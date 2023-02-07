ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TODAY.com

Chrissy Metz and Bradley Collins talk new children’s book

“This Is Us” star Chrissy Metz and her boyfriend, songwriter Bradley Collins, open up about their new children’s book called “When I Talk to God, I Talk About You” that teaches kids about the power of prayer.Feb. 13, 2023.
Abby Joseph

Man Refuses to Stop Giving His Daughter Lunch Money After His Ex-wife Complained It’s Upsetting Her Step-Daughter

Splitting up as a couple is never easy. Yet when children are involved, the process can be more complicated and emotionally taxing. Even though they're now divorced, parents need to remain connected and work together to raise their children properly. And to do this effectively, both parties must be respectful of one another and be willing to compromise. Unfortunately, as you're about to read, that isn't always the case.
OK! Magazine

Amy Robach's Friends Worry Fired 'GMA' Star Is 'Trying To Convince Herself' Relationship With T.J. Holmes Is 'The Real Deal'

Amy Robach is putting on a happy face for the world when it comes to her whirlwind relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but those closest to the television personality are concerned their relationship isn't all sunshine and roses after losing their coveted GMA3 gigs. Robach and Holmes have been spotted canoodling on L.A. date nights, all smiles as they begin this new and unexpected chapter of their lives, but pals think the mother-of-two is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."One source spilled the 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal,...
justpene50

A mother and daughter in love with and living with the same man

***This is a true, current, and unfolding story. Stay tuned for updates. Retold with permission***. A mother’s love is a sacred thing. It is unassuming, soulful, deep, and enduring. It seeks nothing in return. It bears all things wanting only that which is good for her kids.
TODAY.com

Paul Rudd talks new ‘Ant-Man’ film, fatherhood, Oscars picks

In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, actor Paul Rudd joins Willie Geist to preview the secretive Marvel film, “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.” Rudd talks about becoming a superhero, being a dad and shares his favorite Oscar-nominated films this year.Feb. 12, 2023.
TODAY.com

‘RHOM’ star Dr. Nicole Martin says ‘the truth always prevails’ amid cast drama

Dr. Nicole Martin may live in Miami, but she says her "Real Housewives of Miami" castmates make her feel like she’s living on another planet. Martin, star of Peacock’s "The Real Housewives of Miami" recently got some laughs on social media when she responded to an Instagram question that stated, “How do you deal with being so normal and your castmates are not from planet Earth?” with simply an alien emoji.
TODAY.com

‘Unscripted’ authors share story behind Paramount family drama

Billionaire media mogul Sumner Redstone died in 2020 after years of bitter fighting among family, ex-lovers and business executives over his company and fortunes. Co-authors James B. Stewart and Rachel Abrams unveil the drama behind the scenes in their new book, “Unscripted: The Epic Battle for a Hollywood Media Empire.”Feb. 13, 2023.
TODAY.com

Paul Rudd talks about the moment his son realized he was a movie star

Paul Rudd’s seemingly ageless face has been a familiar sight for moviegoers since his breakout film, “Clueless,” hit theaters 28 years ago. But as far as the youngest members of the actor's family are concerned, he’s far better known as dad. In fact, according to the...
TODAY.com

Ashton Kutcher reveals how he transformed into a 20-year-old for 'Your Place or Mine'

Ashton Kutcher had to jump through a few hoops in order to look 25 years younger in his new Netflix film, "Your Place or Mine." In an interview alongside co-star Reese Witherspoon for UK breakfast show "Lorraine," the pair, who play opposite one another in the movie, recalled a sequence in which they had to look 20.

