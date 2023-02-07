The Minnesota Freedom Fund bailed out people who were arrested during protests of George Floyd's police killing in 2020. Photo by Max Nesterak/Minnesota Reformer. The Minnesota Freedom Fund was overwhelmed with over $30 million in donations after the police murder of George Floyd, using the money to bail out of jail over 2,000 people in their effort to end a system in which only people without money have to sit in jail awaiting trial, often at the expense of jobs, housing and family support.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO