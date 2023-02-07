ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Georgia joins trend of GOP-controlled states pushing legislation restricting gender-affirming care

Sen. Clint Dixon filed a bill Thursday that would restrict doctors from providing gender affirming healthcare to transgender minors. Ross Williams/Georgia Recorder. The Georgia Legislature has joined the surge of GOP-controlled states to seek to restrict doctors’ ability to provide gender-affirming care to transgender minors, even with parental permission.
GEORGIA STATE
Rural emergency hospital proposal passes Arkansas Senate unanimously

A proposed state law that could bolster federal funding for rural hospitals as an incentive to specialize in emergency and outpatient care passed the Arkansas Senate and was sent to Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ desk Thursday. House Bill 1127 received “yes” votes from all 34 senators, with one senator...
ARKANSAS STATE
Weekend reads: Medicaid expansion bill starts moving, revisiting racial discrimination in jury selection, and Dems counter with a “Parents’ and Students’ Bill of Rights”

1. Republican lawmakers to NC schoolchildren and teachers: The attacks will continue until morale improves (Commentary) In case you hadn’t noticed, North Carolina public schools, along with the children and teachers who inhabit them, are suffering mightily these days. The Public School Forum of North Carolina reports that the...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Anti-ESG pension bill’s high price tag prompts concern for governor, top lawmakers

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, a Republican, talks to reporters Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. (Leslie Bonilla Muñiz/Indiana Capital Chronicle) Indiana’s top government leaders said this week they are concerned about the potential multi-billion-dollar impact of a public pension bill intended to crack down on the environmental, social and governmental framework known as ESG investing.
INDIANA STATE
Unpacking the week that was | Five for the Weekend

Between special elections, court decisions, and the State of the Union address, there were a lot of headlines to keep up with this week. Luckily, the Capital-Star team has you covered on the news you might have missed:. School Funding Court Ruling. A judge declared Pa.’s K-12 public school funding...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
House committee moves Indiana property tax relief bill — with major changes

The House Ways and Means Committee discusses property tax relief on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023 at the Indiana Statehouse. (Casey Smith/Indiana Capital Chronicle) Indiana lawmakers on Thursday approved major changes to a proposal that seeks to provide Hoosiers with temporary property tax bill relief. But top GOP legislators cautioned the...
INDIANA STATE
Stockard on the Stump: State leaders ready to insert religion into government

The Office of Faith-Based and Community Initiatives, the religious arm of Gov. Bill Lee’s administration, is on the verge of getting state money to fund operations and provide grants to groups across the state. The House Departments and Agencies Subcommittee this week approved HB327, sponsored by House Majority Leader...
TENNESSEE STATE
Competing Republican views about ‘election integrity’ yield dozens of bills

Voters line up to cast early ballots on Nov. 4, 2022, at the Minnehaha County Courthouse in Sioux Falls. (John Hult/South Dakota Searchlight) Political rhetoric about election integrity has translated into a cascade of election-related bills from feuding factions of South Dakota’s Republican Party. Republican legislative leaders announced a...
Another hit for gender-affirming care as FL osteopathic board reverses itself

Two Florida medical oversight boards held a meeting about proposed rules for treating gender dysphoria for minors in the state on Feb. 10, 2023. Credit: Issac Morgan. Chances the state might continue to allow nonsurgical gender-affirming care for some minors under close medical oversight were dashed Friday when the Florida Board of Osteopathic Medicine rescinded its previous tentative support for the treatments.
FLORIDA STATE
Administration’s politicization of history standards deserves an ‘F’

Totally unnecessary. Totally predictable. Virginia’s prolonged, excruciating review of the state’s K-12 history and social science standards – now on its third major draft, for goodness’ sake – should’ve occurred with much less meddling by state officials. What could’ve been a straightforward exercise in updating the curriculum has become mired in politicization by Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration.
VIRGINIA STATE
State lawmakers want local governments to prepare climate crisis plans

Main Street in Ellicott City immediately after a devastating flood in 2018. Howard County Government photo via Getty Images. As state agencies begin implementing the ambitious Climate Solutions Now Act of 2022, which confronts the effects of global warming in multiple ways, two lawmakers are back with a bill they floated last year to require counties to put together a climate crisis plan, outlining how they’d prepare for and respond to emergencies.
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
Corporate campaign cash sets a new state record, watchdog reports

Corporate contributions to Wisconsin’s parties and their legislative campaign committees set a new record in 2022, the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign reported Thursday, with Republicans out-collecting Democrats. Combined corporate donations totaled $2.29 million, the campaign finance watchdog group reported, a 36% increase over 2018, when the last record was set...
WISCONSIN STATE
Lawmakers aim to provide services to defendants before trial

Pretrial services would be provided by the New Jersey Reentry Corp., a nonprofit headed by former Gov. Jim McGreevey. (Courtesy of New Jersey Reentry Corp.) Lawmakers announced a proposal Thursday that would offer mental health, addiction treatment, and legal services to people awaiting criminal trials. The program would allow individuals...
NEW JERSEY STATE

