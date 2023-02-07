Eagles star has a bold message for one NFL team

One of the biggest offseason additions for the Philadelphia Eagles was the signing of star defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, who joined the team as a free-agent signee after three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers . And it sure sounds like Suh is glad he made this choice.

Ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs , Ndamukong Suh got honest about why he joined the Eagles in – and called out one particular team anonymously in the process.

“I wasn’t going to go to any old team,” Suh said according to Mike Sielski of the Philadelphia Inquirer . “I didn’t want to go to a place I didn’t feel comfortable with and didn’t feel that I had an opportunity to be successful and win. I’m not going to name names, but there’s a team right now in the bottom half of the NFL that really wanted me before the season started, and I said, ‘I just don’t see it.’”

Obviously, we’ll never know exactly which team Suh is calling out here, but it’s safe to say the team in question knows exactly who he’s talking about. And they probably won’t take kindly to being called out like this.

[ Philadelphia Inquirer ]

