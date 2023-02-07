Read full article on original website
New Mexico Attorney General Torrez and state Sen. Maestas introduce bill to strengthen homicide law
(The Center Square) - New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez and Senator Antonio “Moe” Maestas, D-Albuquerque, introduced a bill to strengthen the state’s homicide law on Wednesday. Known as the Tyler Lackey Memorial Bill (Senate Bill 377), the bill would amend the state’s homicide law. It would prevent a defendant facing homicide charges from receiving jury instruction for a lesser charge in cases where the defendant was, “in the course of or during an escape from the commission of a felony offense, or while resisting...
FBI Albuquerque warns New Mexicans of scams on Valentine’s Day
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Albuquerque FBI Division is warning New Mexico residents to beware of romance scams which tend to increase during this time of year due to people using the internet to find that special someone. Romance scams occur when a criminal adopts a fake online identity to gain a victim’s affection […]
Murder suspect on the run after New Mexico Supreme Court reverses suspect’s release
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The search continues for an Albuquerque man charged in an August murder, who’s now accused of cutting off his ankle monitor amid a court battle over his pretrial release. Law enforcement is searching for Joe Simon Hilario Anderson, 41, who was ordered back into custody by the New Mexico Supreme Court on Tuesday. […]
Albuquerque man wanted, accused of cutting off ankle monitor
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An arrest warrant has been issued for 29-year-old Jordan Baca, accused of taking off his ankle monitor and disappearing. Baca was sentenced to a community custody program in December after pleading guilty to criminal damage to property and possession of a controlled substance. According to a criminal complaint, in late January, Baca […]
New Mexico murder suspect at large after allegedly cutting off ankle monitor
A New Mexico murder suspect is on the run after allegedly cutting off his ankle monitor, officials said. Joe Anderson was released from jail in January pending trial for first-degree murder, according to the Bernalillo County District Attorney's Office. The New Mexico Supreme Court on Monday overruled the district court's decision to release him and he was ordered detained until his trial. After requesting a bench warrant for his arrest on Tuesday, prosecutors learned that Anderson was missing, the district attorney's office said. "This is exactly why we filed pretrial detention in this matter," Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman said in a statement. "Unfortunately this individual has cut off his ankle monitor and is in the wind."
Albuquerque murder suspect cuts off ankle monitor, at large
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A murder suspect a judge let out, has cut off his ankle monitor and is on the run. This is after the Supreme Court ruled Tuesday Joe Anderson should stay behind bars until trial, overturning a district court judge’s decision. Anderson has an extensive criminal history, including a previous conviction for shooting […]
Police, prosecutors say more ‘Glock switch’ gun modifications turning up in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Top law enforcement officials in New Mexico are warning people about what they say is an increasing number of guns modified to act as machine guns. Posting a video to Twitter this week, New Mexico’s U.S. Attorney Alexander Uballez and APD Chief Harold Medina are also reminding people of the stiff penalties […]
Final piece of USS Albuquerque sail delivered to Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The final part of the USS Albuquerque sail arrived in the metro area Thursday. Two pieces of the 52-ton sail were delivered in January, with the third piece arriving Thursday. The city is planning to turn them into a memorial, but they say it is undecided where that memorial would be. Until then, […]
Lawmakers hope to tackle New Mexico’s catalytic converter theft issue
Do you know someone who's been a victim to catalytic converter theft?
Out-of-town dope: Some cannabis dispensaries not playing by the rules
Cannabis sales are booming in New Mexico with stores selling nearly $25 million worth of recreational marijuana each month. But some dispensaries are not playing by the rules and there is a lack of inspectors to enforce all of the state’s cannabis laws. “New Mexico is a hot new...
America’s most deadly abortionist stops offering late-term abortions at ABQ location
According to the pro-life legal group Abortion On Trial, Curtis Boyd’s Albuquerque late-term abortion mill, Southwestern Women’s Options, is no longer performing late-term abortions, only offering patients abortions throughout 23.6 weeks. Boyd, a former Baptist minister, left the church to commit abortions at a back-alley abortion mill in...
Suspect in Albuquerque apartment murder takes plea deal
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of shooting and killing another man at a Carlisle apartment in February 2021 has taken a plea deal. Dominic Sepulveda, 31, was originally charged with first-degree murder for the shooting death of 34-year-old Aaron Johnson after a confrontation at the apartment. Sepulveda pleaded guilty Monday to a lesser charge […]
Albuquerque business owner says retail theft 'out of control,' wants lawmakers to help
Full Story: https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/albuquerque-business-owner-says-retail-theft-out-of-control-wants-lawmakers-to-help/. Albuquerque business owner says retail theft ‘out …. Full Story: https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/albuquerque-business-owner-says-retail-theft-out-of-control-wants-lawmakers-to-help/. Legislation limiting short-term rentals faces pushback. Legislation limiting short-term rentals faces pushback. Crews respond to Mora County brush fire. https://www.krqe.com/news/wildfires/crews-respond-to-mora-county-brushfire/. 2 arrested in Menaul SWAT standoff. https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/2-arrested-in-menaul-swat-standoff/. Cold case rapes connected to New Mexico music...
Albuquerque duo faces new murder charges for Candelaria shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two men charged in the 2022 killing of a man near Albuquerque’s downtown bus depot are now accused of new murder charges in the shooting of a man on Candelaria earlier this week. The suspects, Melvin Robinson and Capser Rickords have been in custody since Monday night when they were arrested by […]
‘Tyler Lackey Memorial Bill,’ announced, named after veteran killed at Albuquerque ATM
It's been seven years since Matthew Chavez shot and killed Army Veteran Tyler Lackey in a robbery in 2016 in Albuquerque.
2 arrested in Menaul SWAT standoff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque SWAT team attempted to communicate with two people who were holed up in a hotel room Monday. “Attention the occupants of room 217, we’ve just introduced a phone into your room. If you do not exit, you need to answer the phone. The phone has a negotiator on the other […]
Proposed legislation would limit police power in CYFD situations
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – For years, New Mexico’s Children Youth and Families Department has come under fire for failing to protect the most vulnerable New Mexicans. Now some lawmakers are pushing a controversial idea to improve CYFD’s performance. The proposed bill is supported by CYFD. It would limit police officers power in CYFD custody situations. When there […]
Albuquerque homicide detectives investigating third case of the day
Police were called to a truck stop in northwest Albuquerque.
New information revealed in Rio Rancho Homicide
RIO RANCHO, N.M. — Rio Rancho police revealed new details about a homicide over the weekend. Mathew Chavez, 23, is accused of killing his girlfriend, 21-year-old Jordan Gallegos. According to police reports, Chavez's sister received a phone call that Mathew had shot someone. Then the report says Chavez drove...
Relative of woman connected to Victoria Marten’s death arrested in FBI drug raid
Crystal Kelley is no stranger to the limelight, starring in the A&E documentary 'Behind Bars' from prison in Springer, New Mexico, seven years ago.
