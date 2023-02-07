ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico State

Wyoming News

Ban on forced employee microchip implants initially passed by Senate

CHEYENNE — A bill that bans employers from requiring employees to have microchips implanted into their bodies passed the Wyoming Senate on first reading Tuesday. Senate File 72 was brought by Sen. Dan Laursen, R-Powell, and received a unanimous recommendation out of the House Labor, Health and Social Services Committee before it came to the Senate floor. It was carried forward Tuesday by a majority vote in the Senate Committee of the Whole, with brief debate preceding the vote. ...
WYOMING STATE
The Center Square

Senate committee advances bill to ban sales of 'assault firearms'

(The Center Square) – A Virginia Senate committee voted along party lines Monday to advance a bill banning sales of new assault firearms manufactured after July of this year, a measure supporters say would increase gun safety in the commonwealth. Lawmakers on the Senate Judiciary Committee voted to advance a measure that would create a Class 1 misdemeanor for any person who “imports, sells, manufactures, purchases, possesses, transports or transfers” an assault firearm. The bill specifies that an “assault firearm" does not include antique firearms,...
VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

West Virginia Senate bill proposes to raise the age to buy tobacco

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–A bill in the West Virginia Senate aims to change the age to purchase tobacco products from 18 to 21. “The vaping crisis that we’re seeing these days and all these problems we have around that, this really helps streamline the effectiveness and enforcement at the local level.” Greg Puckett, Executive Director of […]
VIRGINIA STATE
The Center Square

Bill to establish permanent daylight saving time defeated in Virginia Senate

(The Center Square) – After discussing the measure at length, lawmakers in the state Senate voted to kill a bill seeking to establish permanent Daylight Saving Time in Virginia. Following debate and discussion that at times prompted laughter in the chamber, lawmakers ultimately voted down Senate Bill 1017, which proposed ending the practice of changing the clocks twice a year, and would keep Virginia on daylight saving time. The bill’s...
VIRGINIA STATE
WKYT 27

Committee passes bill that would ban TikTok on state devices

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - TikTok could be banned by Kentucky lawmakers on state-owned devices. Republican state Senator Robby Mills sponsored Senate Bill 20 to remove the video-sharing app on government devices. Security experts say the social media app could expose user data to the Chinese government. “It’s a security risk,...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Center Square

Dominion-backed energy bills differ in House and Senate

(The Center Square) – A set of once-matching utility regulation bills backed by Dominion Energy passed out of the Virginia Senate and House this week, paving the way for further debate and discussion as lawmakers seek to settle differences between the two bills. Lawmakers in the Senate voted Tuesday to advance Senate Bill 1265 – a measure that currently looks very different from companion House Bill 1770, which also cleared the House of Delegates Tuesday. ...
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Va. House refuses to take testimony on gun bills as revenge against Democratic Senate

Democratic-sponsored gun bills weren’t expected to get much support in the Virginia House of Delegates. But a few pieces of legislation died a faster death than normal Thursday as the Republican House and Democratic Senate feuded over protocols for hearing testimony from lawmakers in the other chamber. Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, who chairs the House […] The post Va. House refuses to take testimony on gun bills as revenge against Democratic Senate appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
linknky.com

Senate passes income tax bill, heads to governor

Today, the Senate passed legislation to further reduce the income tax from 4.5 to 4%, and the bill will now head back to the House for concurrence before heading to the governor’s desk. House Bill 1 codifies the cut in House Bill 8 — a bill passed during the...
Tv20detroit.com

Senate Bill 4 passes state senate committee, heading to full senate for a vote

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act currently enshrines protections for Michiganders based on religion, race, age and sex among other categories. Now lawmakers are working to add sexual orientation and gender identity to that list and it just passed it’s first hurdle in the Civil Rights, Judiciary and Public Safety committee.
MICHIGAN STATE
WIBW

Leaders reintroduce legislation to keep lesser prairie chicken off threatened list

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Leaders from Kansas and surrounding midwestern states have reintroduced bicameral legislation that would keep the lesser prairie chicken off the threatened species list. On Tuesday, Feb. 7, U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says he and U.S. Congressman Tracy Mann (R-KS) reintroduced their Congressional Review Act Resolution...
KANSAS STATE
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia Senate passes tax cut bill

UPDATE (4:56 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8): The tax cut bill proposed in the West Virginia State Senate has passed the chamber. The bill will now head to the House of Delegates. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—West Virginia leaders have released a plan to cut taxes in the Mountain State. On Wednesday, West Virginia Senate Republicans held […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

