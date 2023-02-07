Read full article on original website
Is the Next Washington Daylight Savings Change Our Last?
The Last Daylight Savings Time Switch for Washington State?. 2019, the Washington State legislature passed a law ending daylight savings, so what gives?. Ok, maybe not everyone hates it, but almost everyone hates switching twice every year. Every daylight savings, the population struggles with either falling asleep or waking up...
Why Has Washington Spent $20 Million on Two Hotels That Remain Empty?
There are at least two large hotels Washington State bought to be converted into homeless shelters that are still empty years after spending nearly $20 million. Why?. The Washington Rapid Capital Housing Acquisition (RCHA) Program. Our state has been struggling with homelessness for decades if not longer. In 2021 Washington...
The Biggest Gold Nugget Ever Found in Washington State Will Wow You
What's The Biggest Gold Nugget Ever Found In Washington State?. In the late 1800s, gold prospectors flocked to the state of Washington in search of their fortunes and yes massive gold nuggets have been found in Washington State before. The Largest Unrecorded Gold Nugget Would Be Worth $41,000 Today In...
Is Washington State Saying “No More” to Daylight Savings?
When Is Daylight Saving Time In 2023 For Washington State?. If you’re a resident of Washington State, you may have heard about the Sunshine Protection Act. When Do We "Spring Forward" For Daylight Saving Time In Washington State. This act seeks to keep daylight saving time all year round...
Was That Movie Great Bill Murray Spotted in Yakima Getting His Grub On?
The current "Ant-Man" movie star Bill Murray loves Yakima and Thai food as the celeb was recently spotted enjoying some food in the "Palm Springs of Washington". Murray Was Spotted Grabbing A Bite To Eat In Yakima. We did an article a few years back about Bill Murray who seems...
Washington Lawmakers Split on Education
With the Washington state legislature currently in 5th gear, we're seeing a lot of bills aiming for many ideals and new laws. At issue for this article are two bills making their way through Olympia that focus on the time students will spend in school each year. Though it seems that lawmakers can't decide as to which direction they'd like to go.
Could Hunting, Fishing Become Constitutional Rights In Oregon?
The Oregon Legislature is considering whether to put a measure on the ballot asking voters if hunting and fishing should be a constitutional right. Currently, signatures are being gathered for an initiative that would ban fishing and hunting. Amy Patrick, with the Oregon Hunters Association, said they want voters to decide whether fishing and hunting should be a right.
WA Supreme Court: Richland School Board Recall Can Move Forward
(Olympia, WA) -- The Washington State Supreme Court says a recall against three Richland School Board members can go forward. The state's highest court ruled today that four of the recall charges against Semi Bird, Kari Williams and Audra Byrd are "factually and legally sufficient." This came down in an...
Yakima To Build Large Domestic Violence Shelter
The city of Yakima will be teaming up with several partners to build the new center. The City of Yakima along with the Young Women's Christian Association of Yakima have entered into a contract to build a new facility that will be used as a domestic violence shelter. The City...
Washington State Ranks In the Top Ten For This Vehicle Crime
There have been plenty of cold mornings this winter. How many people on one of those cold mornings want to get the car warmed up before heading to work? How many people have stopped off at the closest convenience store to grab a quick coffee and left the running? How many people think their neighborhood is safe and don't lock their car doors at night?
Could You Be Forced To Vote in Washington State?
Voting is considered a right by some, a solemn duty by others, and a whole other sector of the voting age population believes theirs doesn't count. Voter participation has been a topic of conversation for decades. It has been the subject of studies and used by political parties to influence strategy.
Heart Wrenching Horse Rescue Will Restore Your Trust in Humanity
In the summer of 2022, Animal Control Officers with Yakima County were called out to a home near Zillah on a report of a very skinny horse. When they arrived, they found the horse with his ribs and hips showing. The owner reported that he was having a difficult time...
Missing Man Found by Benton County Sheriff’s Deputies
Fortunately for family and friends, the man has been located. The Benton County Sheriff's Office had been searching for this man, identified as Mark Hinkle, between Monday and Tuesday. Originally, the BCSO had issued this bulletin:. "Benton County Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate Marc Hinkle to check his welfare....
