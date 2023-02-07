Read full article on original website
Related
TODAY.com
Chrissy Metz and Bradley Collins talk new children’s book
“This Is Us” star Chrissy Metz and her boyfriend, songwriter Bradley Collins, open up about their new children’s book called “When I Talk to God, I Talk About You” that teaches kids about the power of prayer.Feb. 13, 2023.
Famous Actor with Terminal Cancer wishes his kids "Don't Forget Him" and hopes his wife "Meets a Guy" after his death
Jonnie Irwin, a 49-year-old, revealed during an interview that he hoped his children, who’re toddlers, don’t forget him after his death. He also wishes his wife, Jess, meets a guy after he leaves.
Man Refuses to Stop Giving His Daughter Lunch Money After His Ex-wife Complained It’s Upsetting Her Step-Daughter
Splitting up as a couple is never easy. Yet when children are involved, the process can be more complicated and emotionally taxing. Even though they're now divorced, parents need to remain connected and work together to raise their children properly. And to do this effectively, both parties must be respectful of one another and be willing to compromise. Unfortunately, as you're about to read, that isn't always the case.
Rickey Smiley may not have meant what everyone believes about his son Brandon being sacrificed
Did Rickey Smiley really say he sacrificed his son?. Last week Ricky Smiley the host of the Syndicated Rickey Smiley Show announced that his son Brandon Smiley 32 had passed away and the Internet is blowing up not with condolences but criticism. A statement Smiley made related to his son's death has everyone talking but perhaps his comments were taken out of context.
In 1948, a 19-Year-Old Woman Was Disowned For Marrying a Black Man. They Have Been Together For over 74 Years
In 1942, the world was at war. While most of Europe was being torn apart by the horrors of World War II, a 13-year-old English girl named Mary was outside studying. She was an ordinary young woman, living an ordinary life in an ordinary town, until one day a young man and his buddies appeared out of nowhere.
In 1986, Both His Parents Abandoned Him Because of the Way He Looks. “I hate seeing my face in the mirror”
Born with an underdeveloped jaw, absent cheekbones, and unusual ears, Jono Lancaster was discarded by his parents at birth and left to navigate a childhood fraught with abandonment and insecurity.
Amy Robach's Friends Worry Fired 'GMA' Star Is 'Trying To Convince Herself' Relationship With T.J. Holmes Is 'The Real Deal'
Amy Robach is putting on a happy face for the world when it comes to her whirlwind relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but those closest to the television personality are concerned their relationship isn't all sunshine and roses after losing their coveted GMA3 gigs. Robach and Holmes have been spotted canoodling on L.A. date nights, all smiles as they begin this new and unexpected chapter of their lives, but pals think the mother-of-two is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."One source spilled the 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal,...
The bizarre story of the mother from New Mexico who fell in love with her 19-year-old son
Monica Mares and Caleb PetersonPhoto byAssociated Press. In a small town in New Mexico, a mother named Monica Mares and her son Caleb Peterson got arrested for incest. They later pleaded guilty to the crime. They made headlines for their controversial relationship.
Parents refuse to allow pregnant daughter to give them another baby to raise for her; daughter calls them heartless
Evidently, one single, 33-year-old pregnant woman doesn't understand why her parents say they won't raise her baby that's on the way like they did her first child that she had at 17. Her mother takes to a Reddit post to explain the situation.
A mother and daughter in love with and living with the same man
***This is a true, current, and unfolding story. Stay tuned for updates. Retold with permission***. A mother’s love is a sacred thing. It is unassuming, soulful, deep, and enduring. It seeks nothing in return. It bears all things wanting only that which is good for her kids.
TODAY.com
Paul Rudd talks new ‘Ant-Man’ film, fatherhood, Oscars picks
In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, actor Paul Rudd joins Willie Geist to preview the secretive Marvel film, “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.” Rudd talks about becoming a superhero, being a dad and shares his favorite Oscar-nominated films this year.Feb. 12, 2023.
TODAY.com
‘RHOM’ star Dr. Nicole Martin says ‘the truth always prevails’ amid cast drama
Dr. Nicole Martin may live in Miami, but she says her "Real Housewives of Miami" castmates make her feel like she’s living on another planet. Martin, star of Peacock’s "The Real Housewives of Miami" recently got some laughs on social media when she responded to an Instagram question that stated, “How do you deal with being so normal and your castmates are not from planet Earth?” with simply an alien emoji.
TODAY.com
‘Unscripted’ authors share story behind Paramount family drama
Billionaire media mogul Sumner Redstone died in 2020 after years of bitter fighting among family, ex-lovers and business executives over his company and fortunes. Co-authors James B. Stewart and Rachel Abrams unveil the drama behind the scenes in their new book, “Unscripted: The Epic Battle for a Hollywood Media Empire.”Feb. 13, 2023.
TODAY.com
Paul Rudd talks about the moment his son realized he was a movie star
Paul Rudd’s seemingly ageless face has been a familiar sight for moviegoers since his breakout film, “Clueless,” hit theaters 28 years ago. But as far as the youngest members of the actor's family are concerned, he’s far better known as dad. In fact, according to the...
TODAY.com
Emma Roberts’ mom shared a photo of her son online without asking, and it’s a common grandparent gaffe
Emma Roberts has carefully kept her son's face off social media for the past two years. But her mom didn't get the memo, and shared a photo of the toddler's face online. Roberts forgave her mom, but experts say the generation gap in understanding what not to post on social media is a common issue with grandparents.
TODAY.com
Ashton Kutcher reveals how he transformed into a 20-year-old for 'Your Place or Mine'
Ashton Kutcher had to jump through a few hoops in order to look 25 years younger in his new Netflix film, "Your Place or Mine." In an interview alongside co-star Reese Witherspoon for UK breakfast show "Lorraine," the pair, who play opposite one another in the movie, recalled a sequence in which they had to look 20.
TODAY.com
Ashton Kutcher explains how his health condition also played into those awkward red carpet photos
Ashton Kutcher say his rare inflammatory disease is a reason his red carpet photos may look awkward. The actor and “Your Place or Mine” co-star Reese Witherspoon were trolled online after photos of them looking uncomfortable next to each other went viral. In a “Chicks in the Office”...
Wife on husband: "He left the kids alone while I was doing overtime to see another woman"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Working long hours to be able to afford everything your family needs won't always mean so much to your spouse if they feel alone and don't want to spend so many hours just looking after the house or playing with the kids.
In the 2014, a Couple Realized That They Were Actual Siblings. They Decided to Stay Together Anyways
In a tale of love, loss, and family reunions, a Brazilian couple's lives were forever changed when they discovered the shocking truth about their relationship. Adriana and Leandro, who met in the early 2000s and quickly fell in love, were married and had a daughter together.
TODAY.com
Kate Hudson opens up about getting married at 21: ‘It wasn’t even impulsive’
Kate Hudson is taking a rare deep dive into her past relationship with ex-husband Chris Robinson. Appearing on "The World’s First Podcast" hosted by Sara and Erin Foster on Feb. 9, the 43-year-old talked about her first marriage, saying they were "so in love." "I went to New York...
Comments / 0