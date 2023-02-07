Man rescued after being found unconscious and stuck in north Georgia tree, deputies say

An unconscious man stuck in a tree was rescued on Monday afternoon by the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday afternoon, deputies arrived at a vacant property on Montego Bay in Clarksville, finding a man stuck about 20 feet up in a tree who was moving but not responding to commands.

The man was found in a tree near Woodville Elementary School.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks ]

While freeing the man from the tree, crews began patient care and also requested a bucket truck from Habersham EMC to respond to assist in extrication.

Before the utility truck could arrive, the man was freed from the tree just after 1:30 p.m. Deputies had to summon a medical helicopter to take the man to the hospital because of ‘extended extrication time.’

Officials did not confirm the extent of the man’s injuries or why he was in the tree.

TRENDING STORIES:

The scene was cleared at 2:16 p.m., according to deputies.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter ]

IN OTHER NEWS: