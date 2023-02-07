Read full article on original website
Related
newsfromthestates.com
Salivating over a surplus: Tax cut proposals are enticing, but shortsighted
Most national news about the economy seems to be filled with worries about whether or not the nation is heading for a recession. In South Dakota, we’re worried about what to do with this avalanche of tax revenue. In this state, tax revenue projections are traditionally conservative. Lately, they...
newsfromthestates.com
Competing Republican views about ‘election integrity’ yield dozens of bills
Voters line up to cast early ballots on Nov. 4, 2022, at the Minnehaha County Courthouse in Sioux Falls. (John Hult/South Dakota Searchlight) Political rhetoric about election integrity has translated into a cascade of election-related bills from feuding factions of South Dakota’s Republican Party. Republican legislative leaders announced a...
newsfromthestates.com
Anti-ESG pension bill’s high price tag prompts concern for governor, top lawmakers
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, a Republican, talks to reporters Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. (Leslie Bonilla Muñiz/Indiana Capital Chronicle) Indiana’s top government leaders said this week they are concerned about the potential multi-billion-dollar impact of a public pension bill intended to crack down on the environmental, social and governmental framework known as ESG investing.
newsfromthestates.com
Chair breaks with Democrats to pass a legislative map, completing redistricting process
The Montana State Capitol photographed on Feb. 11, 2023. (Photo by Nicole Girten/Daily Montanan) Redistricting Commission Chair Maylinn Smith broke with Democrats to pass Montana’s legislative map on Saturday, marking the end of over three years of work from the commission. Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission voted 3-2, with...
newsfromthestates.com
Weekend reads: Medicaid expansion bill starts moving, revisiting racial discrimination in jury selection, and Dems counter with a “Parents’ and Students’ Bill of Rights”
1. Republican lawmakers to NC schoolchildren and teachers: The attacks will continue until morale improves (Commentary) In case you hadn’t noticed, North Carolina public schools, along with the children and teachers who inhabit them, are suffering mightily these days. The Public School Forum of North Carolina reports that the...
newsfromthestates.com
Unpacking the week that was | Five for the Weekend
Between special elections, court decisions, and the State of the Union address, there were a lot of headlines to keep up with this week. Luckily, the Capital-Star team has you covered on the news you might have missed:. School Funding Court Ruling. A judge declared Pa.’s K-12 public school funding...
newsfromthestates.com
Rural emergency hospital proposal passes Arkansas Senate unanimously
A proposed state law that could bolster federal funding for rural hospitals as an incentive to specialize in emergency and outpatient care passed the Arkansas Senate and was sent to Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ desk Thursday. House Bill 1127 received “yes” votes from all 34 senators, with one senator...
newsfromthestates.com
Idaho health committee chair says Medicaid expansion repeal bill is just to open ‘discussion’
Idaho Rep. John Vander Woude, R-Nampa, listens to debate at the State Capitol in Boise on Jan. 9, 2023. (Otto Kitsinger for Idaho Capital Sun) One of Idaho’s health-policy lawmakers on Friday proposed repealing the state’s Medicaid expansion law — going against his own recommendation to the Idaho Legislature, to keep the program mostly untouched for now.
newsfromthestates.com
Bill to ban gender-affirming care for minors advances in both Tennessee House and Senate
Both House and Senate versions of a bill to ban healthcare providers from treating transgender minors with gender-affirming care took steps toward becoming law, passing handily in the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday and the House Health Committee on Wednesday. The bill not only prohibits healthcare providers from treating transgender...
newsfromthestates.com
Administration’s politicization of history standards deserves an ‘F’
Totally unnecessary. Totally predictable. Virginia’s prolonged, excruciating review of the state’s K-12 history and social science standards – now on its third major draft, for goodness’ sake – should’ve occurred with much less meddling by state officials. What could’ve been a straightforward exercise in updating the curriculum has become mired in politicization by Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration.
