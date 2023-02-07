Richland County mindfulness educator named to SEL for Ohio leadership team

Read full article on original website
Lexington students, Spanish Immersion pupil tops in MOESC Tri-County spelling bee
MANSFIELD – Two Lexington students finished atop a field of 29 at the 2023 Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center Tri-County Spelling Bee on Thursday night in Mansfield. An impressive group of top spellers from Crawford, Morrow, and Richland counties were invited to compete to be the Tri-County Spelling Bee Champion. The competition included spellers from 11 local school districts in grades 4-8.
Crawford Success Center presents Scholarships for Success event and auction
BUCYRUS — North Central State College’s Crawford Success Center will kick off its 5th annual “Scholarships for Success” (formally Arts for Success) on Thursday, March 2nd beginning at 5 p.m. at the Crawford Success Center located at 130 N. Walnut St. in Bucyrus. The fun-filled evening...
Ohio State Mansfield Theatre showing Poof and other short works
MANSFIELD — The Ohio State University at Mansfield Theatre is showing Poof by Lynn Nottage and other short works, for, by, and about strong women. The production is sponsored by the Domestic Violence Shelter, Inc. of Mansfield, OH and the Ohio State Mansfield Office of Diversity and Inclusion.
Galion students show kindness during week-long activities
GALION -- Galion City School District’s Primary School is devoting an entire week to underscore the value of kindness through engaging activities across the district. Kindness Week teaches students how small acts of kindness can make a big difference in their lives and the lives of others.
City of Mansfield sues 30-plus companies over alleged contamination at airport
MANSFIELD -- The City of Mansfield is suing a litany of companies it claims is responsible for alleged contamination in the soil and water at Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport. The 49-page complaint, listing more than 30 defendants, was filed in Richland County Common Pleas Court by outside attorneys engaged by the city in January.
Ashland County Community Foundation donates $1 million to planned YMCA sports complex
BELLVILLE -- The Ashland County Community Foundation has donated $1 million to a $22 million sports complex being planned by the YMCA of North Central Ohio. Chriss Harris, a YMCA board member and director of the effort to raise funds for the facility near the intersection of I-71 and Ohio 97, made the announcement Thursday morning while meeting with Richland County commissioners.
Dueling agendas: Mansfield Metro board schedules special meeting Feb. 13
MANSFIELD — What will be the outcome of the Mansfield Metropolitan Housing Authority board meeting Monday?. It depends on whose agenda prevails.
GALLERY: Blue skies and white snow as Snow Trails hosts annual 'Big Air' competition
Blue skies and white snow greeted participants and fans on Saturday afternoon at Snow Trails southeast of Mansfield for the annual "Big Air" competition. The event featured novice and veteran skiers and snowboarders. For more information about events and hours at Snow Trails, visit the resort's website at https://www.snowtrails.com/
What's the future of the former Holiday Inn in downtown Mansfield?
MANSFIELD -- The financial future of the former Holiday Inn in Mansfield -- a downtown staple for nearly four decades and a key part of the emerging Imagination District -- is in serious jeopardy. A group of local (public and private) leaders are trying to figure out how to help...
Elmer "Moe" Melvin Wilcox
Elmer “Moe” Melvin Wilcox, 92, of Mansfield, Ohio peacefully passed away at his home on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. He was born in Mansfield on October 9, 1930 to the late Leeander and Julia (McDonald) Wilcox. Elmer proudly served in the U.S. National Guard during the Korean War....
Lexington clinches share of OCC crown after thumping Wooster
WOOSTER -- Lexington clinched a share of the Ohio Cardinal Conference boys basketball championship on Friday night with a convincing 73-50 victory at Wooster. The Minutemen improved to 17-2 overall, 12-1 in the OCC by controlling the Generals from the first quarter.
Reese propels Mansfield Senior past Ashland
ASHLAND — Duke Reese spoiled Senior Night at Arrow Arena. Mansfield Senior’s defensive-minded forward, Reese scored a career-high 17 points and the Tygers came away with a 70-61 win over Ashland on Friday. GALLERY: Mansfield Senior 70, Ashland 61. Mansfield Senior beat Ashland 70-61 in Ohio Cardinal Conference...
Robert "Doc" Scherer
Robert "Doc" Scherer, age 92, resident of Shelby, died Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Ohio Health Mansfield. Born August 26, 1930 in Shelby to Henry and Martha (Stine) Scherer, he had lived in Shelby the majority of his life. Doc was a 1948 graduate of Shelby High School and was a Veteran of the United States Army. A graduate of The Ohio State University, he had received his Doctorate in Veterinary Medicine in 1954 and had worked for Dr Henson. Doc then opened his own veterinary practice in 1958 and continued to work until his retirement in 1997.
GALLERY: Shelby 76, Clear Fork 63
Photos from Shelby's 76-63 win at home Friday night against Clear Fork. The win clinched at least a share of the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference title for the Whippets for the fourth straight season.
Sally F. Winningham
Sally F. Winningham, age 74, of Shelby, died Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at Avita Health System- Ontario Hospital. Sally was born on July 31, 1948 in Shiloh to the late Arbel and Eva (Shepherd) Shepherd. She loved the Lord and made it her mission to spread the love of Jesus to those around her. As a member of the House of Fellowship in Plymouth and Eternal Life Tabernacle in Willard, Sally served as an elder and a Sunday School teacher- teaching all ages. She was a very generous soul, always giving back to the church and those in need. If Sally had it to give, then she gave.
