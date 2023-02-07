Read full article on original website
Georgia joins trend of GOP-controlled states pushing legislation restricting gender-affirming care
Sen. Clint Dixon filed a bill Thursday that would restrict doctors from providing gender affirming healthcare to transgender minors. Ross Williams/Georgia Recorder. The Georgia Legislature has joined the surge of GOP-controlled states to seek to restrict doctors’ ability to provide gender-affirming care to transgender minors, even with parental permission.
Weekend reads: Medicaid expansion bill starts moving, revisiting racial discrimination in jury selection, and Dems counter with a “Parents’ and Students’ Bill of Rights”
1. Republican lawmakers to NC schoolchildren and teachers: The attacks will continue until morale improves (Commentary) In case you hadn’t noticed, North Carolina public schools, along with the children and teachers who inhabit them, are suffering mightily these days. The Public School Forum of North Carolina reports that the...
Another hit for gender-affirming care as FL osteopathic board reverses itself
Two Florida medical oversight boards held a meeting about proposed rules for treating gender dysphoria for minors in the state on Feb. 10, 2023. Credit: Issac Morgan. Chances the state might continue to allow nonsurgical gender-affirming care for some minors under close medical oversight were dashed Friday when the Florida Board of Osteopathic Medicine rescinded its previous tentative support for the treatments.
Ohio abortion rights advocates prepare for more legal fights
With the abortion landscape changing in Ohio and around the country, one abortion rights group is building up its legal effort for those seeking or providing abortion care. Abortion Fund of Ohio recently announced the launch its Legal Access Program, through a partnership with law firm Friedman, Nemecek, & Long, L.L.C., that will provide free legal assistance and referrals to attorneys “for Ohioans facing criminal and civil penalties for reproductive health care.”
Rural emergency hospital proposal passes Arkansas Senate unanimously
A proposed state law that could bolster federal funding for rural hospitals as an incentive to specialize in emergency and outpatient care passed the Arkansas Senate and was sent to Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ desk Thursday. House Bill 1127 received “yes” votes from all 34 senators, with one senator...
Bill to ban gender-affirming care for minors advances in both Tennessee House and Senate
Both House and Senate versions of a bill to ban healthcare providers from treating transgender minors with gender-affirming care took steps toward becoming law, passing handily in the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday and the House Health Committee on Wednesday. The bill not only prohibits healthcare providers from treating transgender...
Barnes wins third term as MDP chair, party endorses repealing Right to Work
Lavora Barnes was reelected as Michigan Democratic Party chair on Saturday in Detroit. State Rep. Jason Morgan (D-Ann Arbor) will serve as 1st vice-chair and State Sen. Erika Geiss (D-Taylor) will serve as 2nd vice-chair. | Ken Coleman. Lavora Barnes was reelected on Saturday to lead the Michigan Democratic Party...
Chair breaks with Democrats to pass a legislative map, completing redistricting process
The Montana State Capitol photographed on Feb. 11, 2023. (Photo by Nicole Girten/Daily Montanan) Redistricting Commission Chair Maylinn Smith broke with Democrats to pass Montana’s legislative map on Saturday, marking the end of over three years of work from the commission. Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission voted 3-2, with...
New family and child welfare commissioner foreshadows change as agency plans to outsource case management
Members of the Department of Family and Protective Services Council in Austin in March. (Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune) Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The new leader of Texas’ protective services...
Administration’s politicization of history standards deserves an ‘F’
Totally unnecessary. Totally predictable. Virginia’s prolonged, excruciating review of the state’s K-12 history and social science standards – now on its third major draft, for goodness’ sake – should’ve occurred with much less meddling by state officials. What could’ve been a straightforward exercise in updating the curriculum has become mired in politicization by Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration.
Unpacking the week that was | Five for the Weekend
Between special elections, court decisions, and the State of the Union address, there were a lot of headlines to keep up with this week. Luckily, the Capital-Star team has you covered on the news you might have missed:. School Funding Court Ruling. A judge declared Pa.’s K-12 public school funding...
Hawaii Is Short Medical Workers. Are Interstate Compacts The Solution?
Hawaii’s pool of available medical workers may expand soon, a dire need considering the state’s well-documented shortage. Most notably, this would be through a system of interstate compacts, where workers licensed to practice in one state could then practice in another state without having to immediately wait to complete a lengthy and arduous process of relicensing.
Idaho health committee chair says Medicaid expansion repeal bill is just to open ‘discussion’
Idaho Rep. John Vander Woude, R-Nampa, listens to debate at the State Capitol in Boise on Jan. 9, 2023. (Otto Kitsinger for Idaho Capital Sun) One of Idaho’s health-policy lawmakers on Friday proposed repealing the state’s Medicaid expansion law — going against his own recommendation to the Idaho Legislature, to keep the program mostly untouched for now.
Oregon Attorney General launches criminal probe into state liquor regulators
Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum is launching a criminal investigation into state alcohol regulators' alleged ethics law violations. (Getty Images) Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum is launching a criminal investigation into state liquor regulators who diverted rare whiskeys for their own use. Rosenblum announced the criminal investigation Friday, two days...
Competing Republican views about ‘election integrity’ yield dozens of bills
Voters line up to cast early ballots on Nov. 4, 2022, at the Minnehaha County Courthouse in Sioux Falls. (John Hult/South Dakota Searchlight) Political rhetoric about election integrity has translated into a cascade of election-related bills from feuding factions of South Dakota’s Republican Party. Republican legislative leaders announced a...
Anti-ESG pension bill’s high price tag prompts concern for governor, top lawmakers
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, a Republican, talks to reporters Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. (Leslie Bonilla Muñiz/Indiana Capital Chronicle) Indiana’s top government leaders said this week they are concerned about the potential multi-billion-dollar impact of a public pension bill intended to crack down on the environmental, social and governmental framework known as ESG investing.
‘Brandon’s law’ proposed to stop National Association of Realtors from punishing religious views
Pastor Brandon Huber of Clinton Community Bible Church testifies in support of SB243 on Feb. 10, 2023 at the Montana Capitol (Photo screenshot via Montana Public Access Network). You can have your religious beliefs, just don’t put them into practice. That’s what realtors and advocates told Montana lawmakers Friday morning...
Kansas Republicans select 2020 election conspiracy theorist to serve as party chairman
TOPEKA — Former Johnson County commissioner and 2020 election conspiracy theorist Mike Brown narrowly defeated Saturday a former Republican national committeewoman to earn a two-year term as the state GOP’s chairman. The contest over who would serve in the party’s top administrative job offered a fresh illustration of...
Revived legislation proposes penalties for abusing Alaska’s 911 system
Sen. David Wilson, R-Wasilla, speaks on the floor of the Alaska Senate on Monday, May 2, 2022, at the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon) A bill adding criminal penalties for harassing 911 dispatchers or abusing the 911 system in Alaska is advancing closer to a vote in the state Senate after the Legislature failed to pass it last year.
As Missouri Republicans gather in Springfield, 2024 primary fights begin piling up
Several potential candidates are expected to make their 2024 intentions known at the largest annual gathering of Missouri Republicans this weekend (Getty Images). With nearly every statewide office up for grabs next year, Missouri Republicans are jockeying for position in what promises to be crowded primary campaigns. Gov. Mike Parson...
