Read full article on original website
Related
Hoya
GU272+ Descendants Discuss Family History, Future Education
Descendants of the GU272+ joined Georgetown University’s Department of African American studies Feb. 2 for a conversation on the legacy of the GU272+: the 314 enslaved people the Maryland Jesuits, who operated Georgetown in 1838, sold to financially sustain the university. Adam Rothman, history professor and principal curator of...
wypr.org
Blazing the Trail: Remembering Maryland's first Black lawyers
Continuing our observance of Black History Month, we begin today with a conversation about an important aspect of Black history here in Maryland concerning breaking the color barrier in the legal profession. Next Thursday night (February 16), the University of Baltimore School of Law will host a symposium with two...
baltimoremagazine.com
In the late 1960s, Baltimore began demolishing Black neighborhoods to make room for an ill-fated expressway. Will the harm from the Highway to Nowhere ever be repaired?
Historical images by John Van Horn and I. Henry Phillips. Opening spread: The image of the forlorn girl on the outskirts of the Highway to Nowhere was shot by John Van Horn in the fall of 1968 (see sidebar at the end of the story). CLOSED THE CAR DOOR and...
Maryland woman brings Black history to life through performances
BALTIMORE - A maryland mother is stepping back in time to honor the contributions of some Black historical icons.Shemika Renee is educating people as a historical costumer."The very first time that the thought crossed my mind was when I was in the third grade, and I had to do an oral book report" Renee said.Through a virtual call with WJZ, Renee shared how the idea to become a historical performer blossomed."It's been in me since I was a child but what started me on the path as an adult was when my oldest child was in kindergarten," she said.MORE Black...
mocoshow.com
Washingtonian’s 100 “Very Best Restaurants” List Contains Five MoCo Restaurants
Washingtonian Magazine released its list of its 100 “very best restaurants” in the D.C. Metro area, the first since early 2020. The list contains a few restaurants right here in Montgomery County. Below, you’ll see the Montgomery County restaurants listed without having to sift through the ones that may be a little out of the way. On the Washingtonian’s list, the first 25 are ranked and the next 75 are listed alphabetically. Looking for other great local restaurants that may not have made this list? Our very own, Taste MoCo, had hundreds of dishes from MoCo restaurants if you’re interested in “seeing the dish.” See below:
mocoshow.com
Reminder: Text-To-911 is Available in Montgomery County and Maryland
The Montgomery County Police Department shared in 2020 that Text-To-911 is now available in Maryland and has provided the following guidelines. If you’re experiencing an emergency and are unable to place a voice call, you can send a text to 911. Follow these steps to request emergency services:. Enter...
This Sushi has Been Named the Best in Maryland
Sushi may have originated as an inexpensive fast food in Asia, but today, its regarded as a beloved delicacy that's enjoyed throughout the United States. In Maryland, there are hundreds of options if you're craving this staple rice dish from all-you-can-eat buffets to upscale options like omakase but only one sushi restaurant has caught the eye of the online media publication known as Eat This, Not That.
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County lottery player wins $1,000 a day for life
BALTIMORE, MD—A Baltimore County player has become the fifth person to win the Maryland Lottery’s $1,000 a day for life, courtesy of the Cash4Life game. The player bought the top-prize winning ticket in the February 8 drawing at Chadwick Liquors located at 7005 Security Boulevard in Windsor Mill. The winner has the choice of $1,000 a day for life paid in annual installments of $365,000 (before taxes) or a one-time payment of $7 million (before taxes).
Virginia, Maryland will have one last shot to pitch why the new FBI headquarters should go in their state, sources tell WUSA9
WASHINGTON — The governors of Maryland and Virginia were informed by the federal government Friday that it's go time – last chance. One of WUSA9's sources on the Hill shared a letter from the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) to the key politicians in Maryland and Virginia that they'll get one more chance to make their case why they deserve the new FBI headquarters.
mocoshow.com
City of Gaithersburg Presidents Day Closures
Per the City of Gaithersburg: Most City of Gaithersburg facilities & offices are closed on February 20, 2023, in observance of Presidents Day, with the exception of the following:. Police Department Administrative Offices will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. The Arts Barn will be open for two...
