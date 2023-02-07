ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Art in Bloom Plots Comeback for March at Saint Louis Art Museum

By Benjamin Simon
St. Louis Riverfront Times
 4 days ago
A flower display at the Saint Louis Art Museum during Art in Bloom.

For three days in March, you won’t just find fine art in the Saint Louis Art Museum: You’ll also find flowers.

From Friday, March 3, to Sunday, March 5, the popular exhibition Art in Bloom will return in-person to SLAM after two years of virtual programming with 30 floral designs on display. Each of the floral designs are paired with and inspired by a specific piece of art in the museum.


The exhibition is free. Doors open to the public each day at 10 a.m., though members can get in as early as 8 a.m.

Flower displays will be spaced throughout the Saint Louis Art Museum and open to the public from March 3 to March 5.

Each flower display is based off of a specific piece of art in the museum.

Each day will also feature special events that require tickets.

On March 2, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., the museum will host a preview party for $175.

On March 3, at 7 p.m., Gabriela Salazar will present a lecture, “The Garden and the Artistry of Floral Design.” Tickets cost $25 for nonmembers and $15 for members.

On March 4, the museum will provide a “Flowers After Hours” program for visitors to enjoy exclusive access to the flowers, along with live music, a photobooth and cocktails. Tickets cost $35 for nonmembers and $45 for members.

On the final day, March 5, visitors can participate in a free scavenger hunt and activities from noon to 4 p.m.

Tickets for the events go on sale today. To purchase, visit
here .

For more information on the exhibits and which pieces of artwork the flowers are designed after, visit here .

Comments / 0

 

St. Louis, MO
