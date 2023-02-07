Read full article on original website
From Rochester to Hawaii and back
Musician Dave Turner got to experience a “paradise” in Hawaii. He was successfully working full time at his passion, the weather was bright and sunny, he even got 11 lines as a villain in an episode of the recent “Hawaii Five-0” TV series. Since returning to...
High winds causing a few, scattered power outages
RG&E is reporting that there are power outages throughout Monroe County.
Bar-Bill Locations Closing for a Short Time Period
It's that time of the year that is perfect for comfort food. The colder temperatures have people craving those dishes such as wings, beef on weck and French onion soup, which are all staples of Buffalo cuisine. The winter is a time, however, that usually has less traffic in local...
Fire at local hair salon on Spencerport Rd. in Gates
The building housed multiple businesses, but firefighters say the source was in the salon.
WHEC TV-10
News10NBC Investigates: Palmyra family gets $13K bill from NYSEG
PALMYRA, N.Y. – If you think you’ve got billing issues with RG&E or NYSEG, wait until you hear the story of what a Wayne County family is facing. For months News10NBC has been exposing major billing and customer service issues at RG&E, but its sister company, NYSEG isn’t doing much better.
WHEC TV-10
Evans: “The tiger has been released!” Rochester’s mayor says the city can now go after bad landlords with “Saber Tooth Tiger teeth.”
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Do you rent your home? If you live in Rochester, the answer is likely yes. More than 60 percent of Flower City residents rent. And a recent study commissioned by the city found that half of rental properties in Rochester are substandard. That’s why I’ve been investigating this issue for the better part of a year.
Walmart Temporarily Closed In Western New York
Update @ 9:16 AM: the store has resumed normal operations. One of the Walmart locations in Western New York temporarily closed unexpectedly on Wednesday. The temporary closure was shared in a Facebook post by the official page for the Walmart located in Lancaster on Transit Rd. The initial post was...
“Racially offensive noises” made during Victor vs. Fairport boys basketball game
A joint letter sent out Thursday from the Victor Central School District and Fairport Central School District gave details of a racially-charged situation that occurred at the Victor vs. Fairport Boys Varsity basketball team Wednesday evening.
Three businesses in Mt. Hope Plaza scenes of smash-and-grabs
Abyssinia Restaurant, Fortune Chinese Food, and Nail Design appeared to have had their windows smashed.
Top 3 Affordable Restaurants in Rochester, NY
With Valentines Day right around the corner and inflation at its peak, it’s important to remember that you don’t have to break the bank to spend the holidays with your significant other. Below are tasty yet affordable restaurants located in Rochester, NY that offer a variety of tasty dishes.
Structure fire breaks out at Lockport apartment complex
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — An early morning structure fire is under investigation, according to the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office. At approximately 4:43 a.m. Saturday, authorities say they responded to the scene of an apartment complex on South Transit Road after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting a structure fire. Upon arrival, police and fire personnel say […]
Buy One House, Get One Free In East Aurora, NY
This may be one of the most unique real estate postings you will ever see in one of the hottest areas in Western New York. East Aurora is not only a gem of a place to live and work, it is an incredible place to flip a home...or two. East...
Driver killed in Farmington crash
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One person is dead after a crash on Shortsville Road in Farmington Friday. State Police were called to the scene around 1:55 p.m., finding a car that had crashed into a tree and burst into flames with the driver trapped inside. Investigators say police and bystanders were not able to put […]
WHEC TV-10
Arrest made in deadly Hancock Street fire
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – An arrest has been made in the investigation of the deadly fire on Hancock Street that killed 78-year-old Christine Cannon. Cannon was trapped on the third floor as the house was engulfed in flames on Jan. 27. Police say the residents of an apartment in the...
Rakeem Lane found guilty in Chili Avenue murder
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The man arrested for a fatal April 2022 shooting on Chili Avenue in Rochester was found guilty of second degree murder Thursday. Investigators say Rakeem Lane, 33, was arrested in June of 2022, after shooting Javon Sampson in the head on April 9. Sampson died nine days after the shooting. According […]
Ride One Of The World’s Oldest Rollercoaster Right Here In New York
There is no better time to think ahead to spring and summer than when it is really cold out. So if you are looking to plan a family trip this spring or summer you will need to put this one stop on your bucket list. That one stop is Sea...
Two postal carriers robbed within hours of each other in Rochester
In both incidents, the suspects stole equipment from the carriers. The carriers were not assaulted or injured.
WHEC TV-10
Second incident in three weeks: Woman stomped on, pepper sprayed at Dave and Buster’s
HENRIETTA, N.Y. – This is not the first incident at Dave and Buster’s, it’s the second in three weeks. An employee who captured video of it says these fights are just one too many. News10NBC found out they are happening at Dave and Busters all across the...
Rochester’s Gate House Restaurant
The Gate House in Rochester, New York is a restaurant that offers a wide variety of delicious meals for all types of diners. The restaurant is located in the heart of downtown Rochester and is a popular spot for locals and visitors alike. The Gate House menu offers a large selection of appetizers, entrees, sandwiches, salads, and desserts.
