Mexia, TX

Lady Eagles soar past Lady Cats

By News Staff
Fairfield Recorder
Fairfield Recorder
 4 days ago
By Jason Chlapek

editor@fairfield-recorder.com

MEXIA - It was all Fairfield Monday night as the Lady Eagles dominated the Mexia Lady Cats, 71-19, in District 20-3A girls basketball action at Mexia High School.

With the win, Fairfield (31-2, 13-0 in 20-3A) clinched the district championship. Mexia (29-4, 10-3 in 20-3A) needed a win against Buffalo on Tuesday to claim second place.

"Coaching against a team like Fairfield really causes you to go into your bag of tricks," Mexia coach Carlos Daniels said. "They're just unbelievable. You have to motivate your kids to play the best that they can play."

The Lady Eagles put their stamp on the game with defense. The Lady Cats never scored more than seven points in a quarter.

Fairfield led 25-7 after one quarter of play and never looked back. McKinna Brackens and Shadasia Brackens scored 11 and 10 points respectively, in the opening frame.

Shadasia Brackens and Avery Thaler scored 6 and 4 points, respectively, in the second quarter to increase the Lady Eagles' lead to 39-11 at halftime. After being held scoreless in the first half, Kaylee Williams scored 9 points in the third quarter to give Fairfield a 57-13 lead heading into the fourth.

Despite being held to just one field goal in the final quarter, the Lady Eagles still managed to score 14 points in the frame. They were 12-of-14 from the free-throw line in the fourth.

Mycah Miller led Mexia with 6 points. Michaiah Miller had 4.

Shadasia Brackens led all scorers with 18 points. McKinna Brackens (14 points), Williams (13 points), Jimilyah Nash (11 points) and Thaler (9 points) also contributed.

"Life in 3A would be great if Fairfield was 4A," Daniels quipped. "We competed on the 4A level last year, but I'll take the 3A route any day. I wouldn't be surprised to see Fairfield in the region final. We have to come out and play."

In bi-district play next week, Mexia will likely face the third place team out of District 19-3A, while Fairfield will face the fourth place team from that league. Those teams could be Rockdale, Rogers or Troy.

Fairfield Recorder

Fairfield Recorder

