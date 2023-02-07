Read full article on original website
WVNews
First United Methodist Church of Clarksburg (West Virginia) luncheon raises money for local food pantry
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A Souper Bowl luncheon Sunday at First United Methodist Church in Clarksburg allowed members to not only support their favorite NFL teams before the Super Bowl kickoff but also a local food pantry. The luncheon, which organizer Beth Skidmore said was an tradition prior...
WVNews
Huge second half pushes Bridgeport past Buckhannon-Upshur, 57-43
TENNERTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Down 20-15 at halftime, the Bridgeport Indians were able to keep their composure in a hostile road environment, scoring 42 points in the second half to outlast the Buckhannon-Upshur Buccaneers on Saturday night and escape with a 57-43 victory. "The key to tonight was...