Family: Suspect in Maryland power grid plot embraced racist ideology
NORTH EAST, Md. (AP) — A woman accused of plotting an attack on Baltimore's power grid wanted to draw attention to the white supremacist ideology she embraced during years spent in prison, where she acquired a Swastika tattoo and increasingly radical, racist views, family said.Sarah Beth Clendaniel, who believed her days were numbered because of serious health conditions, allegedly conspired with a Florida-based neo-Nazi leader, planning to shoot out several electrical substations around Baltimore and create chaos in the majority-Black city."She's going out with a bang," her nephew Daniel Clites told The Associated Press.Clendaniel's recent arrest thwarted the planned attack, but the...
mocoshow.com
Snipes Opens Briggs Chaney Marketplace Location
Snipes has opened its second MoCo location in the Briggs Chaney Marketplace shopping center, moving in to 13834 Outlet Dr, Silver Spring, MD 20904. The location opened last month, according to Snipes social media. Snipes opened its first location in Bethesda’s Montgomery Mall when the company acquired Kicks USA and its 60+ locations across the country. The change was made over to Snipes in the summer of 2019.
wfmd.com
2 Men Shot In Taneytown Friday Afternoon
Taneytown, Md. (DG) – A shooting Friday afternoon in Taneytown injuries two men. Maryland State Police from the Westminster Barrack responded to the 300 block of East Baltimore Street in Carroll County around 3 PM after receiving a 911 call about a shooting. Police found Michael Joyner, 36, and...
DMV Pizzerias Named Among Best In America
Thin-crust or deep-dish, Yelp's latest rundown of the 100 best pizzerias in US and Canada has something for everyone.Including three pizzerias in the DMV.The user-review site identified businesses in the pizza category, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume an…
dclabor.org
WHUR's Autumn Joi Live to emcee Evening with Labor
WHUR's Autumn Joi Live will be emceeing the 44th Annual Evening with Labor, coming up on March 3. Creative, radio host, entrepreneur and actor, Autumn Joi Live hails out of Prince George’s County, Maryland. She's been a correspondent for TMZ, News One Now & TV One. She’s also been a red carpet correspondent for numerous events including the BET Awards, NAACP Awards & the Grammys! You can hear her Mon-Fri between 10am and 3pm on WHUR as well as on the Autumn-Joi Live Show podcast. Autumn Joi will be at Evening with Labor to help us celebrate all of this year's outstanding honorees. Get your tickets or become an event sponsor today and we'll see you on March 3!
Baltimore News: Baltimore at the Grammys, Matthew Hyleck at Clayworks, Stolen Sculpture Returned
This week’s news includes: Joyce Scott’s Araminta with Rifle and Vévé stolen staff returned to Banneker-Douglass Museum, Matthew Hyleck named new director of Baltimore Clayworks, Rap Research Lab at UMBC, Lavett Ballard on the cover of Time, Walters workers closer to forming a union, New BMA Director wants to celebrate the diversity of Baltimore, Baltimore at the Grammy’s, Erin Fostel’s charcoal drawings, and more reporting from Baltimore Fishbowl, Baltimore Beat, Baltimore Banner, Baltimore Magazine, and other local and independent news sources.
Detective fights for life following violent multiday manhunt in Maryland
BALTIMORE -- A detective who was gunned down during a massive manhunt that spanned across two counties is fighting for his life at a hospital in Baltimore City.In the early hours of Friday morning, he was kept alive via life support after sustaining injuries to his torso and extremities, according to Shock Trauma Chief Dr. Thomas Scalea.Law enforcement officials said he made it through a round of surgery and spent Friday evening recovering.But he will need a significant amount of reconstruction, Scalea said during a press conference held outside the hospital amid the manhunt.WJZ has learned from sources that the...
Wbaltv.com
Workshops aim educate students to end hair discrimination
ODENTON, Md. — A man whose mission is to end hair discrimination to ensure everyone's natural hair texture is respected said it all starts with education. When you look around a busy salon, you'll see many different hair textures in different styles, from straightened to natural to curly to dreadlocks.
Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Maryland - National Pizza Day
MARYLAND - If you are looking for the best pizza in Maryland, there are many places to choose from. There are various choices, from Casa Della Nonna in Severna Park to Frankly Pizza in Kensington. These restaurants all serve tasty pies at affordable prices. These restaurants are also a good choice for families.
Comments / 0