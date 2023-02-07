Read full article on original website
fox26houston.com
Houston man captured in Dallas, charged with murder in November 2022 shooting
HOUSTON - Houston police have charged Timothy Aaryn Holland, 22, with murder in the fatal shooting of Jeremy Roberts, 27. On Nov. 11, 2022, Houston police responded to the 900 block of Ridge Street around 7:05 p.m. and found Roberts laying in the street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. CRIME...
Texas funeral home sued after man's body left 'to literally rot' for days during winter storm
A south Houston funeral home is facing a million-dollar lawsuit from a family who claims their loved one's body was left to rot for at least four days during a winter storm in 2021.
More than 40 kilograms of cocaine found, two from Houston arrested in Mississippi interstate traffic stop
More than 40 Kilograms of cocaine were discovered and two suspects from Houston, Texas, were arrested during a traffic stop on a stretch of Mississippi interstate. On Feb 6, 2023, deputies with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Team made a traffic stop on a Ford passenger van on Interstate 20 for a traffic violation.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Texas Woman Went to a House to Clean It But Didn't Make It Out Alive
The owner of a cleaning company was found dead inside a new home she had been cleaning in the city of La Marque, southeast of Houston, according to NBC 5's sister station Telemundo Houston. The victim was identified as 57-year-old María Ríos. She was found by a construction...
2 hospitalized after leading Brazoria Co. deputies on high-speed chase and crashing in Galveston
Deputies said they recovered an undetermined amount of drugs from the car. The suspect behind the wheel and a passenger were taken to the hospital, and a puppy in the car remained unharmed.
Texas A&M student sentenced 8 years for 2021 shooting, victim's family says 'we forgive him'
The then-junior in college fired two shots at a van an 11-year-old was riding in with her family. She was hit in the hip and abdomen and underwent surgery to remove a bullet that damaged her organs.
Video: Junior high school student repeatedly hits another girl in Katy ISD classroom
KATY, Texas — A viral video posted on social media appears to show a Katy ISD junior high school student attacking another girl out of the blue in a classroom full of students. The video shows one girl repeatedly hitting another student while others stand by and watch. "Very...
bluebonnetnews.com
Crime Stoppers names this week’s Featured Felons
The persons in the attached photo were named as this week’s Featured Felons by the Multi-County Crime Stoppers organization, which serves Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto counties. All persons had active warrants as of Feb. 2, 2023. If you see one of the persons pictured, do not attempt to...
Click2Houston.com
Man shoots ex-girlfriend, is stabbed by her current boyfriend after turning gun on the man in Aldine: HCSO
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man shot his ex-girlfriend and then was stabbed by her current boyfriend while trying to shoot the man in a trailer in the Aldine area, deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office said. HCSO units responded to an incident in the...
How a serial killer used the highways in Texas and Oklahoma to help him get away with multiple murders
It took more than two decades to bring William Reece to justice for the murders of Laura Smither, Kelli Cox, Tiffany Johnston and Jessica Cain. October 18, 1996: William Reece is released from prison. After serving nearly 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting two women in his native Oklahoma,...
Popular chicken chain to open 25 locations in Houston
Great news for lovers of chicken with the news that Chick N Max has announced the location of a second store in Houston, with negotiations in place for a third venue as it builds on plans to open 25 restaurants in the Houston area.
