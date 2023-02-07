ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Leandro, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Benzinga

Halo Collective Expands Portfolio Of Genetics And Cannabis Strains In Oregon

Halo Collective Inc. (OTCQB: HCANF) (NEO:HALO) (FSE:A9K0) announced the expansion of the company's cannabis genetics and strain portfolio, specifically within its Oregon operations. "We're proud to announce this expansion of our product line, which reflects our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our customers," stated Katie Field, CEO of Halo Collective. "Our team has worked tirelessly to continue innovation within the industry and we're confident that our customers will love the new strains we have to offer." The company has added the following strains and genetics to their portfolio: Lemon Verzace Rainbow Belts Trap Smoothie Power Animals Sugar Cherry Sherbert This variety of strains, includes an indica...
OREGON STATE
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Cannabis Being Sold at Sticker Stores Through Legal Loophole

New York became the 15th state to legalize cannabis back in 2021 when then-Governor Cuomo signed legislation to allow the recreational use of the drug. His office predicted that legal weed sales would increase annual tax revenues up to $350 million a year and add 60,000 jobs to the state once the industry was at its fullest potential (Rich Mendez, CNBC).
Benzinga

Colorado Touts New Energy-Efficiency Program To Help Bolster Cannabis Industry

A new initiative dubbed the Cannabis Resource Optimization Program (CROP) hopes to boost energy efficiency in Colorado. Among CROP's offerings include free "technical assistance and access to financing for cannabis cultivators," according to Marijuana Moment. Governor Jared Polis praised the program, calling Colorado "the first state to help licensed cultivation operators make their operation more energy efficient." The goal is to "save business owners money and reduce energy use in the industry,” he said. Cannabis Resource Optimization Program The program "is designed to provide eligible cannabis cultivation businesses with no-cost technical assistance, including a facility audit and analysis of previous resource use, to better understand...
COLORADO STATE
Benzinga

Did You Know The Uber CEO Is An Undercover Uber Driver? He Drives This EV And Has A 5-Star Rating

If you've ever used Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) to get around in northern California, there's a chance Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi was behind the wheel of the vehicle that picked you up. What To Know: Khosrowshahi took the helm of Uber in 2017 to clean up the mess left behind by founder Travis Kalanick. To better understand the business, he got behind the wheel of his Tesla, put on a mask and began wheeling around the streets of San Francisco.  "When I joined, I hadn't talked to that many drivers, I hadn't driven myself," Khosrowshahi said Wednesday (Jan. 18) in an interview at the World Economic Forum aired on...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
bethanyclipper.com

Stores begin selling recreational marijuana

Bethany, MO: With border states such as Iowa and Kansas failing to approve recreation marijuana, local authorities are waiting to see for what repercussions may be in store for Missouri with a potential influx of customers from Iowa. How useful was this post?. Click on a star to rate it!
BETHANY, MO
Benzinga

GOP Lawmakers Take Action To Protect Gun Rights Of MMJ Patients, New CA Bill To Make Marijuana Catering A Reality & More Reg News

Maryland GOP Lawmakers Protect Gun Rights For MMJ Patients Maryland lawmakers reviewed a piece of legislation from Republican Robin Grammer and his four fellow GOP lawmakers at Wednesday's hearing that would protect medical marijuana patients' rights to possess guns, reported Marijuana Moment. The move follows a recent Oklahoma ruling that a federal law banning cannabis consumers from owning firearms is unconstitutional. "A person may not be denied the right to purchase, possess or carry a firearm under this title solely on the basis that the person is authorized to use medical cannabis" under state statute, the bill stipulates. Grammer said that their bill addresses...
MARYLAND STATE
Benzinga

George Santos 'Puppies' Scam From 2017 Surfaces: Bad Checks Written To Amish Dog Breeders

Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) was reportedly charged with theft in Pennsylvania after a number of bad checks were issued in his name to dog breeds. What Happened: After the $15,125 in checks was written for “puppies” an adoption event took place at a Staten Island pet store with the Congressman’s animal rescue charity, reported Politico. Santos claimed his checkbook was stolen, after which the charge was dismissed and records expunged, according to the report, which cited his lawyer and the court. Attorney Tiffany Bogosian, who had gone to school with Santos and later fallen out of touch with him, caught up with the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Benzinga

Medical Marijuana Legalization Bill In Nebraska Committee, An Update

Qualifying medical conditions in Nebraska Senator Anna Wishart's medical marijuana legalization bill include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, autism, cancer, Crohn’s disease, epilepsy, glaucoma, Parkinson’s disease, Spinal cord injury, and Tourette’s syndrome, among others. “My goal is that no family has to flee our state to get access to medical cannabis for themselves or a loved one,” Wishart, a Democrat, said at a hearing according to Marijuana Moment. “This bill is not going to fail because of lack of compromise or thoughtfulness on the part of all of the senators and the stakeholders that have worked on this." While Senators within Nebraska's unicameral legislature’s Judiciary Committee continue to discuss separate...
NEBRASKA STATE
Benzinga

Pentagon Shoots Unidentified Flying Object In Alaska, Per Biden's Orders: Report

President Joe Biden ordered the Pentagon to shoot an unidentified object over Alaska on Friday. The New York Times, citing U.S. officials, reported there were “no affirmative indications of military threat” to people on the ground from the object. It remains to be seen whether there was any surveillance equipment attached to the object that was taken down. The incident occurs less than one week after the U.S. military shot down a Chinese spy balloon that was hovering over U.S. waters. The Biden Administration has been criticized by some Republicans for not immediately shooting the balloon down when it was above land. Washington has linked the...
ALASKA STATE
ValueWalk

Texas Tech Crumbles After DEI Hiring Is Exposed

WASHINGTON, D.C. (February 10, 2023) – The formal written hiring polices of Texas Tech University [TTU] – at least in its biology department – of requiring professors to pledge fealty to DEI ideology, to both understand and express new “woke” terminology and concepts, and to even penalize a professorial candidate for suggesting that teaching should be race neutral, has been scuttled after egregious examples were just widely publicized.
TEXAS STATE
newsnationnow.com

Mexican drug cartels arrive in Big Sky Country

(NewsNation) — Once limited to cities along the southern border, the influence of Mexican drug cartels has spread to smaller American towns across the country, including several in the state of Montana. Jami Rak has lived in Billings, Montana her entire life. The largest city in Big Sky Country...
MONTANA STATE
