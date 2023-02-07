Read full article on original website
Salivating over a surplus: Tax cut proposals are enticing, but shortsighted
Most national news about the economy seems to be filled with worries about whether or not the nation is heading for a recession. In South Dakota, we’re worried about what to do with this avalanche of tax revenue. In this state, tax revenue projections are traditionally conservative. Lately, they...
Competing Republican views about ‘election integrity’ yield dozens of bills
Voters line up to cast early ballots on Nov. 4, 2022, at the Minnehaha County Courthouse in Sioux Falls. (John Hult/South Dakota Searchlight) Political rhetoric about election integrity has translated into a cascade of election-related bills from feuding factions of South Dakota’s Republican Party. Republican legislative leaders announced a...
Bill to create full voter guide for Idaho elections introduced by Secretary of State’s office
In this file photo, then-candidate for Idaho Secretary of State and Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane speaks with an attendee at the Idaho GOP election night watch party at the Grove in Boise, Idaho on Nov. 8, 2022. (Otto Kitsinger for Idaho Capital Sun) Idaho Secretary of State Phil McGrane...
Oregon Attorney General launches criminal probe into state liquor regulators
Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum is launching a criminal investigation into state alcohol regulators' alleged ethics law violations. (Getty Images) Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum is launching a criminal investigation into state liquor regulators who diverted rare whiskeys for their own use. Rosenblum announced the criminal investigation Friday, two days...
Barnes wins third term as MDP chair, party endorses repealing Right to Work
Lavora Barnes was reelected as Michigan Democratic Party chair on Saturday in Detroit. State Rep. Jason Morgan (D-Ann Arbor) will serve as 1st vice-chair and State Sen. Erika Geiss (D-Taylor) will serve as 2nd vice-chair. | Ken Coleman. Lavora Barnes was reelected on Saturday to lead the Michigan Democratic Party...
Unpacking the week that was | Five for the Weekend
Between special elections, court decisions, and the State of the Union address, there were a lot of headlines to keep up with this week. Luckily, the Capital-Star team has you covered on the news you might have missed:. School Funding Court Ruling. A judge declared Pa.’s K-12 public school funding...
Weekend reads: Medicaid expansion bill starts moving, revisiting racial discrimination in jury selection, and Dems counter with a “Parents’ and Students’ Bill of Rights”
1. Republican lawmakers to NC schoolchildren and teachers: The attacks will continue until morale improves (Commentary) In case you hadn’t noticed, North Carolina public schools, along with the children and teachers who inhabit them, are suffering mightily these days. The Public School Forum of North Carolina reports that the...
New family and child welfare commissioner foreshadows change as agency plans to outsource case management
Members of the Department of Family and Protective Services Council in Austin in March. (Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune) Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The new leader of Texas’ protective services...
IRS decides not to tax Colorado’s 2022 TABOR refunds
The Internal Revenue Service headquarters building appeared to be mostly empty April 27, 2020, in the Federal Triangle section of Washington, D.C.(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) The Internal Revenue Service decided Colorado’s Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights refunds are not subject to the federal income tax and don’t need to be claimed after...
Kansas Republicans select 2020 election conspiracy theorist to serve as party chairman
TOPEKA — Former Johnson County commissioner and 2020 election conspiracy theorist Mike Brown narrowly defeated Saturday a former Republican national committeewoman to earn a two-year term as the state GOP’s chairman. The contest over who would serve in the party’s top administrative job offered a fresh illustration of...
Kari Lake says her Iowa roots fuel her fight to overturn Arizona midterm results
BETTENDORF, Iowa — Former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake said her Iowa upbringing is one source of her fighter mentality, motivating her to challenge the results of the election that she lost in 2022 and potentially run for U.S. Senate next year. Lake, a Republican, said some may assume...
As Missouri Republicans gather in Springfield, 2024 primary fights begin piling up
Several potential candidates are expected to make their 2024 intentions known at the largest annual gathering of Missouri Republicans this weekend (Getty Images). With nearly every statewide office up for grabs next year, Missouri Republicans are jockeying for position in what promises to be crowded primary campaigns. Gov. Mike Parson...
Colorado bill would help adjunct professors qualify for federal student loan forgiveness
A view looking toward the University Memorial Center on the University of Colorado Boulder campus, Aug. 14, 2021. (Quentin Young/Colorado Newsline) Adjunct professors in Colorado could soon become eligible for a federal student loan forgiveness program, in recognition that their workload often exceeds their recorded instruction hours. Senate Bill 23-84...
TribCast: Will Texas avoid a recession?
Interstate 35 in downtown Austin on March 19, 2020. (Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune) Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. In this week’s episode, Matthew speaks with Pia Orrenius, vice president and...