newsfromthestates.com
Barnes wins third term as MDP chair, party endorses repealing Right to Work
Lavora Barnes was reelected as Michigan Democratic Party chair on Saturday in Detroit. State Rep. Jason Morgan (D-Ann Arbor) will serve as 1st vice-chair and State Sen. Erika Geiss (D-Taylor) will serve as 2nd vice-chair. | Ken Coleman. Lavora Barnes was reelected on Saturday to lead the Michigan Democratic Party...
newsfromthestates.com
Kansas Republicans select 2020 election conspiracy theorist to serve as party chairman
TOPEKA — Former Johnson County commissioner and 2020 election conspiracy theorist Mike Brown narrowly defeated Saturday a former Republican national committeewoman to earn a two-year term as the state GOP’s chairman. The contest over who would serve in the party’s top administrative job offered a fresh illustration of...
newsfromthestates.com
Georgia joins trend of GOP-controlled states pushing legislation restricting gender-affirming care
Sen. Clint Dixon filed a bill Thursday that would restrict doctors from providing gender affirming healthcare to transgender minors. Ross Williams/Georgia Recorder. The Georgia Legislature has joined the surge of GOP-controlled states to seek to restrict doctors’ ability to provide gender-affirming care to transgender minors, even with parental permission.
newsfromthestates.com
House committee moves Indiana property tax relief bill — with major changes
The House Ways and Means Committee discusses property tax relief on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023 at the Indiana Statehouse. (Casey Smith/Indiana Capital Chronicle) Indiana lawmakers on Thursday approved major changes to a proposal that seeks to provide Hoosiers with temporary property tax bill relief. But top GOP legislators cautioned the...
newsfromthestates.com
Opponents urge board to ‘go back to the drawing board’ for social studies standards
Retired teachers, educators and community members lined the sidewalks outside The Rushmore Hotel in Rapid City on Feb. 10, 2023, protesting the proposed social studies standards ahead of the latest state Board of Education meeting. (Courtesy of South Dakota Education Association) The public had a third opportunity to speak to...
newsfromthestates.com
Idaho House votes to eliminate March and August election dates for school bond and levies
The Idaho House of Representatives voted Friday to pass a bill that would eliminate the March and August election dates that school districts use to run bond issues and supplemental levies. Under current Idaho law, there are four specific dates on the calendar when schools can run elections:. The second...
newsfromthestates.com
As Missouri Republicans gather in Springfield, 2024 primary fights begin piling up
Several potential candidates are expected to make their 2024 intentions known at the largest annual gathering of Missouri Republicans this weekend (Getty Images). With nearly every statewide office up for grabs next year, Missouri Republicans are jockeying for position in what promises to be crowded primary campaigns. Gov. Mike Parson...
newsfromthestates.com
Colorado bill would help adjunct professors qualify for federal student loan forgiveness
A view looking toward the University Memorial Center on the University of Colorado Boulder campus, Aug. 14, 2021. (Quentin Young/Colorado Newsline) Adjunct professors in Colorado could soon become eligible for a federal student loan forgiveness program, in recognition that their workload often exceeds their recorded instruction hours. Senate Bill 23-84...
newsfromthestates.com
‘We could save a lot of money if we got rid of the FL House and Senate altogether’
House Speaker Ralph Haben, (center) huddles with ERA proponents and opponents during debate in the chamber. (l to r) Rep. Elaine Gordon, Rep. Sam Bell III, Haben, Rep. Tom Bush and Rep. Bill Sadowski (background). 1980. Donn Dughi collection. Florida Memory, State Library and Archives of Florida. I’m wondering what...
newsfromthestates.com
Lawmakers hear pleas to end high school graduation exam requirement
New Jersey 11th graders are mandated to pass a standardized test in order to graduate, but some lawmakers want to do away with that requirement. (Rob Kerr) After three years of challenges caused or aggravated by the pandemic — closed schools, staffing shortages, students with burnout — lawmakers are taking a closer look at whether high schoolers should pass an exam to graduate.
Comments / 0