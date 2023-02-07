ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to deliver State of the State address on Feb. 16

By Austin Kellerman
 4 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas (Nexstar) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott will deliver the State of the State address Thursday, Feb. 16 across 14 Texas television markets served by Nexstar including KXAN-TV in Austin. The multi-market live telecast will begin at 7 p.m. and include a Democratic response.

Abbott is expected to hit on key topics like education and school safety, property taxes, and the border. Additionally, the governor will lay out his priorities for the 88th Legislative Session.

Following Abbott’s half-hour address, the Texas Democratic Party will respond with a 10-minute rebuttal. The last 20 minutes will be used for a round-table discussion with members of the legislature and Nexstar journalists. That broadcast will be hosted from outside the Texas Capitol building in Austin.

The live address will bring together potentially more than 21 million viewers across Texas and will air on 16 Nexstar television stations serving the state, including: KDAF-TV (CW) in Dallas, KIAH-TV (CW) in Houston, KXAN-TV (NBC) in Austin, KWKT-TV (FOX) in Waco, KVEO-TV/KGBT-TV (NBC/MyNet) in Harlingen/Brownsville, KSHV-TV (FOX) in Shreveport, LA, KTSM-TV (NBC) in El Paso, KETK-TV (NBC) in Tyler, KAMR-TV (NBC) in Amarillo, KAMC-TV/KLBK-TV (ABC/CBS) in Lubbock, KMID-TV (ABC) in Midland/Odessa, KFDX-TV (NBC) in Wichita Falls, KTAB-TV (CBS) in Abilene, and KLST-TV (CBS) in San Angelo.

Local viewers may also access a livestream of the broadcast online by visiting the website of their local Nexstar station.

“Nexstar is committed to providing the communities we serve with news programming and analysis that informs and educates viewers about the important issues confronting local, state, and national government leaders,” said Andy Alford, President of Broadcasting for Nexstar Media Inc.

As a public service, Nexstar will make the live feed of the telecast available to every broadcast company serving Texas.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

KXAN

KXAN

