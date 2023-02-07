ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

The Rochester Beacon

From Rochester to Hawaii and back

Musician Dave Turner got to experience a “paradise” in Hawaii. He was successfully working full time at his passion, the weather was bright and sunny, he even got 11 lines as a villain in an episode of the recent “Hawaii Five-0” TV series. Since returning to...
ROCHESTER, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Bar-Bill Locations Closing for a Short Time Period

It's that time of the year that is perfect for comfort food. The colder temperatures have people craving those dishes such as wings, beef on weck and French onion soup, which are all staples of Buffalo cuisine. The winter is a time, however, that usually has less traffic in local...
BUFFALO, NY
WHEC TV-10

News10NBC Investigates: Palmyra family gets $13K bill from NYSEG

PALMYRA, N.Y. – If you think you’ve got billing issues with RG&E or NYSEG, wait until you hear the story of what a Wayne County family is facing. For months News10NBC has been exposing major billing and customer service issues at RG&E, but its sister company, NYSEG isn’t doing much better.
PALMYRA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Evans: “The tiger has been released!” Rochester’s mayor says the city can now go after bad landlords with “Saber Tooth Tiger teeth.”

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Do you rent your home? If you live in Rochester, the answer is likely yes. More than 60 percent of Flower City residents rent. And a recent study commissioned by the city found that half of rental properties in Rochester are substandard. That’s why I’ve been investigating this issue for the better part of a year.
ROCHESTER, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Walmart Temporarily Closed In Western New York

Update @ 9:16 AM: the store has resumed normal operations. One of the Walmart locations in Western New York temporarily closed unexpectedly on Wednesday. The temporary closure was shared in a Facebook post by the official page for the Walmart located in Lancaster on Transit Rd. The initial post was...
LANCASTER, NY
Ina Eats In

Top 3 Affordable Restaurants in Rochester, NY

With Valentines Day right around the corner and inflation at its peak, it’s important to remember that you don’t have to break the bank to spend the holidays with your significant other. Below are tasty yet affordable restaurants located in Rochester, NY that offer a variety of tasty dishes.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Structure fire breaks out at Lockport apartment complex

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — An early morning structure fire is under investigation, according to the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office. At approximately 4:43 a.m. Saturday, authorities say they responded to the scene of an apartment complex on South Transit Road after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting a structure fire. Upon arrival, police and fire personnel say […]
LOCKPORT, NY
News 8 WROC

Driver killed in Farmington crash

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One person is dead after a crash on Shortsville Road in Farmington Friday. State Police were called to the scene around 1:55 p.m., finding a car that had crashed into a tree and burst into flames with the driver trapped inside. Investigators say police and bystanders were not able to put […]
FARMINGTON, NY
WHEC TV-10

Arrest made in deadly Hancock Street fire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – An arrest has been made in the investigation of the deadly fire on Hancock Street that killed 78-year-old Christine Cannon. Cannon was trapped on the third floor as the house was engulfed in flames on Jan. 27. Police say the residents of an apartment in the...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Rakeem Lane found guilty in Chili Avenue murder

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The man arrested for a fatal April 2022 shooting on Chili Avenue in Rochester was found guilty of second degree murder Thursday. Investigators say Rakeem Lane, 33, was arrested in June of 2022, after shooting Javon Sampson in the head on April 9. Sampson died nine days after the shooting. According […]
ROCHESTER, NY
Ina Eats In

Rochester’s Gate House Restaurant

The Gate House in Rochester, New York is a restaurant that offers a wide variety of delicious meals for all types of diners. The restaurant is located in the heart of downtown Rochester and is a popular spot for locals and visitors alike. The Gate House menu offers a large selection of appetizers, entrees, sandwiches, salads, and desserts.
ROCHESTER, NY
