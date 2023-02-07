Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hombre muere tras ser atropellado en PrairievilleJose SotoPrairieville, LA
Enjoy Valentine’s Day Dinner at these Restaurants in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Funeral Services Announced for Tragically Deceased LSU Student Madison BrookscreteBaton Rouge, LA
Celebrating Black History Month in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Bet-R Food StoreM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Georgia joins trend of GOP-controlled states pushing legislation restricting gender-affirming care
Sen. Clint Dixon filed a bill Thursday that would restrict doctors from providing gender affirming healthcare to transgender minors. Ross Williams/Georgia Recorder. The Georgia Legislature has joined the surge of GOP-controlled states to seek to restrict doctors’ ability to provide gender-affirming care to transgender minors, even with parental permission.
Dueling budgets in Richmond and more Va. headlines
• “The House of Delegates and Senate have adopted their budgets, but the battle is just beginning over how to bridge a $1 billion gulf between the two chambers, controlled by opposing political parties.” The biggest difference is over whether Virginia should adopt further individual and corporate tax cuts.—Richmond Times-Dispatch, Associated Press.
Chair breaks with Democrats to pass a legislative map, completing redistricting process
The Montana State Capitol photographed on Feb. 11, 2023. (Photo by Nicole Girten/Daily Montanan) Redistricting Commission Chair Maylinn Smith broke with Democrats to pass Montana’s legislative map on Saturday, marking the end of over three years of work from the commission. Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission voted 3-2, with...
Unpacking the week that was | Five for the Weekend
Between special elections, court decisions, and the State of the Union address, there were a lot of headlines to keep up with this week. Luckily, the Capital-Star team has you covered on the news you might have missed:. School Funding Court Ruling. A judge declared Pa.’s K-12 public school funding...
Why Blind Students Struggle To Get Braille Textbooks On Time
Anastacia Fong, with her daughter Eliana Fong, work through Eliana’s homework after a day at Waikiki Elementary School. (David Croxford/Civil Beat/2023) Emerie Mitchell-Butler went five months without a textbook for her Advanced Placement biology class even though the rest of her classmates received theirs on the first day of school.
Hawaii Is Short Medical Workers. Are Interstate Compacts The Solution?
Hawaii’s pool of available medical workers may expand soon, a dire need considering the state’s well-documented shortage. Most notably, this would be through a system of interstate compacts, where workers licensed to practice in one state could then practice in another state without having to immediately wait to complete a lengthy and arduous process of relicensing.
‘Brandon’s law’ proposed to stop National Association of Realtors from punishing religious views
Pastor Brandon Huber of Clinton Community Bible Church testifies in support of SB243 on Feb. 10, 2023 at the Montana Capitol (Photo screenshot via Montana Public Access Network). You can have your religious beliefs, just don’t put them into practice. That’s what realtors and advocates told Montana lawmakers Friday morning...
Colorado bill would help adjunct professors qualify for federal student loan forgiveness
A view looking toward the University Memorial Center on the University of Colorado Boulder campus, Aug. 14, 2021. (Quentin Young/Colorado Newsline) Adjunct professors in Colorado could soon become eligible for a federal student loan forgiveness program, in recognition that their workload often exceeds their recorded instruction hours. Senate Bill 23-84...
Proposed POST Board rules professionalizing police would help recruit new officers
A much younger cousin on my spouse’s side of the family thought he was ascending the ladder of first responder careers by becoming a police officer in his small Colorado city. He resigned from the profession after less than three years. The reason? He was sometimes partnered with a...
Administration’s politicization of history standards deserves an ‘F’
Totally unnecessary. Totally predictable. Virginia’s prolonged, excruciating review of the state’s K-12 history and social science standards – now on its third major draft, for goodness’ sake – should’ve occurred with much less meddling by state officials. What could’ve been a straightforward exercise in updating the curriculum has become mired in politicization by Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration.
New family and child welfare commissioner foreshadows change as agency plans to outsource case management
Members of the Department of Family and Protective Services Council in Austin in March. (Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune) Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The new leader of Texas’ protective services...
Biden rule reclassifying some pistols as short-barreled rifles draws Texas lawsuit
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton claims the new rule is “dangerous and unconstitutional” and says he hopes the lawsuit will ensure that it is “never allowed to take effect.” (Ben Torres for The Texas Tribune) Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that...
Another hit for gender-affirming care as FL osteopathic board reverses itself
Two Florida medical oversight boards held a meeting about proposed rules for treating gender dysphoria for minors in the state on Feb. 10, 2023. Credit: Issac Morgan. Chances the state might continue to allow nonsurgical gender-affirming care for some minors under close medical oversight were dashed Friday when the Florida Board of Osteopathic Medicine rescinded its previous tentative support for the treatments.
Minnesota power co-op wants to invest in flexibility for fossil fuel peaker plant
Minnesota’s largest electricity cooperative wants the option to burn diesel fuel oil at a central Minnesota peaker plant as a hedge against volatile natural gas prices. Great River Energy is seeking approval from Minnesota regulators to install fuel oil equipment at its 170-megawatt Cambridge peaker plant, which now burns only natural gas. The generation and transmission co-op supplies power to 28 member cooperatives in the Upper Midwest.
Alabama lawmakers, state school board want education plan, better communication
The Alabama State Board of Education approves minutes during its regular meeting on February 9, 2023. (Brian Lyman/Alabama Reflector) If members of the State Board of Education and leaders of the Alabama House of Representatives agreed on anything on Thursday, it was that they needed to work on their communication.
When it comes to racism in Pa., not much has changed | Michael Coard
Cindy Zaman (R), of Philadelphia, speaks out against MOVE members use of God's name as member Michael Africa (L) shouts to the crowd during a commemorative march held for victims of the 1985 MOVE fire May 14, 2005 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. On May 13, 1985, Philadelphia police dropped explosives onto the headquarters of the radical group MOVE destroying 61 homes and killing eleven people, five of which were children. The tragedy has cost the city of Philadelphia almost $60 million in restitution. (Photo by William Thomas Cain/Getty Images)
Barnes wins third term as MDP chair, party endorses repealing Right to Work
Lavora Barnes was reelected as Michigan Democratic Party chair on Saturday in Detroit. State Rep. Jason Morgan (D-Ann Arbor) will serve as 1st vice-chair and State Sen. Erika Geiss (D-Taylor) will serve as 2nd vice-chair. | Ken Coleman. Lavora Barnes was reelected on Saturday to lead the Michigan Democratic Party...
Bill to create full voter guide for Idaho elections introduced by Secretary of State’s office
In this file photo, then-candidate for Idaho Secretary of State and Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane speaks with an attendee at the Idaho GOP election night watch party at the Grove in Boise, Idaho on Nov. 8, 2022. (Otto Kitsinger for Idaho Capital Sun) Idaho Secretary of State Phil McGrane...
IRS decides not to tax Colorado’s 2022 TABOR refunds
The Internal Revenue Service headquarters building appeared to be mostly empty April 27, 2020, in the Federal Triangle section of Washington, D.C.(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) The Internal Revenue Service decided Colorado’s Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights refunds are not subject to the federal income tax and don’t need to be claimed after...
Weekend reads: Medicaid expansion bill starts moving, revisiting racial discrimination in jury selection, and Dems counter with a “Parents’ and Students’ Bill of Rights”
1. Republican lawmakers to NC schoolchildren and teachers: The attacks will continue until morale improves (Commentary) In case you hadn’t noticed, North Carolina public schools, along with the children and teachers who inhabit them, are suffering mightily these days. The Public School Forum of North Carolina reports that the...
