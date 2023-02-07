Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
49er gold-digging attorneys and copsRobert J HansenSan Jose, CA
American Presidents Who Were Part of A Secret Society (Bohemian Grove)JulesSan Francisco, CA
Golden State Warriors Trade Star to the PistonsOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Americans can get a one-time payment of $5 million - are you eligible?Aneka DuncanSan Francisco, CA
Related
Walmart is Closing Another Location in New Mexico
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Halo Collective Expands Portfolio Of Genetics And Cannabis Strains In Oregon
Halo Collective Inc. (OTCQB: HCANF) (NEO:HALO) (FSE:A9K0) announced the expansion of the company's cannabis genetics and strain portfolio, specifically within its Oregon operations. "We're proud to announce this expansion of our product line, which reflects our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our customers," stated Katie Field, CEO of Halo Collective. "Our team has worked tirelessly to continue innovation within the industry and we're confident that our customers will love the new strains we have to offer." The company has added the following strains and genetics to their portfolio: Lemon Verzace Rainbow Belts Trap Smoothie Power Animals Sugar Cherry Sherbert This variety of strains, includes an indica...
Cannabis Being Sold at Sticker Stores Through Legal Loophole
New York became the 15th state to legalize cannabis back in 2021 when then-Governor Cuomo signed legislation to allow the recreational use of the drug. His office predicted that legal weed sales would increase annual tax revenues up to $350 million a year and add 60,000 jobs to the state once the industry was at its fullest potential (Rich Mendez, CNBC).
Colorado Touts New Energy-Efficiency Program To Help Bolster Cannabis Industry
A new initiative dubbed the Cannabis Resource Optimization Program (CROP) hopes to boost energy efficiency in Colorado. Among CROP's offerings include free "technical assistance and access to financing for cannabis cultivators," according to Marijuana Moment. Governor Jared Polis praised the program, calling Colorado "the first state to help licensed cultivation operators make their operation more energy efficient." The goal is to "save business owners money and reduce energy use in the industry,” he said. Cannabis Resource Optimization Program The program "is designed to provide eligible cannabis cultivation businesses with no-cost technical assistance, including a facility audit and analysis of previous resource use, to better understand...
Did You Know The Uber CEO Is An Undercover Uber Driver? He Drives This EV And Has A 5-Star Rating
If you've ever used Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) to get around in northern California, there's a chance Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi was behind the wheel of the vehicle that picked you up. What To Know: Khosrowshahi took the helm of Uber in 2017 to clean up the mess left behind by founder Travis Kalanick. To better understand the business, he got behind the wheel of his Tesla, put on a mask and began wheeling around the streets of San Francisco. "When I joined, I hadn't talked to that many drivers, I hadn't driven myself," Khosrowshahi said Wednesday (Jan. 18) in an interview at the World Economic Forum aired on...
bethanyclipper.com
Stores begin selling recreational marijuana
Bethany, MO: With border states such as Iowa and Kansas failing to approve recreation marijuana, local authorities are waiting to see for what repercussions may be in store for Missouri with a potential influx of customers from Iowa. How useful was this post?. Click on a star to rate it!
KOAT 7
Out-of-town dope: Some cannabis dispensaries not playing by the rules
Cannabis sales are booming in New Mexico with stores selling nearly $25 million worth of recreational marijuana each month. But some dispensaries are not playing by the rules and there is a lack of inspectors to enforce all of the state’s cannabis laws. “New Mexico is a hot new...
OSHA fines Pennsylvania factory after 2 workers fell into chocolate tank in 2022
A central Pennsylvania confectionary company was fined more than $14,500 after two workers fell into a vat of chocolate at an M&M/Mars factory last June, federal safety officials said.
Upstate New York's First Rec Cannabis Shop Opens This Week, Officials Step Up Crackdown On Illicit Shops
Upstate New Yorkers will get their first recreational cannabis store this Friday, Feb. 10, announced Governor Kathy Hochul on Wednesday. The shop is opening in the college town of Binghamton. Hochul said the opening of Just Breathe at 75 Court Street continues to "expand the nation's most equitable and inclusive...
