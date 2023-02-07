Despite Tom Brady saying he was retired “for good,” there still were fans wondering if the future Hall of Fame quarterback would change his mind, again. But that doesn’t appear to be the case as the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers signal-caller filed a letter Friday to the NFL and NFL Players Association to reconfirm his Feb. 1 retirement, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The letter takes away any speculation on a return, and the 45-year-old now is eligible for the 2028 Pro Football Hall of Fame.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO