Jasper, GA

AccessAtlanta

Georgia gets romantic: 2 restaurants land on OpenTable’s love-filled list

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and it’s time to plan a romantic evening with your boo. OpenTable, the online reservation platform, has revealed its “100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America for 2023″ list (which arrived at its findings by analyzing over 13 million reviews), and two Georgia hotspots made the cut — The Olde Pink House and Canoe.
GEORGIA STATE
OnlyInYourState

This Cafeteria-Style Restaurant Has Some Of The Best Home-Cooked Food In Georgia

Cafeteria-style restaurants in Georgia are not as common as they once were. There’s something charmingly old-fashioned about the timeless experience of a cafeteria serving line where employees dip out your portions right before your very eyes. One of our favorite cafeteria restaurants in Georgia is Airport View Restaurant in Hapeville. The Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is the world’s busiest airport, but surprisingly enough, there aren’t too many places to dine with runway views. One of the few places where you can do just that (outside of the restaurants within the airport itself) is Airport View Restaurant. One side of the restaurant features views of planes as they taxi in from landing and takeoff at the Delta hangar.
HAPEVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia joins in 'Night To Shine' as it's celebrated around the world

COBB COUNTY, Ga - Churches around the world hosted proms for teens and young adults with special needs Friday night. Honored guests walked the red carpet as paparazzi snapped their photos. At Northstar Church in Kennesaw, more than 150 guests showed up in suits and long prom dresses. There were...
KENNESAW, GA
DeanLand

Exploring the Ever-Changing Beauty of Our Favorite Georgia Hiking Trails

As avid hikers, we keep a list of all our favorite hiking spots in Georgia and beyond. And sometimes, when considering our next trip, we fall victim to the "we've been there before" trap. But experience shows that's a mistake, so we've developed our own partial immunity to this reasoning. Now, we look forward to returning and finding new experiences in all seasons.
GEORGIA STATE
secretatlanta.co

Enjoy A Decadent Chocolate Crawl Through Dahlonega

Almost everyone’s guilty pleasure or weakness is chocolate. Dahlonega has dedicated a day to one of the world’s fav desserts. This annual chocolate crawl lasts a whole week, so don’t worry if you can’t make it one day. Chocoholics will have from March 6 – 12 to enjoy treats from multiple dessert shops.
DAHLONEGA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Pielands team prepares for a busy National Pizza Day

ATLANTA - Atlanta restaurateur Billy Streck is a big fan of classic New York pizza and sub shops. You know, the kind of place where you can get a big, folded slice of pepperoni and cheese and a foot-long meatball sub filled with hearty marinara sauce. But flying back and...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Decatur woman appears on ‘Let’s Make A Deal’

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Karen Webb-Smith from Decatur appeared on today’s episode of “Let’s Make a Deal.”. Karen tells Atlanta News First that she won on the show. The episode aired at 10 a.m Feb.8. The show is based on deals offered to members of...
DECATUR, GA
OnlyInYourState

The Park In Georgia That Transforms Into An Ice Palace In The Winter

When you think of magical places to visit in the winter, the Peach State likely doesn’t come to mind. Sure, the North Georgia mountains get snow on a regular basis, but it’s still not the several feet that you might see in New England or the Midwest. In much of Georgia, it’s not unusual to be able to wear shorts at Christmastime! Many people are surprised to learn that it does snow in Georgia, at least in some parts of the state. We have plenty of winter parks to visit that are magnificent and oh-so-scenic, and you’ll often find them covered in snow! One of our favorites state parks in Georgia to visit in the winter is Vogel State Park near Blairsville.
GEORGIA STATE
coosavalleynews.com

Cartersville Man Found Prowling Around Rome Home

Brandon Vincent Reaves, 25 of Cartersville, was arrested in Rome after reports said he was found attempting to open windows and doors to a home on Padlock Mountain Road. Reports added that he was also spotted looking into the back door of the home. Reaves is charged with prowling.
ROME, GA