GOP Lawmakers Take Action To Protect Gun Rights Of MMJ Patients, New CA Bill To Make Marijuana Catering A Reality & More Reg News
Maryland GOP Lawmakers Protect Gun Rights For MMJ Patients Maryland lawmakers reviewed a piece of legislation from Republican Robin Grammer and his four fellow GOP lawmakers at Wednesday's hearing that would protect medical marijuana patients' rights to possess guns, reported Marijuana Moment. The move follows a recent Oklahoma ruling that a federal law banning cannabis consumers from owning firearms is unconstitutional. "A person may not be denied the right to purchase, possess or carry a firearm under this title solely on the basis that the person is authorized to use medical cannabis" under state statute, the bill stipulates. Grammer said that their bill addresses...
George Santos 'Puppies' Scam From 2017 Surfaces: Bad Checks Written To Amish Dog Breeders
Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) was reportedly charged with theft in Pennsylvania after a number of bad checks were issued in his name to dog breeds. What Happened: After the $15,125 in checks was written for “puppies” an adoption event took place at a Staten Island pet store with the Congressman’s animal rescue charity, reported Politico. Santos claimed his checkbook was stolen, after which the charge was dismissed and records expunged, according to the report, which cited his lawyer and the court. Attorney Tiffany Bogosian, who had gone to school with Santos and later fallen out of touch with him, caught up with the...
Programs offer assistance for those struggling with rising gas prices
As people in and around the Central Valley experience increasing gas and electric bills, Governor Gavin Newsom is pushing the federal government to look into the high natural gas prices.
Medical Marijuana Legalization Bill In Nebraska Committee, An Update
Qualifying medical conditions in Nebraska Senator Anna Wishart's medical marijuana legalization bill include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, autism, cancer, Crohn’s disease, epilepsy, glaucoma, Parkinson’s disease, Spinal cord injury, and Tourette’s syndrome, among others. “My goal is that no family has to flee our state to get access to medical cannabis for themselves or a loved one,” Wishart, a Democrat, said at a hearing according to Marijuana Moment. “This bill is not going to fail because of lack of compromise or thoughtfulness on the part of all of the senators and the stakeholders that have worked on this." While Senators within Nebraska's unicameral legislature’s Judiciary Committee continue to discuss separate...
Pentagon Shoots Unidentified Flying Object In Alaska, Per Biden's Orders: Report
President Joe Biden ordered the Pentagon to shoot an unidentified object over Alaska on Friday. The New York Times, citing U.S. officials, reported there were “no affirmative indications of military threat” to people on the ground from the object. It remains to be seen whether there was any surveillance equipment attached to the object that was taken down. The incident occurs less than one week after the U.S. military shot down a Chinese spy balloon that was hovering over U.S. waters. The Biden Administration has been criticized by some Republicans for not immediately shooting the balloon down when it was above land. Washington has linked the...
ValueWalk
Texas Tech Crumbles After DEI Hiring Is Exposed
WASHINGTON, D.C. (February 10, 2023) – The formal written hiring polices of Texas Tech University [TTU] – at least in its biology department – of requiring professors to pledge fealty to DEI ideology, to both understand and express new “woke” terminology and concepts, and to even penalize a professorial candidate for suggesting that teaching should be race neutral, has been scuttled after egregious examples were just widely publicized.
Mexican drug cartels operating ‘on a very large scale’ in Big Sky Country
Authorities in Montana say Mexican drug cartels are wreaking havoc around the state.
Four cities expected to see a drastic dip in home prices – see if your city is on the housing bubble
EXPERTS predict four cities will experience a major crash in home prices this year. Home values have been predicted to worsen through the year as interest rates skyrocket and prices decline, according to recent forecasts from Goldman Sachs analysts. However, not everyone could be as intensely affected by the housing...
Minnesota’s new marijuana law could ‘destroy the hemp market as we know it’
As the debate continues over a bill to legalize adult use of marijuana in Minnesota, those who produce THC-infused seltzers are concerned the new law would undo several months of progress they’ve made.
newsnationnow.com
Mexican drug cartels arrive in Big Sky Country
(NewsNation) — Once limited to cities along the southern border, the influence of Mexican drug cartels has spread to smaller American towns across the country, including several in the state of Montana. Jami Rak has lived in Billings, Montana her entire life. The largest city in Big Sky Country...
Will Oklahoma’s New Marijuana Legalization be the Blueprint for all Other States?
If the March 7th initiative is approved by voters, adults 21 and older could own up to an ounce of recreational marijuana and cultivate as many as six mature marijuana plants and six seedlings in their homes, and some convictions for marijuana possession could be expunged.
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
115K+
Followers
196K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0