just love an excuse to eat big and go home happy, Mardi Gras foods provide some of the richest, most satisfying tastes and textures you're likely to find during any festivities, period.
OnlyInYourState
This Family Restaurant In Ohio Is Worth A Trip To The Country
Craving a big, ole plate of comfort food? There’s a country restaurant in Ohio sure to satisfy both stomach and soul! In the heart of Ohio Amish Country, Boyd & Wurthmann is a long-standing, family-owned restaurant that’s been serving up delicious, home-cooked meals for over 70 years. Have...
'I Tried Dr Pepper's New Strawberries & Cream Soda, Which Tastes Just Like Childhood in a Can'
Dr Pepper's latest flavor is sweet, peppy, pink and here just in time for V-Day
KSDK
These are America's favorite Super Bowl party foods
ST. LOUIS — Food and football go hand-in-hand, and Super Bowl Sunday is the biggest day of the year for sports and snack foods. Households across the U.S. will huddle around the television Sunday night to watch as the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Philadelphia Eagles at Arizona's State Farm Stadium.
Burger King's Whopper Exposed: Employees Reveal How "Flame Grilled" Burgers Are Cooked in Video
Have you ever wondered what "flame-grilled" means in a Burger King whopper?. Even though Burger King proudly claims that its burgers are "flame-grilled," some customers have doubted the restaurant does it at all, according to this now-viral TikTok's at least.
OnlyInYourState
Feast On Fried Fish Caught Straight From Louisiana Waters At This Louisiana Seafood Shack
Catfish is a staple in any good Louisianian’s diet, and lucky for us, they can be caught in just about every body of water in Louisiana. There’s nothing better than sinking your teeth into a piece of fried catfish, and this longstanding restaurant is one of the best places to turn to when you’re in the mood for locally caught fried catfish.
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering Breakfast In Louisiana Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
We all have heard that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but sometimes we just don’t have the time or the motivation to fire up the kitchen first thing in the morning. This one unassuming joint has got you covered. La Pines in Louisiana has a fabulous breakfast that’ll keep you coming back again and again to eat your way through the entire menu.
Women Stumble Upon Stairs That Seemed to Lead to Nowhere and Make Wild Discovery
But they definitely broke the first rule of finding weird stuff in the woods…
TODAY.com
I tried 9 frozen pizzas and the winner was one of the cheapest options
As a New Yorker, it’s blasphemous for me to have store-bought frozen pizza in my apartment. There are so many dollar slices within a two-block radius that are not only less expensive, but also more delicious. But not everyone has the luxury of hot, cheesy, greasy, carb-filled goodness at...
Dr Pepper Launches an Unusual New Permanent Flavor
Dr Pepper's new flavor will come in both a regular and Zero Sugar version.
OnlyInYourState
The Freshest Catfish In Arkansas Comes From A Tiny, Unassuming Food Truck
Arkansans’ love for catfish runs deep. And most of us have our favorite catfish joints. Whether it’s Dondie’s, Lassis Inn, Whippet, or Murry’s Restaurant, you can’t go wrong with any of them. But there is one unassuming spot that serves the freshest catfish in Arkansas, and that’s Lee’s Fresh Fish Food Truck. This tiny unassuming food truck is serving up some bold flavors, and after one taste, it’s guaranteed you’ll be coming back for more.
OnlyInYourState
This Old-Time General Store Is Home To The Best Cracklins In Louisiana
Cracklins are practically a staple of every Louisianian’s diet, and this special general store in Louisiana is making some of the best cracklins you’ll ever have. South End Country Mart is much more than you’re average general store. This is your ultimate one-stop shop for all your needs. Let’s check it out:
The Daily South
Chick-Fil-A Just Revealed A New Sandwich—And We've Tried It
Chick-fil-A is adding a new menu item to their delicious line-up of sandwiches, nuggets, and salads: a Cauliflower Sandwich. Chick-fil-A's hero food is the chicken sandwich. There are no ifs, ands, or buts about that. And for that matter, their chicken biscuit is the hero of many a morning meal, too.
Todd Had The Meat! Incarcerated Chrisley Chowed Down On Prison Steak For First Dinner Behind Bars
Like Arby's, Todd Chrisley's prison has the meat! While Julie Chrisley was chomping on chicken for her first meal behind bars, her husband was slapping down steak at his low-security facility. RadarOnline.com obtained the FPC Pensacola in Florida's meal schedule, revealing that the Chrisley Knows Best patriarch's appetite didn't suffer when he got locked up on January 17. According to the prison's meal plan, Todd was still living the good life behind bars, eating almost as well as he would have been at home with Julie and the kids.RadarOnline.com can reveal the reality star-turned-convicted fraudster's first prison dinner was...
OnlyInYourState
One Of The Oldest Restaurants In Mississippi Is Also The Most Delicious
With fewer than 1000 residents, Tunica is the definition of a small town. While this tiny town may be known for the casinos that pepper the area, it’s also home to one of the oldest restaurants in Mississippi. Blue and White Restaurant has been serving up some of the most delicious homestyle meals for nearly a century, and if you’ve never been, you’re in for a treat!
OnlyInYourState
Few People Know One Of The Nicest Restaurants In America Is Hiding In Small-Town Tennessee
Tennessee has an acclaimed food culture and we have certain foods that are culinary icons. We also love our small towns and we are proud of our roots — charming small towns in our state are something you can find from east to west. When you pair those things together you have the winning combination at The Southern Table in Pulaski, Tennessee.
McCormick Warns Customers To Check Their Spices
Regardless of if you are a gourmet chef or if you just microwave frozen meals, chances are you have spices in your house. In fact, based on Census data and a Simmons National Consumer Survey, 300.62 million Americans used seasonings and spices in 2020, and McCormick, the largest spice manufacturer in the world, has a warning for all of them.
OnlyInYourState
The Family-Owned Restaurant In Arkansas Where Every Order Comes With A Free Homemade Cinnamon Roll
Here in Arkansas, we love all our mom-and-pop restaurants. They are the heart and soul of our small towns and are the beloved eateries that bring our communities together. But occasionally, you’ll come across a hidden gem that deserves its shine. And one such spot is Daisy’s Lunchbox Cafe and Bakery. This family-owned restaurant in Arkansas offers a yummy, homemade cinnamon roll with every order.
OnlyInYourState
The One-Of-A-Kind Farmers Market In Arkansas Serves Up Fresh Homemade Pie To Die For
The most adorable farmers market is hiding in North Little Rock, Arkansas. Me and McGee Market is a roadside market that sells locally sourced produce and goods. But this unique market also makes the most delicious homemade pies in Arkansas. The fried pies are only made on Fridays, so you’ll have to plan a trip to the market so that you can sample these delectable treats.
