Duluth, MN

Minnesota House Passes Free Breakfast, Lunch For All Schoolchildren

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) – Breakfast and lunch may soon be free for all Minnesota schoolchildren. This comes after the Minnesota House of Representatives voted 70-58 on Thursday to pass a bill (HF5), which would institute universal no-cost school meals across the entire state. The bill now heads to the Minnesota Senate. If the Senate votes to pass the bill, Gov. Tim Walz will surely sign it as it is one of his priorities this year.
‘How to Start Your Vegetable Garden’ Class

DULUTH, Minn. – It may be winter, but it’s never too early to start thinking about your garden. Over at the Duluth Folk School Thursday, a ‘How to Start Your Vegetable Garden’ class was held in collaboration with the Duluth Community Garden Program. The class talked about climates and crop plans, along with the right way to seed.
Duluth Winter Trail Running Series Ends with Four Hour Run

Duluth, Minn. — After five races, the Duluth Winter Trail Running Series comes to an end with the unique Frozen Four Hour run. This start and finish line was set at the Lester-Amity Chalet. Starting at: 9:00 Saturday morning 50 runners took off to hit the snowy trail. Each...
Friends of the Light Art Projection

DULUTH, Minn.– At the ice skating rink at Bayfront Festival Park, local artists collaborated to create a one of a kind art piece. Friends of the Light was put on by the Duluth Public Arts Commission and Parks and Recreation. Friday and Saturday night, projections were displayed on the...
Movies In The Park Announces Summer Lineup

DULUTH, Minn. — Downtown Duluth’s Movies in the Park has announced its summer lineup. The season kicks off at Lief Erickson Park July 7 with:. It ends August 25, and each movie is free to attend on the big outdoor screen. You’ll be looking over Lake Superior and concessions will be available.
Hardware Stores In Duluth Sell Tree Tapping Supplies

DULUTH, Minn. — For those who love authentic northern maple syrup from our forests, this weather is the perfect opportunity to learn about tree tapping so you can collect your own sap. Supplies are available at many stores so anyone can make their own syrup. Denny’s Ace Hardware has...
Escape the Bong V

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Escape the Bong is back for its fifth year at the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center in Superior. Escape the Bong V as they are calling it, features four unique and challenging rooms with themes like ‘Survive Your Parents Prom’, in Back to the Future fashion, and ‘The Hornet’s Nest’, which deals with a submarine.
Superior School Dist. Considers Consolidating Middle Schools

SUPERIOR, Wis. — The Superior School District is beginning discussions to potentially consolidate its middle schools from six to five. Superintendent Amy Starzecki said a 2022 district study showed the elementary schools are being underutilized — sitting at only 71 percent capacity. So because of that and a...
Harding High School Student Fatally Stabbed By Another Student: St. Paul Police

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) – St. Paul police say a 15-year-old student was fatally stabbed by another student at Harding High School on Friday. Authorities said the school followed its safety procedures and went into lockdown at approximately 11:45 a.m. Friday. Police were called to the school, and when they arrived, they found school staff members providing aid to a 15-year-old boy who had “apparent stab wounds,” Sgt. Mike Ernster of the St. Paul Police Department said during a news conference on Friday.
Duluth Denfeld & Rock Ridge Boys Hockey Moving to Class 7AA in 23-24

DULUTH, Minn.- The landscape of section 7A and 7AA boys hockey continues to change. After it was announced over two weeks ago that Cloquet-Esko-Carlton was switching to Class A. Two teams from Class A are now on the move. Those teams being Duluth Denfeld and Rock Ridge as they will...
Proctor/Hermantown and Duluth Marshall Set to Face Off for Section Championship

CLOQUET, Minn.- The section 7A Quarterfinals took place on the ice at Northwoods Credit Union Arena Saturday afternoon. In the early game, the reigning section champions, the Proctor/Hermantown Mirage blanked Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, 4-0 to advance. Meanwhile, Duluth Marshall would have a big first period and never look back, beating Moose Lake...
Virginia Man Charged In Double Stabbing

VIRGINIA, Minn. — The man who seriously injured 2 people after stabbing them Monday evening has been formally charged. Police say 63-year-old Ray Charles Brantley of Virginia has been charged with two counts of 2nd Degree Assault with Dangerous Weapon and Threats of Violence-Reckless Disregard Risk. The stabbing happened...
No. 7 UMD Women’s Hockey Ties with No. 12 St. Cloud State in Game One

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD women’s hockey team returned home to AMSOIL Arena, Friday night to take on St. Cloud State for the second time this season. The Bulldogs scored their first and only goal late in the second period off Gabbie Hughes. With that goal Hughes became the fifth on the list of all time scorers with her 80 career goal.
No. 12 UMD Women’s Basketball Prepares to Close out Season on High Note

DULUTH, Minn.- The No. 12 UMD women’s basketball team has earned yet another NSIC North Title and are just two weeks away from stepping onto the playoff stage. The Bulldogs, who are 17-1 in conference play so far this season, come away with their fourth consecutive division title, securing the top seed out of the North headed into the conference tournament. Now the only thing standing in their way of winning the NSIC out right? Four tough conference games to close out the season.
