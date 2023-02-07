Richland County mindfulness educator named to SEL for Ohio leadership team

Sally F. Winningham, age 74, of Shelby, died Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at Avita Health System- Ontario Hospital. Sally was born on July 31, 1948 in Shiloh to the late Arbel and Eva (Shepherd) Shepherd. She loved the Lord and made it her mission to spread the love of Jesus to those around her. As a member of the House of Fellowship in Plymouth and Eternal Life Tabernacle in Willard, Sally served as an elder and a Sunday School teacher- teaching all ages. She was a very generous soul, always giving back to the church and those in need. If Sally had it to give, then she gave.

SHELBY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO