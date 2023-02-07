The Official NYFW Schedule Is Here—Here’s How You Can Attend

I hope your closet is ready to put some work in because believe it or not, fashion month has already returned. The bi-annual month of runway shows, street-style looks and celebrity appearances is about to kick off. This year, there are plenty of ways to join the fashion crowd, whether you’re getting in on the action by scrolling through runway compilations and trend reports on TikTok or have booked a one-way ticket to New York City. No doubt, you’ll be vying for a front-row seat—here’s every show to keep on your radar from the 2023 NYFW schedule below.

If you plan on being in New York City during fashion week and are hoping to see some major celebs, there’s no reason to leave the sighting up to chance. Choose your best outfit and idly look important outside of the shows (oversized sunglasses always seem to do the trick). Your best point of reference for the complete NYFW line-up is the official CFDA calendar . A few show highlights for the week (among many) include Altuzzara, Brandon Maxwell, Coach, Khaite, Rodarte, Simkhai, Proenza Schouler and Sandy Liang. (Of course, we will be covering every exciting look and moment on our TikTok and Instagram).

Seasoned NYFW-goers will know that Afterpay has sponsored the last few seasons of events and is working to make fashion week more accessible to the public each year—essentially, there are plenty of fashion week activations you can attend for free without an official invite. All you need to know is where to be!

Thanks to Afterpay, the hottest spot to be this season is the famous Spring Studios at 50 Varick St.—think of it as the hub for all things NYFW. Multiple designers will be showing their collections at the location throughout the week and there are activations that are open to the public. You can literally get in on the ground floor with The Afterpay Xperience—a full takeover of Spring Studio’s ground floor in celebration of the future of fashion. Experience pop-ups like a station for customizing deadstock garments, runway viewing parties, DJ sets and a fashion cafe hosted by Bluestone Lane.

Spring Studios will also be home to Afterpay’s RunwayX experience which will showcase New York’s emerging designers. Designers include Aknvas, BruceGlen, Colin LoCascio, KGL, Melke, Private Policy, Sukeina and Tia Adeola.

And finally, Afterpay will be sponsoring NYFW: The Talks again this season. The Talks is a series of facilitated conversations with designers, and industry leaders and can be accessed in full online at NYFW.com .

No need to worry if you plan on attending NYFW virtually, you’ll still be able to feel the city’s style and energy through your screen thanks to live streams and digital extensions of designer’s collections.

The week officially starts on Friday, February 10th so you have a few days to pull together your outfits.

To kick things off, the Friday in-person event line-up includes Nobis, All Beneath Heaven, A.Potts, Atelier Cillian, Terry Singh, Cross Eyed Moose, Kent Anthony, Tara Babylon, Rodarte, Raleigh Workshop, Bulan, Dionysus, Jahnkoy, Nicholas Raefski, Collina Strada, Simkhai, Prabal Gurung, Dion Lee, and Cinq Á Sept.

Friday digital activations include LaPointe.

The Saturday in-person event line-up includes Snow Xue Gao, PH5, Sandy Liang, Proenza Schouler, Sukeina, AREA, PatBO, Herve Leger, Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet, Anna Sui, Heron Preston, Sergio Hudson Collection 11, Eckhaus Latta, and Marrisa Wilson.

The Sunday in-person event line-up includes Ulla Johnson, Studio189, Puppets and Puppets, Jason Wu Collection, MELKE, Ashlyn, Adeam, Dur Doux, Alejandra Alonson Rojas, Private Policy, Khaite, Zimo, A–Company, Vivienne Tam and Kim Shui.

Sunday digital activations include the Private Policy live stream.

The Monday in-person event line-up includes Tibi (by appointment), Andrew Kwon, Carolina Herrera, Palomo Spain, AKNVAS, Dennis Basso, Coach, Foo and Foo, Batsheva, Cucculelli Shaheen, Priscavera, Tory Burch, Elena Velez, and Kate Barton (by appointment).

The Monday digital activations include Maisie Wilen, Tanner Fletcher and Et Ochs.

The Tuesday in-person event line-up includes Brandon Maxwell, Naeem Khan, Gabriela Hearst, Colin LoCascio (live stream), Kolston by Robert Rodriguez, Bach Mai, Pamella Roland, LoveShackFancy, Hellessy, Veronica Beard, Head of State, Altuzarra, Christian Cowan, Kallmeyer (by appointment). In the evening, there’s the MEFeaters Galentine’s Day x NYFW event from 7 to 10 p.m. EST.

The Tuesday digital activations include Nihl, and Junny.

The Wednesday in-person event line-up includes Rentrayage, Nayon (by appointment), ChoCheng, Michael Kors, House of AAMA, Kevin Hall, Wiederhoeft, Badgley Mischka, Who Decides War, Markarian, Willy Chavarria, The Blonds, Interior (by appointment).

The Wednesday digital activations include N.hoolywood, and ABACAXI.