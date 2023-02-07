Read full article on original website
Aid is trickling through for a town in southern Turkey affected by the earthquake
** The death toll from the earthquake in Western Asia has now surpassed 25,000 people. Survivors and the dead continue to be pulled from rubble of collapsed buildings. After initially remaining silent about the disaster, Turkish President Erdogan has acknowledged the government's response was not as quick as it should have been. NPR's Peter Kenyon visited the town of Osmaniye, where he found civilians pitching in to help aid workers.
Northern Syria is desperate for aid after the earthquake
We're going to begin tonight's program in Syria, where survivors are desperate for help after the earthquake that killed thousands of their loved ones and left even more without homes and in the cold. The death toll is actually higher in Turkey. Altogether, more than 28,000 have died in the two countries. But while aid is flowing into Turkey, in Syria, it's another story. There's a civil war there, and the government still opposes aid going directly to large areas controlled by rebels. NPR's Ruth Sherlock got rare permission from Turkey to cross the border into rebel-held northern Syria and has this report.
A rare glimpse of the earthquake aftermath in rebel-held Syria
We're going to get a rare glimpse into the earthquake zone in Syria, where it has been incredibly difficult to get aid in and news out. The earthquake that ravaged the border areas between Turkey and Syria has killed at least 23,000 people, left tens of thousands injured and even more without homes. But while rescue crews and donors have access to Turkey, the politics of Syria's civil war have limited supplies there. NPR's Ruth Sherlock got access across the border today, and she found people desperate for help. She joins us now from back over the border in Turkey. And, Ruth, first of all, for a number of years now, Turkey has only rarely allowed journalists to cross the border and to go into northern Syria. So why did Turkey decide to give you access?
The earthquake in Turkey could have political aftershocks
While the main focus in the disaster zone in Syria and Turkey is to try and rescue people and help the survivors, increasingly, some in Turkey are questioning the leadership of the country's longtime president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Given Turkey's history with earthquakes, critics are asking if his government did enough to prepare beforehand and if the response has been too slow or off the mark in the days since. Those questions are particularly important for Erdogan as he is seeking re-election and could face voters as early as May.
A Syrian doctor on earthquake rescue efforts
By now, you've likely heard that that series of earthquakes last Monday has caused massive loss of life in Syria and in Turkey. The latest estimate is some 33,000 deaths in both countries, and that number doesn't include those with injuries, physical and emotional, who now have to recover in cities and towns that have been severely damaged or destroyed. In a few minutes, we're going to hear from someone who was rescued from an earthquake years ago. She's going to tell us what that was like.
Turkish novelist Elif Shafak reflects on the earthquake in Turkey
The scope of devastation and death across Turkey and Syria is hard to hold in our minds. Human beings often want to look away. We are going to turn now to one of Turkey's most esteemed writers. Elif Shafak looks at pain in her novels, including "The Bastard Of Istanbul" and "Three Daughters Of Eve." And her novels reflect her country's tangle of history, humanity and politics. She spent her formative years with her mother and grandmother in Turkey and later taught at universities there. In recent years, she has made her life abroad. Elif Shafak joins us now from London. Thank you so much for being with us.
Fears Putin is readying MAJOR Satan-2 nuke missile launch on exact date to ‘get the world’s attention’ over Ukraine
VLADIMIR Putin is feared to be readying the launch of the catastrophic Satan-2 nuke missile in a chilling message to the West. The major new test launch is set to coincide with the Kremlin's massive offensive planned in days. Hundreds of thousands of soldiers are gearing up for the push,...
How is the U.S. helping the victims of last week's quake in Turkey and Syria?
NPR's A Martinez speaks to U.S. Ambassador to Turkey Jeff Flake about American aid for Turkey and Syria following the devastating earthquake that hit the region a week ago.
Turkish officials ask how shoddy construction might have led to collapsed buildings
Millions of people are living in temporary shelters a week after an earthquake hit parts of Turkey and Syria. The death toll from the powerful 7.8 magnitude quake stands at more than 34,000 people.
