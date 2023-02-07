Read full article on original website
Renee Johns-Wilkins
2d ago
ummmm, if that was put into force a few years ago, that means they were all for the ban on this....now they are trying to look its not been them/ the past Va demos....🤦🏻♀️
Reply
3
Related
3 Youngkin appointees rejected by Virginia Senate Democrats
Virginia Senate Democrats rejected three of Gov. Glenn Youngkin's appointees, including the state health commissioner, a parole board member and a Board of Education member backed by the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.
royalexaminer.com
Reeves bill to declare fentanyl as a weapon of terrorism overwhelmingly passes Va Senate
“This issue is one we simply cannot afford to politicize. Not two weeks ago, a 17-year-old high school girl in my district overdosed on fentanyl-laced pills sold to her as Percocet. Just one week ago, another young teen in Arlington died of a fentanyl overdose. This drug is killing our youth… I’ve seen first-hand during my time as a narcotics detective just how drastically opioids can affect families.”
cbs19news
Advocacy group says anti-LGBTQ+ bills pass Virginia House of Delegates
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A decision by the Virginia House of Delegates to pass two anti-LGBTQ+ bills has members of an advocacy group concerned. These bills, known as HB1387 and HB2432, which were passed by the House on Tuesday, both impact LGBTQ+ students and athletes. HB1387 specifically targets transgender...
Virginia suspends COVID-19 emergency allotment SNAP benefits
By Hollyann Purvis / Capital News Service RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia residents will soon lose Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program COVID-19 emergency allotments, something community organizers say will impact food security for thousands. Enrollment increased from 330,000 state participants when the program launched in March 2020 to 470,000 current participants, according to the U.S. Department of […] The post Virginia suspends COVID-19 emergency allotment SNAP benefits appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Sens. Warner, Kaine urge VA lawmakers to repeal state’s same-sex marriage ban
WASHINGTON (WJHL) — U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine on Monday sent a letter to the Virginia General Assembly, urging lawmakers to repeal a ban on same-sex marriage in the Commonwealth. A release by Warner and Kaine says the letter encourages the General Assembly to protect marriage equality and repeal a constitutional amendment passed […]
theroanokestar.com
Delegates McNamara, Williams Join Calls For Controversial Judge To Resign
As reported here, the Office of the Attorney General (AOG) recently released a scathing report on the former Virginia Parole Board scandal from early 2020. As documented in 69 pages, the former board repeatedly broke both laws and the board’s own procedures to illegally release many prisoners convicted of violent crimes and failed to notify the victims’ families.
Virginia Connection Newspapers
State Legislators Advance Bills to Deter Invasive Plants
Virginia has between 300 and 350 documented invasive plants, but only 14 on what is called the state’s “noxious weeds list.” Two northern Virginia legislators, Delegates David Bulova and Paul Krizek, have introduced bills, now moving through the General Assembly, to strengthen the law and slow invasive plants’ spread.
newsfromthestates.com
Two-week waiting period, ban on large magazines clear first committee in NM Legislature
New Mexico lawmakers are considering a slate of gun policy reforms during the 2023 legislative session. Some of the measures have begun to make their way through the Roundhouse. (Photo by Alex Wong / Getty Images) As the U.S. grapples with gun policy in the face of mass shootings and...
Bill requiring AEDs in public schools moving forward in Virginia
The Virginia Senate passed a bill requiring public elementary and secondary schools to obtain automated external defibrillators (AEDs) — devices that can analyze the heart’s rhythm and automatically deliver an electrical shock to restore normal rhythm.
basketballinsiders.com
Virginia edges closer to once more allowing promotional deductions when calculating adjusted gross revenue
Virginia is a step closer to reintroducing some level of promotional deductions being allowed for the calculation of adjusted gross revenue after Senator Jeremy S. McPike’s Bill SB 1142 passed the Senate by a vote of 31-7. What does the Virginia bill state?. The bill, introduced in January sought...
New poll shows Virginia voters strongly support Youngkin’s proposed funding for behavioral health
The poll, which came from Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy, revealed 83 percent of respondents support the investment of $230 million in new funding to strengthen Virginia’s behavioral health care system.
Should Virginia build housing for public servants on public land?
Almost 60% of tenants in Virginia faced a rent increase last year. Localities are regulating starter homes out of existence. The rate of evictions is quickly returning to pre-pandemic levels. The statewide median home sales price broke $390,000 last spring. The commonwealth’s housing crisis can seem like something of an onion: each layer peels back […] The post Should Virginia build housing for public servants on public land? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Fairfax Times
So much for DEI: Fairfax activists oppose historic nomination of Indian immigrant Dutta to state Board of Education
Fairfax Democrats are stealthily trying to torpedo the naming of Fairfax parent, STEM professional, and education activist Suparna Dutta to the Virginia Board of Education. The General Assembly must confirm her nomination, and the education activist Left is doing all it can to scuttle Dutta’s nomination. Dutta, of course,...
Va. parents say Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed history standards fail their children
ANNANDALE, Va. (DC News Now) — Vanessa Hall said she always admired what her two teenage children learned about history in their Fairfax County school system. It wasn’t the whitewashed history she was taught in the 1970s and 1980s that left out important contributions from and about African Americans, Asian Americans and others, she said. […]
'History that's been forgotten' | Virginia lawmakers move closer to preserving 'Green Book' sites, both standing and demolished
NORFOLK, Va. — Not everything changes over time. "I'm like a doctor for cars; you get sick, we fix it up," Amin Mohamed laughed. Since the mid-1990s, Mohamed has repaired cars at the corner of Church and 20th Streets in Norfolk, in a small brick auto repair building. The...
newsfromthestates.com
Pa. bills would boost benefits for retired teachers, state employees | Thursday Morning Coffee
Democrats in the state House and Senate are trying anew to deliver a cost-of-living adjustment to Pennsylvania’s retired teachers and state employees, who have not seen an increase in more than 20 years. On Wednesday, Rep. Steven R. Malagari, D-Montgomery, began seeking co-sponsors for a proposal that would boost...
newsfromthestates.com
Minnesota Freedom Fund launches new arm to lobby for ending cash bail — and the fund itself
The Minnesota Freedom Fund bailed out people who were arrested during protests of George Floyd's police killing in 2020. Photo by Max Nesterak/Minnesota Reformer. The Minnesota Freedom Fund was overwhelmed with over $30 million in donations after the police murder of George Floyd, using the money to bail out of jail over 2,000 people in their effort to end a system in which only people without money have to sit in jail awaiting trial, often at the expense of jobs, housing and family support.
Virginia GOP star vows to end Democrat 'roadblock' of Gov. Glenn Youngkin's agenda
Republican Virginia Delegate and state Senate candidate Emily Brewer has is vowing to end Democrats' roadblock of Gov. Glenn Youngkin's agenda.
newsfromthestates.com
Alabama House Republicans prefile bill that limits teaching of ‘divisive concepts’
Republican legislators are reviving a bill banning the teaching of “divisive concepts” in state classrooms after it failed to pass last year. The legislation, HB7, sponsored by Rep. Ed. Oliver, R-Dadeville, is similar to the 2022 proposal. Among other measures, it would prohibit public school teachers from kindergarten to college from teaching that certain groups are “inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive, whether consciously or subconsciously,” and ban teaching that members of certain racial or religious groups should feel guilt over the basis of their identity. The bill allows educational institutions to “discipline or terminate” those who knowingly violate the act.
Comments / 13