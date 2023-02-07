Cindy Zaman (R), of Philadelphia, speaks out against MOVE members use of God's name as member Michael Africa (L) shouts to the crowd during a commemorative march held for victims of the 1985 MOVE fire May 14, 2005 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. On May 13, 1985, Philadelphia police dropped explosives onto the headquarters of the radical group MOVE destroying 61 homes and killing eleven people, five of which were children. The tragedy has cost the city of Philadelphia almost $60 million in restitution. (Photo by William Thomas Cain/Getty Images)

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO