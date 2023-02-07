Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Exploring the Ever-Changing Beauty of Our Favorite Georgia Hiking TrailsDeanLandGeorgia State
Forsyth County Family's Kindness-Inspired T-Shirt Business Thrives, City Declares "Be Kind to Everyone" WeekKimberly BondForsyth County, GA
The Historic Wright Hotel in Chatsworth, GeorgiaPhotography Adventures By Gracie LChatsworth, GA
Spring market announced for Cumming City CenterJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Cumming parks director to retire; new director announcedJustine LookenottCumming, GA
AccessAtlanta
Georgia gets romantic: 2 restaurants land on OpenTable’s love-filled list
Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and it’s time to plan a romantic evening with your boo. OpenTable, the online reservation platform, has revealed its “100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America for 2023″ list (which arrived at its findings by analyzing over 13 million reviews), and two Georgia hotspots made the cut — The Olde Pink House and Canoe.
OnlyInYourState
This Cafeteria-Style Restaurant Has Some Of The Best Home-Cooked Food In Georgia
Cafeteria-style restaurants in Georgia are not as common as they once were. There’s something charmingly old-fashioned about the timeless experience of a cafeteria serving line where employees dip out your portions right before your very eyes. One of our favorite cafeteria restaurants in Georgia is Airport View Restaurant in Hapeville. The Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is the world’s busiest airport, but surprisingly enough, there aren’t too many places to dine with runway views. One of the few places where you can do just that (outside of the restaurants within the airport itself) is Airport View Restaurant. One side of the restaurant features views of planes as they taxi in from landing and takeoff at the Delta hangar.
Fun in Foco: Concerts highlight weekend fun
(Forsyth County, GA) Here are some fun options to enjoy this weekend in Forsyth County:. The Boys in the Band A Tribute to Alabama performs at Rosati’s Pizza and Sports Pub at 9 p.m. Feb. 11 . For more information, click here,
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia joins in 'Night To Shine' as it's celebrated around the world
COBB COUNTY, Ga - Churches around the world hosted proms for teens and young adults with special needs Friday night. Honored guests walked the red carpet as paparazzi snapped their photos. At Northstar Church in Kennesaw, more than 150 guests showed up in suits and long prom dresses. There were...
fox5atlanta.com
Chef Erica Barrett and Ryan Cameron fire up the oven for National Pizza Day
Chef Erica Barrett and Ryan Cameron and radio host Ryan Cameron are teaming up for a new Atlanta pizza spot that will have your mouth watering. They stopped by to talk about the new Dough Boy Pizza and share some of their signature pies with the Good Day team.
Exploring the Ever-Changing Beauty of Our Favorite Georgia Hiking Trails
As avid hikers, we keep a list of all our favorite hiking spots in Georgia and beyond. And sometimes, when considering our next trip, we fall victim to the "we've been there before" trap. But experience shows that's a mistake, so we've developed our own partial immunity to this reasoning. Now, we look forward to returning and finding new experiences in all seasons.
secretatlanta.co
Enjoy A Decadent Chocolate Crawl Through Dahlonega
Almost everyone’s guilty pleasure or weakness is chocolate. Dahlonega has dedicated a day to one of the world’s fav desserts. This annual chocolate crawl lasts a whole week, so don’t worry if you can’t make it one day. Chocoholics will have from March 6 – 12 to enjoy treats from multiple dessert shops.
fox5atlanta.com
Pielands team prepares for a busy National Pizza Day
ATLANTA - Atlanta restaurateur Billy Streck is a big fan of classic New York pizza and sub shops. You know, the kind of place where you can get a big, folded slice of pepperoni and cheese and a foot-long meatball sub filled with hearty marinara sauce. But flying back and...
Massive fire gutted a tire shop and a neighboring restaurant in Paulding Co
As the fire was being extinguished, hot spots sparked a second fire, bringing fire crews back to the scene.
This Is Georgia's Most Luxurious Spa Getaway
For anniversaries, Valentine's Day, or just because.
Lakeside Living: Newly-Built Clarkesville Estate is Every Entertainer’s Dream
Situated on the banks of Lake Burton and conveniently located within a short distance of Laprades Marina, this beautiful 6-bedroom home offers all the modern amenities of today’s luxury homes, and more.
Upcoming TV show episode will have scenes filmed in Forsyth County
(Forsyth County, GA) Forsyth County viewers who watch the upcoming episode six of Will Trent might recognize some of the scene locations. The TV show, which premiered on ABC on January 3, follows the life of Georgia Bureau of Investigation Special Agent Will Trent as he solves cases around his home city of Atlanta.
fox5atlanta.com
Pet of the Day from Paws Atlanta
Despite her age, Mully is active and full of love. She enjoys going on walks and loves being close to you.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Decatur woman appears on ‘Let’s Make A Deal’
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Karen Webb-Smith from Decatur appeared on today’s episode of “Let’s Make a Deal.”. Karen tells Atlanta News First that she won on the show. The episode aired at 10 a.m Feb.8. The show is based on deals offered to members of...
OnlyInYourState
The Park In Georgia That Transforms Into An Ice Palace In The Winter
When you think of magical places to visit in the winter, the Peach State likely doesn’t come to mind. Sure, the North Georgia mountains get snow on a regular basis, but it’s still not the several feet that you might see in New England or the Midwest. In much of Georgia, it’s not unusual to be able to wear shorts at Christmastime! Many people are surprised to learn that it does snow in Georgia, at least in some parts of the state. We have plenty of winter parks to visit that are magnificent and oh-so-scenic, and you’ll often find them covered in snow! One of our favorites state parks in Georgia to visit in the winter is Vogel State Park near Blairsville.
fox5atlanta.com
Fine or food: Fulton County offers unique diversion program to settle citations
ATLANTA - Anyone who gets a letter in the mail from the Fulton County Court explaining that offenders can avoid court by making a community-based donation should not throw that letter away. Believe it or not, it is not a scam, but rather a new program called Operation Feed Fulton.
Missing Milton mailboxes mysteriously turn up at north Georgia resort town
Investigators are still working to determine who stole the mailboxes and why.
coosavalleynews.com
Cartersville Man Found Prowling Around Rome Home
Brandon Vincent Reaves, 25 of Cartersville, was arrested in Rome after reports said he was found attempting to open windows and doors to a home on Padlock Mountain Road. Reports added that he was also spotted looking into the back door of the home. Reaves is charged with prowling.
SUNDAY’S WEATHER: Snow, strong winds closing out North Georgia’s weekend
Only a wintry mix is expected in parts of metro Atlanta on Sunday morning, but we will certainly all be feeling the wind...
