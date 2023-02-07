ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newsfromthestates.com

Competing Republican views about ‘election integrity’ yield dozens of bills

Voters line up to cast early ballots on Nov. 4, 2022, at the Minnehaha County Courthouse in Sioux Falls. (John Hult/South Dakota Searchlight) Political rhetoric about election integrity has translated into a cascade of election-related bills from feuding factions of South Dakota’s Republican Party. Republican legislative leaders announced a...
newsfromthestates.com

Barnes wins third term as MDP chair, party endorses repealing Right to Work

Lavora Barnes was reelected as Michigan Democratic Party chair on Saturday in Detroit. State Rep. Jason Morgan (D-Ann Arbor) will serve as 1st vice-chair and State Sen. Erika Geiss (D-Taylor) will serve as 2nd vice-chair. | Ken Coleman. Lavora Barnes was reelected on Saturday to lead the Michigan Democratic Party...
MICHIGAN STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Georgia joins trend of GOP-controlled states pushing legislation restricting gender-affirming care

Sen. Clint Dixon filed a bill Thursday that would restrict doctors from providing gender affirming healthcare to transgender minors. Ross Williams/Georgia Recorder. The Georgia Legislature has joined the surge of GOP-controlled states to seek to restrict doctors’ ability to provide gender-affirming care to transgender minors, even with parental permission.
GEORGIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

As Missouri Republicans gather in Springfield, 2024 primary fights begin piling up

Several potential candidates are expected to make their 2024 intentions known at the largest annual gathering of Missouri Republicans this weekend (Getty Images). With nearly every statewide office up for grabs next year, Missouri Republicans are jockeying for position in what promises to be crowded primary campaigns. Gov. Mike Parson...
MISSOURI STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Weekend reads: Medicaid expansion bill starts moving, revisiting racial discrimination in jury selection, and Dems counter with a “Parents’ and Students’ Bill of Rights”

1. Republican lawmakers to NC schoolchildren and teachers: The attacks will continue until morale improves (Commentary) In case you hadn’t noticed, North Carolina public schools, along with the children and teachers who inhabit them, are suffering mightily these days. The Public School Forum of North Carolina reports that the...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Stockard on the Stump: State leaders ready to insert religion into government

The Office of Faith-Based and Community Initiatives, the religious arm of Gov. Bill Lee’s administration, is on the verge of getting state money to fund operations and provide grants to groups across the state. The House Departments and Agencies Subcommittee this week approved HB327, sponsored by House Majority Leader...
TENNESSEE STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Unpacking the week that was | Five for the Weekend

Between special elections, court decisions, and the State of the Union address, there were a lot of headlines to keep up with this week. Luckily, the Capital-Star team has you covered on the news you might have missed:. School Funding Court Ruling. A judge declared Pa.’s K-12 public school funding...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Anti-ESG pension bill’s high price tag prompts concern for governor, top lawmakers

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, a Republican, talks to reporters Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. (Leslie Bonilla Muñiz/Indiana Capital Chronicle) Indiana’s top government leaders said this week they are concerned about the potential multi-billion-dollar impact of a public pension bill intended to crack down on the environmental, social and governmental framework known as ESG investing.
INDIANA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Administration’s politicization of history standards deserves an ‘F’

Totally unnecessary. Totally predictable. Virginia’s prolonged, excruciating review of the state’s K-12 history and social science standards – now on its third major draft, for goodness’ sake – should’ve occurred with much less meddling by state officials. What could’ve been a straightforward exercise in updating the curriculum has become mired in politicization by Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration.
VIRGINIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Oregon Attorney General launches criminal probe into state liquor regulators

Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum is launching a criminal investigation into state alcohol regulators' alleged ethics law violations. (Getty Images) Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum is launching a criminal investigation into state liquor regulators who diverted rare whiskeys for their own use. Rosenblum announced the criminal investigation Friday, two days...
OREGON STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Colorado bill would help adjunct professors qualify for federal student loan forgiveness

A view looking toward the University Memorial Center on the University of Colorado Boulder campus, Aug. 14, 2021. (Quentin Young/Colorado Newsline) Adjunct professors in Colorado could soon become eligible for a federal student loan forgiveness program, in recognition that their workload often exceeds their recorded instruction hours. Senate Bill 23-84...
COLORADO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Lawmakers aim to provide services to defendants before trial

Pretrial services would be provided by the New Jersey Reentry Corp., a nonprofit headed by former Gov. Jim McGreevey. (Courtesy of New Jersey Reentry Corp.) Lawmakers announced a proposal Thursday that would offer mental health, addiction treatment, and legal services to people awaiting criminal trials. The program would allow individuals...
NEW JERSEY STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Revived legislation proposes penalties for abusing Alaska’s 911 system

Sen. David Wilson, R-Wasilla, speaks on the floor of the Alaska Senate on Monday, May 2, 2022, at the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon) A bill adding criminal penalties for harassing 911 dispatchers or abusing the 911 system in Alaska is advancing closer to a vote in the state Senate after the Legislature failed to pass it last year.
ALASKA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Corporate campaign cash sets a new state record, watchdog reports

Corporate contributions to Wisconsin’s parties and their legislative campaign committees set a new record in 2022, the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign reported Thursday, with Republicans out-collecting Democrats. Combined corporate donations totaled $2.29 million, the campaign finance watchdog group reported, a 36% increase over 2018, when the last record was set...
WISCONSIN STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Why Blind Students Struggle To Get Braille Textbooks On Time

Anastacia Fong, with her daughter Eliana Fong, work through Eliana’s homework after a day at Waikiki Elementary School. (David Croxford/Civil Beat/2023) Emerie Mitchell-Butler went five months without a textbook for her Advanced Placement biology class even though the rest of her classmates received theirs on the first day of school.
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy