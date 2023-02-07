ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Competing Republican views about ‘election integrity’ yield dozens of bills

Voters line up to cast early ballots on Nov. 4, 2022, at the Minnehaha County Courthouse in Sioux Falls. (John Hult/South Dakota Searchlight) Political rhetoric about election integrity has translated into a cascade of election-related bills from feuding factions of South Dakota’s Republican Party. Republican legislative leaders announced a...
Anti-ESG pension bill’s high price tag prompts concern for governor, top lawmakers

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, a Republican, talks to reporters Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. (Leslie Bonilla Muñiz/Indiana Capital Chronicle) Indiana’s top government leaders said this week they are concerned about the potential multi-billion-dollar impact of a public pension bill intended to crack down on the environmental, social and governmental framework known as ESG investing.
INDIANA STATE
Weekend reads: Medicaid expansion bill starts moving, revisiting racial discrimination in jury selection, and Dems counter with a “Parents’ and Students’ Bill of Rights”

1. Republican lawmakers to NC schoolchildren and teachers: The attacks will continue until morale improves (Commentary) In case you hadn’t noticed, North Carolina public schools, along with the children and teachers who inhabit them, are suffering mightily these days. The Public School Forum of North Carolina reports that the...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Unpacking the week that was | Five for the Weekend

Between special elections, court decisions, and the State of the Union address, there were a lot of headlines to keep up with this week. Luckily, the Capital-Star team has you covered on the news you might have missed:. School Funding Court Ruling. A judge declared Pa.’s K-12 public school funding...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Rural emergency hospital proposal passes Arkansas Senate unanimously

A proposed state law that could bolster federal funding for rural hospitals as an incentive to specialize in emergency and outpatient care passed the Arkansas Senate and was sent to Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ desk Thursday. House Bill 1127 received “yes” votes from all 34 senators, with one senator...
ARKANSAS STATE
Idaho health committee chair says Medicaid expansion repeal bill is just to open ‘discussion’

Idaho Rep. John Vander Woude, R-Nampa, listens to debate at the State Capitol in Boise on Jan. 9, 2023. (Otto Kitsinger for Idaho Capital Sun) One of Idaho’s health-policy lawmakers on Friday proposed repealing the state’s Medicaid expansion law — going against his own recommendation to the Idaho Legislature, to keep the program mostly untouched for now.
IDAHO STATE
Administration’s politicization of history standards deserves an ‘F’

Totally unnecessary. Totally predictable. Virginia’s prolonged, excruciating review of the state’s K-12 history and social science standards – now on its third major draft, for goodness’ sake – should’ve occurred with much less meddling by state officials. What could’ve been a straightforward exercise in updating the curriculum has become mired in politicization by Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration.
VIRGINIA STATE
Barnes wins third term as MDP chair, party endorses repealing Right to Work

Lavora Barnes was reelected as Michigan Democratic Party chair on Saturday in Detroit. State Rep. Jason Morgan (D-Ann Arbor) will serve as 1st vice-chair and State Sen. Erika Geiss (D-Taylor) will serve as 2nd vice-chair. | Ken Coleman. Lavora Barnes was reelected on Saturday to lead the Michigan Democratic Party...
MICHIGAN STATE
Georgia joins trend of GOP-controlled states pushing legislation restricting gender-affirming care

Sen. Clint Dixon filed a bill Thursday that would restrict doctors from providing gender affirming healthcare to transgender minors. Ross Williams/Georgia Recorder. The Georgia Legislature has joined the surge of GOP-controlled states to seek to restrict doctors’ ability to provide gender-affirming care to transgender minors, even with parental permission.
GEORGIA STATE
House committee moves Indiana property tax relief bill — with major changes

The House Ways and Means Committee discusses property tax relief on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023 at the Indiana Statehouse. (Casey Smith/Indiana Capital Chronicle) Indiana lawmakers on Thursday approved major changes to a proposal that seeks to provide Hoosiers with temporary property tax bill relief. But top GOP legislators cautioned the...
INDIANA STATE
As Missouri Republicans gather in Springfield, 2024 primary fights begin piling up

Several potential candidates are expected to make their 2024 intentions known at the largest annual gathering of Missouri Republicans this weekend (Getty Images). With nearly every statewide office up for grabs next year, Missouri Republicans are jockeying for position in what promises to be crowded primary campaigns. Gov. Mike Parson...
MISSOURI STATE
Colorado bill would help adjunct professors qualify for federal student loan forgiveness

A view looking toward the University Memorial Center on the University of Colorado Boulder campus, Aug. 14, 2021. (Quentin Young/Colorado Newsline) Adjunct professors in Colorado could soon become eligible for a federal student loan forgiveness program, in recognition that their workload often exceeds their recorded instruction hours. Senate Bill 23-84...
COLORADO STATE
Lawmakers hear pleas to end high school graduation exam requirement

New Jersey 11th graders are mandated to pass a standardized test in order to graduate, but some lawmakers want to do away with that requirement. (Rob Kerr) After three years of challenges caused or aggravated by the pandemic — closed schools, staffing shortages, students with burnout — lawmakers are taking a closer look at whether high schoolers should pass an exam to graduate.

