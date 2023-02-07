ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Habersham County, GA

Man rescued after being found unconscious and stuck in north Georgia tree, deputies say

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f7W4L_0kfFf0TF00

An unconscious man stuck in a tree was rescued on Monday afternoon by the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday afternoon, deputies arrived at a vacant property on Montego Bay in Clarksville, finding a man stuck about 20 feet up in a tree who was moving but not responding to commands.

The man was found in a tree near Woodville Elementary School.

While freeing the man from the tree, crews began patient care and also requested a bucket truck from Habersham EMC to respond to assist in extrication.

Before the utility truck could arrive, the man was freed from the tree just after 1:30 p.m. Deputies had to summon a medical helicopter to take the man to the hospital because of ‘extended extrication time.’

Officials did not confirm the extent of the man’s injuries or why he was in the tree.

The scene was cleared at 2:16 p.m., according to deputies.

