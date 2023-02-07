ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

The Center Square

New Mexico Attorney General Torrez and state Sen. Maestas introduce bill to strengthen homicide law

(The Center Square) - New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez and Senator Antonio “Moe” Maestas, D-Albuquerque, introduced a bill to strengthen the state’s homicide law on Wednesday. Known as the Tyler Lackey Memorial Bill (Senate Bill 377), the bill would amend the state’s homicide law. It would prevent a defendant facing homicide charges from receiving jury instruction for a lesser charge in cases where the defendant was, “in the course of or during an escape from the commission of a felony offense, or while resisting...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KTSM

FBI Albuquerque warns New Mexicans of scams on Valentine’s Day

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Albuquerque FBI Division is warning New Mexico residents to beware of romance scams which tend to increase during this time of year due to people using the internet to find that special someone. Romance scams occur when a criminal adopts a fake online identity to gain a victim’s affection […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque man wanted, accused of cutting off ankle monitor

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An arrest warrant has been issued for 29-year-old Jordan Baca, accused of taking off his ankle monitor and disappearing. Baca was sentenced to a community custody program in December after pleading guilty to criminal damage to property and possession of a controlled substance. According to a criminal complaint, in late January, Baca […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
WDBO

BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque murder suspect cuts off ankle monitor, at large

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A murder suspect a judge let out, has cut off his ankle monitor and is on the run. This is after the Supreme Court ruled Tuesday Joe Anderson should stay behind bars until trial, overturning a district court judge’s decision. Anderson has an extensive criminal history, including a previous conviction for shooting […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Final piece of USS Albuquerque sail delivered to Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The final part of the USS Albuquerque sail arrived in the metro area Thursday. Two pieces of the 52-ton sail were delivered in January, with the third piece arriving Thursday. The city is planning to turn them into a memorial, but they say it is undecided where that memorial would be. Until then, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Suspect in Albuquerque apartment murder takes plea deal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of shooting and killing another man at a Carlisle apartment in February 2021 has taken a plea deal. Dominic Sepulveda, 31, was originally charged with first-degree murder for the shooting death of 34-year-old Aaron Johnson after a confrontation at the apartment. Sepulveda pleaded guilty Monday to a lesser charge […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque business owner says retail theft 'out of control,' wants lawmakers to help

ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

2 arrested in Menaul SWAT standoff

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque SWAT team attempted to communicate with two people who were holed up in a hotel room Monday. “Attention the occupants of room 217, we’ve just introduced a phone into your room. If you do not exit, you need to answer the phone. The phone has a negotiator on the other […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Proposed legislation would limit police power in CYFD situations

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – For years, New Mexico’s Children Youth and Families Department has come under fire for failing to protect the most vulnerable New Mexicans. Now some lawmakers are pushing a controversial idea to improve CYFD’s performance. The proposed bill is supported by CYFD. It would limit police officers power in CYFD custody situations.   When there […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

New information revealed in Rio Rancho Homicide

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — Rio Rancho police revealed new details about a homicide over the weekend. Mathew Chavez, 23, is accused of killing his girlfriend, 21-year-old Jordan Gallegos. According to police reports, Chavez's sister received a phone call that Mathew had shot someone. Then the report says Chavez drove...
RIO RANCHO, NM

