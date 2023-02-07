ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Survey seeks answers on what Iowans want in local wine

An expert at Iowa State University is conducting an online survey of Iowa wine drinkers to learn more about how and why they choose products made in the state. Aude Watrelot says the survey on white and red wines covers many aspects of the decision to buy a product. “Do they buy those wines at a specific place? So maybe at a winery, or is it more in a restaurant? Or is it in a grocery store? And then what do they look at when they try to purchase wine?,” she says.
Radio Iowa

Bill to adjust Iowa child labor rules advances

Teenagers would be allowed to work longer hours and in a wider array of jobs under a bill that’s cleared an Iowa Senate subcommittee. Brad Epperly, a lobbyist for the Iowa Grocer Industry Association, said key parts of the bill would let 14 and 15 year olds with a driver’s permit drive to and from a job and all kids of high school age could work later at night.
Radio Iowa

Iowa A.G. Bird joins suit to try to block federal rule on pistol braces

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird has joined a lawsuit that challenges a Biden Administration rule requiring registration of gun accessories known as pistol braces. Pistol braces were first marketed in 2012 as a way to help people with a disability stabilize a pistol by attaching it to their forearm, but people also use the device to brace a gun against their shoulder. The Biden Administration has classified that configuration as a short-barreled rifle. It means pistol brace owners have to register the device and pay a $200 registration fee.
Radio Iowa

Reynolds says GOP governors very competitive when it comes to cutting taxes

Governor Kim Reynolds has set a goal of getting rid of the state income tax by the end of 2026, but Reynolds decided not to push for an interim step this year. “We would have probably taken a look at it this year, bringing it down just a little bit more, but I wanted to kind of take a look, just watch what was happening with the environment, with inflation and recession,” Reynolds said. “We would have, I think, been OK, but I just focused on education reform this year and then really taking a look at government and how we provide services to Iowans.”
Radio Iowa

Fort Dodge man found guilty in death of woman

A Fort Dodge man accused of beating his ex-girlfriend’s mother to death with a golf club in 2020 has been found guilty of first-degree murder. The jury in the case against Mark Russell deliberated for around an hour and a half after closing arguments Thursday morning before finding him guilty in the January 2020 death of 45-year-old Angela McLeod. Webster County Assistant Attorney Ryan Baldridge says they are happy with the verdict.
